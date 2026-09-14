Field Campaigns: Why Are They Missing in SF Elections?

The Decline of Personal Contact

What’s the best strategy for winning a San Francisco election? Aside from having a great candidate or issue, the traditional answer was: have a strong field campaign. A systematic effort to contact voters at their homes was seen as the best way to overcome moneyed opposition.

So why aren’t San Francisco candidates and initiative backers investing in field campaigns for November? The answer? The political communication world has changed.

Here is what happened.

A 20th Century Strategy

Art Agnos’ 1987 mayoral campaign brought San Francisco field campaigns to new hights. Led by former UFW organizer Larry Tramutola, the Agnos campaign created a vast network of field organizers that no San Francisco campaign has matched.

Coincidentally, 1987 also saw a special election for Congress. Nancy Pelosi faced Supervisor Harry Britt. Clint Reilly and Fred Ross Jr. used a field campaign/house meeting strategy that was widely seen—-including by Pelosi—as the key to her victory.

I was among those who saw field campaigns as essential for victory. I supervised a cheaper version of the field model for a tenant ballot measure in 1992. Prop H cut annual rent increases by more than half. It was San Francisco’s first winning tenant ballot measure.

The power of field campaigns was later demonstrated by activist Chris Daly’s 2000 D6 supervisor campaign and the 2003 mayor’s race. Gavin Newsom’s narrow victory over Matt Gonzalez was widely attributed to the winner’s superior absentee ballot field campaign. Such campaigns were expensive. Newsom could run a stronger field effort because his campaign outspend his opponent by a 10-1 margin.

2003 was San Francisco’s last mayoral campaign decided by field. In fact, some thought London Breed would lose the 2018 special mayoral election because she did not invest in a major field campaign.

They were wrong.

Why Field Has Declined

Lack of Access

It’s become physically harder to reach voters in San Francisco. Most housing built in 21st century San Francisco has made it harder for campaign workers to reach residents. This particularly impacted field campaigns ability to reach residents in new security buildings in SOMA and Mission Bay. Many of these residents are newcomers to the city who may be less informed about local politics.

This means that the voters most likely to be influenced by field campaigns cannot be reached through personal contact. The days in which campaign workers could keep buzzing on doors until someone let them in the building are not fully gone but access has sharply declined.

Residents of single family homes, duplexes and fourplexes are also less likely than decades ago to open the door to someone claiming to be a campaign volunteer. A volunteer for two supervisor races in November 2024 told me he spent most of his time ringing doorbells and knocking on doors that were never answered. Those that did answer were not interested in discussing politics at their front door.

The Internet

The Internet and I-Phones changed the way campaigns reach voters. The old-school personal contact approach has been replaced by a wide variety of tech-driven communication strategies.

If a campaign posts enough ads on You Tube, Twitch, Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram and other sites, it will likely reach its targeted voters. That’s how GrowSF, an anathema to progressives, uses it massive funding to reach voters. These carefully targeted ads accomplish what used to require major field campaigns.

San Francisco in 2026 has a lot of undecided voters who are best if not solely reached by tech-driven campaign ads. If you are regularly on Instagram and the rest, these ads will eventually—and often repeatedly—hit your screen.

Field Still Thrives Elsewhere

San Francisco is an outlier in bypassing field campaigns. Zohran Mamdani ran an incredible field campaign in his New York City mayor’s race. He faced a far less tech oriented electorate than in San Francisco. The same is true for much of the nation.

That’s why Democrats should start running field campaigns in swing states in 2027 through the November 2028 election. Waiting until a few months before the election, as occurred in 2024, is too late.

In most of the United States field campaigns remain the best grassroots strategy for overcoming big money. But the political pros who have access to campaign funds are not spending it on field in San Francisco. Those days may be gone for good.