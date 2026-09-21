To Stop Tenderloin Dog Bites, Clear Sidewalk Drug Use

Tenderloin Deserves Safer Sidewalks

A pit bull attack has highlighted a steep increase in dog bites in San Francisco, particularly in the Tenderloin neighborhood. There were 926 reported dog bites citywide in 2025; Tenderloin dog bites have doubled over the past three years. District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood announced a resolution to help address the problem, focusing on dogs in shelters and supportive housing.

But the chief cause of rising dog bikes is the city’s ongoing failure to clear sidewalk drug users. Tenderloin pedestrians regularly must pass by sidewalk drug users with dogs. Often these dogs are unleashed.

The police cannot confiscate unleashed dogs. But they can clear sidewalks of the drug users who own these animals.

City and state laws allow police to prevent blocked sidewalks. But these laws are seldom enforced in the Tenderloin. steady

Here’s what the manager of the supportive housing at the Jefferson Hotel at 440 Eddy reported to me last Thursday morning:

“Encampment and loiterers are actively at the Jefferson again today; we called 311 and non-emergency as well as my janitor will be washing the sidewalk. I did have some concerns about reporting to 311 yesterday, I was told that if there’s not a structure placed (i.e. tent) then it is not considered a 311 call.

I would like to know if there’s about 5+ people outside with beach chairs, cardboard boxes, wagons, blankets should I still be calling 311? As we never get a response from anyone trying to clear the sidewalk. Feces was left outside the hotel’s entrance gate.”

Tenderloin Children, Seniors At Risk

San Francisco would immediately clamp down on sidewalk drug users with unleashed dogs in more affluent neighborhoods. But when it comes to sidewalk drug activities and unleashed dogs in the Tenderloin we get excuses rather than action.

I’ve repeatedly written about the block of sidewalk drug users and campers on the east side of Larkin between O’Farrell and Geary. Many have dogs.

The city is essentially telling families with children, seniors and residents with mobility issues not to walk on that block. The city takes pride in the Tenderloin’s over 3000 children. But fails to adequately protect them.

The encampment on that block has become a mini-containment zone. Little Saigon deserves better.

Why a Dog Bite Crisis Now?

There are far more dogs in the Tenderloin than ever before. It used to be that landlords would not allow dogs, so cats were the favored Tenderloin pet.

But laws regarding service animals opened the doors to dogs. Originally designed to ensure blind persons could have guide dogs, these laws pretty much allowed doctors to deem any dog a “service animal.” Doctors serving Tenderloin residents invariably make the necessary legal finding that the dog helps their patient psychologically.

The Tenderloin also has far more sidewalk drug users then prior to COVID. Those that were on the street were less likely to have dogs.

It’s not just San Francisco that is trying to address the problem of sidewalk dog owners. The Los Angeles Times had a story last week about animal activists wanting to confiscate mistreated dogs on Skid Row. The story’s concluded that doing so is “complicated.”

Reducing dog bites in San Francisco’s Tenderloin is not complicated. Clear out sidewalk drug users and campers—after offering shelter to all— and their dogs will go with them.