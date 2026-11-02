Reviews From United Nations Association Film Festival 2026 And Preview Of The 30th Arab Film Festival

Disgusted by the attitude of the Orange Dotard’s administration that wilderness areas only exist to have their natural resources taken as quickly as possible? Michael Krawczyk’s documentary short “Under The Canopy” reminds viewers that a place like a jungle is a living thing and humans’ relationship to it can and should be coexistence rather than dominance.

The jungle in question is located in southwestern Colombia, on the eastern flank of the Eastern Andes. The region happens to be incredibly biodiverse thanks to the range of land altitudes, as well as various parts of the area having temperature differentials from 15 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Two major Amazon River tributaries, the Putumayo River and the Caqueta River can be found here.

Even though a white man is listed as the film’s director, make no mistake. “Under The Canopy” centers the indigenous viewpoint. That truth is obvious given the way the film was made. Members of the region’s indigenous communities collectively used smartphones, drones, and trail cameras to take and assemble the incredible footage seen here. They acknowledge the region’s wonders without a tourist’s unappreciative gawking.

What the footage can’t show is a non-exploitative way of coexisting with the jungle. That job is handled by such indigenous inhabitants as Ana Isabel Lopez Rojas. For example, she describes the jungle as a teacher for those who learn how it speaks. Those who prefer a less New Age-like anecdote may take note of what happened to Crazy Jhony Lopez. He formerly used a shotgun to hunt the jungle’s animals until a yage ceremony opened his eyes to how his actions harmed the jungle. The gun got ditched for digital cameras mounted near an animal’s known trail. Crazy Jhony also re-named himself Jaguar.

Jhony’s new name reflects neither egotism nor appropriation. Rather, it’s a realigning of his new role in life with what the jaguar already does. Contrary to the typical Western portrayal of the jaguar as a predator to be feared, the film shows the jaguar plays a far more important role in the jungle’s balance than Westerners realize. These big cats symbolize strength and ancient wisdom. They’re also guardians of the jungle and even links between the visible and invisible worlds (i.e. the worlds of the spirits). As long as jaguars can be seen, the forest they roam through is considered alive.

The viewer is told that to enter the jungle, one must ask permission first. Details on how that permission is obtained is not given. But at least this film provides a substitute entry.

***

Could accessible playground design be the key to healing social cohesion in America? That question might be answered by Annette M. King’s documentary short “Magical Bridge: Kind By Design.”

Santa Clara-based subject Olenka Villareal wanted a playground where her autistic daughter Ava would not be treated by her peers as less than. It turned out that playgrounds as currently conceived are designed intentionally or not to exclude those who don’t fit “normal standards” (e.g. being wheelchair-bound or autistic). Also, there were other families who shared Villareal’s desire for more inclusive playgrounds to be built. Those realizations led Villareal to found the Magical Bridge Foundation, which works to make such playgrounds a reality.

Inclusive playgrounds may sound like an esoteric cause. Yet as Villareal explains, playgrounds are a place where families socialize and get to know one another. They become a great place to build community bonds. Given that loneliness and social isolation are problems of current concern in society, having such welcoming spaces encouraging kindness would be a solution. As is said in the film, it’s hard to be prejudiced towards someone who was your playmate when you grew up.

The film shows viewers what an accessible and welcoming playground might look like. There are play areas which don’t have sand so wheelchair-bound parents can publicly play with their children. Kindness Ambassadors mirror positive accepting behaviors. There’s a stage for group entertainment and activity. Furthermore, Magical Bridge playgrounds aren’t only for the disabled, they’re for everybody.

King’s film does show Villareal’s idea is a good one. Yet the film itself ultimately feels more like an infomercial than something that’s engaged with real world problems. Current manufacturers of playground equipment are only alluded to as opposing what Magical Bridge is doing. Nor does the film go into any depth on the practical details of creating such inclusive playgrounds. How much land would be needed for such a playground, especially in a non-suburban community? How far-ranging does community input need to be before the designing is inclusive enough?

As long as King’s film is treated as an illustration of an intriguing idea rather than a work of art, it might be worth mentioning to whatever urban planners the reader knows.

***

A single statement in Ben Kolak and Kyra Mitchell’s rousing documentary feature “Shouldering Sanctuary” summarizes the admirable courage of the ordinary Chicagoans seen in the film: “They have masks, vests, and big guns. We just have whistles.”

The “they” are the paramilitary terror thugs of ICE. They may claim they’re merely police enforcing the law. But as the film unfolds, it soon becomes clear the undocumented immigrant crusade being performed by the Orange Crook’s administration feels like a test run for seeing how much fascist government behavior Americans will accept as normal.

Readers who may claim this description is somehow an unfair misreading of the actions of the Rethuglican-dominated federal government will not find support for their assertion in what Kolak and Mitchell show viewers. A montage of DHS propaganda clips carry the common theme of “life in America would be so much better if all the criminal immigrants were removed from this country.” (What’s not said in ICE’s reading is that “criminal” behavior need only be as minimal as overstaying one’s visa to justify bringing out the assault rifles and the flash bang grenades.). Immigration judges are deliberately removed from the immigration court system so they can be replaced by personnel willing to deport as many people as possible. A so-called Congressional hearing on sanctuary cities turns out to be an excuse for publicly airing nativist hysteria. The despicable Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene outdoes herself by her characterizing the rendering of food or medical attention to the undocumented as treason.

Given all these heinous government actions which would be applauded by Inspector Javert, why would a person work for the ICE Gestapo unless they possessed strong veins of personal cruelty or viciousness? As the scene in a job fair shows, willful moral myopia can also play a major part in a person’s decision to work for the ICE paramilitaries. A white guy applicant damns himself as being particularly clueless. He chirps about becoming a happy ICE agent and shrugs off being the subject of a police frisk as a minor inconvenience.

The primary strength of “Shouldering Sanctuary” is in depicting how ordinary Chicagoans find ways to resist instead of meekly complying with the creeps who resort to force to get their way. The national news media may make it appear as if resistance is not happening. But the film shows the non-photogenic acts of resistance. Community stage plays dramatize the experiences of families torn apart by ICE abductions. Classes teach members of immigrant communities what their legal rights and responsibilities are. An activist and his children hand out fruit and drink to undocumented folk waiting for their day in immigration court. These acts large and small demonstrate writer Eric Frank Russell’s truism that freedom means saying and acting from a position of “I won’t.”

Unlike more partisan media such as Newsmax and One America, Kolak and Mitchell strive and mostly succeed in letting the major sides be heard. The Chicagoans who’ve stepped up in various ways to oppose ICE are looking out for their neighbors. Alderman Raymond Lopez, one of two co-sponsors of a bill to weaken Chicago’s Welcoming City ordinance, tries to paint his vile proposal as an attempt to prevent some vague “collateral damage.” Restauranteur Sam Sanchez of Moe’s Tavern provides the long-view assessment that the immigration issue has never been conclusively solved by either major political party after several decades. The closest the viewer gets to an ICE viewpoint comes from body cam footage of the government goons in action. It is not the filmmakers’ fault if nothing positive can be said about ICE Gestapo creeps marching with assault rifles ready into a bodega filled with probably unarmed and angry people just to handcuff a woman whose only form of resistance consists of cowering behind a counter and futilely holding up her hands in protection.

If the ICE Gestapo succeeds in arresting people, that is not proof that resisting these fascist thugs is a failure. No reasonable person expects the Chicagoans standing up for their neighbors to save everyone. As more than a few Korean films about standing up to oppression might put it, as long as even one undocumented person escapes ICE’s clutches, the people win.

***

Speaking of minorities scapegoated and persecuted by the current administration, Arabs and Americans of Arab descent have recently been the recipient of such public sliming. Examples range from the Orange Dotard’s recent attacks against Abdul El-Sayed to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s racist lies about the supposed lack of Arab contributions to world science and literature.

Serving as a further rebuke to these open bigots, the Arab Film Festival turns 30 this year. Running from November 5-14, 2026, the longest running film festival outside the Arab world continues its tradition of presenting the best of recent Arab cinema at such venues as the AMC Kabuki 8, the Roxie Theater, and the New Parkway Theater. Some programs will even be available online.

This year’s festival offers another chance to see such acclaimed films as “American Doctor (6:30 PM on November 14, 2026 at the New Parkway Theater),” “Uncommitted (Online and 3:30 PM on November 7, 2026 at the AMC Kabuki 8)” and “Citizen Osama (6:30 PM on November 6, 2026 at the AMC Kabuki 8).” But here are some suggestions for other titles showing on this year’s schedule:

Marwan Hamed’s (“The Yacoubian Building”) epic biopic “El Sett (6:00 PM and 10:15 PM on November 5, 2026 at the AMC Kabuki 8 and 7:30 PM on November 13, 2926 at the Alamo Drafthouse – Valley Fair)” opens this year’s Arab Film Festival. The film’s title is the nickname given to highly beloved and revered Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum (Mona Zaki). Starting from her early days singing religious texts at weddings and celebrations while disguised as a boy, the film shows how this Arab cultural icon cultivated a public image of absolute command and self-possession. However, a legendary concert at Paris’ Olympia Theater to raise funds for an Egyptian army badly beaten by Israel during the Six-Day War would cement her status as a global icon.

Another revered Middle Eastern cultural icon is Elia Suleiman’s “Chronicle Of A Disappearance (8:00 PM on November 11, 2026 at the Roxie Theater),” one of the 100 Greatest Arab Films Of All Time which this year celebrities its 30th anniversary. This plotless story follows E.S.’ (Suleiman) return to the West Bank and Israel after spending 12 years in New York City. In this tragicomic tale set in the period between Rabin’s assassination and Netanyahu’s election, various unrelated events take place. They include a souvenir shop owner who fills bottles of “holy water” from his tap, a conference speech derailed by microphone feedback, and an Arab woman who uses both her fluency in Hebrew and a police walkie-talkie to play pranks on the Israeli cops. By the end, the viewer realizes that the thing that’s disappeared is the state of Palestine.

Zahraa Ghadnour’s documentary “Flana (6:15 PM on November 13, 2026 at the New Parkway Theater) begins from a personal angle. She’s returned to Iraq to discover the fate of childhood friend Noor, whose disappearance two decades earlier still haunts the director. Her film centers on two women: her midwife aunt whose home became a refuge for women failed by Iraq’s legal system, and Natalie (aka Leila) who personally encountered domestic violence. Ultimately, the film unearths how Iraqi society has failed its women in multiple ways, ranging from patriarchal traditions to a toleration of “honor killings.” Needless to say, the unpleasant sexist truths Ghadnour reveals about Iraqi society has justifiably raised fears of retribution against her.

Hajir Alrifai, Ghida Anouti, and Juan M. Chavez’ short drama “Traveling Laundry Line” is part of the “(Extra)Ordinary Rendition(s)” program screening online and at 7:00 PM on November 10, 2026 at Artists’ Television Access. It shows how for many immigrant communities, the coin-operated laundromat provides a place of survival and placemaking. Through the story of a lonely immigrant and a time-traveling laundry machine, she remembers distant memories of communal clothes laundering as a gathering of hands and voices.

Andres and Francisca Khamis Giacoman’s documentary short “Baisanos” is a portrait of the sports fan group Club Deportivo Palestino. Screening as part of the “Palestinian Voices” shorts program (Online and at 6:00 PM on November 11, 2026 at the Roxie Theater), the short uses two narrators (one from Chile, one from Palestine) to show the connection between fans in two distant countries as they reflect on such subjects as what returning to Palestine means and the various methods of going back.

Maiken Baird’s documentary “Edward Said: Between Worlds (5:45 PM on November 8, 2026 at the Castro Theatre)” lets the titular renowned Palestinian cultural critic recount his life story in his own words through archival footage. The film’s also an oral history of Palestine in the wake of the 1948 Nakba. Finally, it’s an illustration of the schism between Western intellectuals’ understanding of Palestine and how the Palestinians themselves view their lost state.

(The 2026 United Nations Association Film Festival Grand Jury Award for Best Feature went to the previously reviewed “Hollywood Does Abortion.”

(The 2026 United Nations Association Film Festival Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary went to the previously reviewed “Bamako Chic: Threads Of Power, Color, And Culture.”)