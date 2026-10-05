Reviews From Mill Valley Film Festival 49

Pegah Ahangarani’s fascinating yet wrenching personal documentary “Rehearsals For A Revolution” recounts the political betrayals of Iran’s Islamic Republic through the fates of the director’s family, acquaintances, and friends. Using everything from old audio recordings from a beloved uncle to terrifying handheld footage of a police crackdown on protestors, the director shows viewers the bloodied but still unbowed aspirations of people who have refused to give up hope for eventual liberation from their country’s religion-based political oppression.

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Petch Kitwattanachai’s short “Of Veins And Wires” may be set in the near future. But this fictional documentary raises evergreen questions about motherhood and pregnancy.

2059 happens to be the year the first Thai child is born via an artificial womb. That revolutionary success eventually leads to the creation of the artificial womb clinic known as the Gaia Birth Institute. This fictional documentary raises uncomfortable questions about whether artificial womb technology liberates its users’ lives or whether it ultimately devalues a key aspect of human existence.

Speaking up for the liberatory potential of artificial womb technology is the Gaia Institute’s head reproductive health physician Dr. Jedsada Gaiabutra, who speaks of how the clinic’s technology can grant those who want to get pregnant freedom of life choice. A viewer can easily see that point with couples which have a sterile partner or an LGBTQ+ couple who want a child without needing to adopt one. However, those considerations aren’t discussed on camera.

Instead, the only satisfied user seen in the film is the CEO Rimmada. Using artificial womb technology twice allowed her to have children without having her corporate ascension stalled or sidelined for eighteen months by her pregnancies. She comes off as the sort of wealthy person who transfers the messy aspects of raising children to hired nannies.

Speaking up for natural childbirth is office worker Arisara, who’s hesitant about trying this technology for the first time. Her concerns about artificial wombs eliminating the emotional connection between the mother and the child growing inside her may veer into sentimentality, but it can’t be outright dismissed.

It’s a representative of Boon Oonjai Child Emergency Center who brings up some capitalism-related problems created by this technology. Some parents unhappy with their artificial womb-created product may dispose of the child like a piece of furniture that doesn’t fit their tastes. The more illicit capitalist enterprises use artificial womb-created children as disposable sources of new organs. How sex traffickers use such children requires a harder plausibility lift given the artificial womb technology as presented generally wouldn’t create the type of children mature enough for that industry’s exploitation. Yet the short’s biggest sting regarding the intersection of artificial womb technology and capitalism gets explained by Arisara.

Kitwattanachai’s short science fiction film may not wow viewers with fancy visual effects. But it’s more of a science fiction film than the adventure films dressed up with visual spectacle that typifies Hollywood’s version of the genre. “Of Veins And Wires” muses on the social impacts of a new technology. If that’s not an approach that embraces the soul of the science fiction genre, what is?

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“Happiness For A Herder,” the enigmatic title of Charlie Eguia’s documentary short, takes viewers to the plains of Mongolia to visit the modern day practitioners of an ancient way of life.

The lifestyle in question is nomadic herding. Basically, families raise herds of animals in places with good pasture and a water source until they need to up stakes and find a new area where both humans and animals can thrive again. In this cyclical existence, knowledge of herding practices is passed down communally via both one’s own parents and local elders. For example, a little boy put on the back of a newborn horse gets his first horse-riding experience.

The herding lifestyle is not a culture set in stone. In the film’s opening, the viewer sees one herder use a motorbike to keep track of his animals. Herder parents send their children to university in the city to get educated.

However, the latter laudable impulse may ironically result in the eventual dying out of Mongolian herding culture. Children who’ve gone off to the city to get educated rarely return to take up the simple cycles of the nomadic life. Where herding for 30 to 50 years used to be the norm, nowadays a young herder is someone in their 50s while a veteran herder is somebody in their late 70s.

The simple requirements for a herder to be happy may explain why this generational shift is occurring. Successfully making it through the animals’ birthing season and seeing the newborns thrive is what constitutes happiness to a herder. There is no envy among the herders, as “everyone is where they need to be.” Admitting that this is not a lifestyle for everyone helps explain why this film is a snapshot of and not an elegy for a traditional way of life.

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Why does an 8-year-old girl go from doing leg-strengthening exercises for soccer to walking through school halls aggressively holding her pencil like a knife? For “Josephine,” the titular child of Beth deAraujo’s emotionally wrenching Sundance double award-winner, it’s the act of accidentally witnessing a terrible crime taking place in Golden Gate Park. But it’s also the anguished failures of her parents to find a way to protect or even comfort a daughter whose innocence has now been brutally lost.

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The setting of Abinash Bikram Shah’s Cannes Jury Award-winner “Elephants In The Fog” requires a little explanation, especially as the opening minutes make the viewer feel as if they’re plopped into an alien environment. Heavy darkness is broken by a line of flashlight beams, the sounding of odd whistles and horns, and the shouting of odd chants regarding elephants.

Thanks in advance to the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive notes on this film for some of the following background information. The setting is a village situated in the jungles of southern Nepal. Elephants lurk in the sacred forest near the village, but the patrol of village adults seen in the film’s opening minutes has the job of driving the elephants’ path away from possible rampages through the village.

Among the participants in the patrol is the film’s protagonist Pirati. She’s the matriarch of the village’s Kinnar “family.” The Kinnars are a group of trans folk recognized as a Nepalese third gender. However, the social cohesion of a Kinnar family uses as social glue bonds of care over blood ties.

Apsara, one of Pirati’s Kinnar daughters, has failed to return from a village elephant patrol. As the days stretch on and the younger Kinnar remains missing, Pirati’s attempts to discover Apsara’s fate unearths fractures between the wider Nepalese community and the Kinnars.

One such split involves transphobia. Trans folk are commonly presumed to be little better than sex workers . Apsara admittedly used to be a sex worker before she became a Kinnar. But in her blonde wig, she certainly doesn’t help matters with a pre-disappearance lascivious public performance where she teases the men of the village. When the possibility arises that jitney driver MJ may have been involved in Apsara’s disappearance, Nitu (MJ’s wife) breaks out with the kind of “fake women” insults against the Kinnars that the abominable Riley Gaines would have liked.

The Kinnars, with their religious rituals and vows of chastity, have what might be described as a slightly elevated acceptance status compared to other trans folks. Yet as the film goes on, that status turns out to be a very flimsy shield. When tensions heat up, the pressure to force the Kinnars out of the village goes from a “regretful” eviction to a “Get out”-type message written in dung.

Pirati’s near-fanatical search for her missing daughter turns out to be strongly tinged by guilt. Yes, the missing woman may have been her mother’s favorite. But before Apsara’s disappearance, she had rightly called out her mother’s hypocrisy for the latter’s plans to abandon her Kinnar role and run off with the Drum Master. It also turns out that in some important ways Pirati didn’t really know her daughter. The matriarch mistakenly assumed Apsara returned to her pimp, for example.

The Kinnar matriarch’s semi-reverent touching of the dead elephant suggests her realization of a kinship between the members of her family and the tuskers. Pirati’s physical contact with the elephant corpse suggests a “kind knowing kind” type of connection. Both elephants and trans folks are treated as destructive forces by the other villagers..

Viewers looking for evidence assigning specific blame for Apsara’s disappearance and possible death will leave the theater feeling frustrated. Yet it could be argued that what the viewer is told about Apsara’s relationship with MJ suggests the depressing likelihood that the missing Kinnar is dead. In such a context, it’s hard to not cheer on a different take on burning society down.

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Neither the Orange Dementia Patient nor his censorious lickspittles may be mentioned by name in Erin Cramer’s short dramedy “Enjoy Your Visit.” But the mentality behind accepting or supporting the racist whitewashing of American history gets a much-deserved reaming.

Kara is a new hire at a site recreating George Washington’s plantation home. This Black theater student is there to play Caroline, one of Washington’s maids. Yet as Kara interacts with the visitors who come to the tourist site, she begins to wonder who she should be “staying in character” for and why. And who’s been spray-painting the name “Lucy” on the sidewalks and walls of the historical site and why are they doing it?

The advice to “stay in character” comes from Pearl, a veteran performer at the historical site who plays Martha Washington. Kara originally took the job because she had hoped to combine her theater skills with a fun way to educate people. Yet the sympathetic viewer joins this Black actress in giving side eye to this white woman’s advice to essentially imagine living the life of a slave.

The only reason Pearl doesn’t deserve utter condemnation is that the white visitors the viewer sees share the same blindness in denying either the realities of slavery or accepting that the first president of the United States was something less than great for keeping over 500 human beings in captivity to make Mount Vernon run. One ludicrous exchange, for example, involves a visitor who grills Kara on whether Washington paid her slave character good wages.

What proves more creepy for the aware viewer is seeing how some visitors take this recreation as a license to indulge their racist impulses. One woman feels entitled to touch Kara’s hair without asking her permission. Prime creepster honors go to a young white guy who wants Kara’s character to affirm he has all the power and she has none. Pity should be given to any woman who takes this guy as a boyfriend.

The “Lucy” spray painter, when Kara finally talks with her, happens to have very good reasons for her acts of vandalism. Kara’s final speech, based on this knowledge, reminds the viewer that the way history is told is an inherently political act and even serves as a display of power. The current vile Rethuglican push to claim Richard Nixon’s ouster from the White House for the Watergate scandal was politically motivated is just the newest example of this phenomenon.

(“Rehearsals For A Revolution” screens at 4:30 PM on October 8, 2026 at the Rafael Film Center. The film will be released by Sony Picture Classics.

(“Of Veins And Wires” and “Enjoy Your Visit” screen as part of the “What’s My Name” shorts program. They screen at 3:15 PM on October 5, 2026 and 9:00 PM on October 7, 2026. Both screenings take place at the Rafael Film Center.

(“Happiness For A Herder” screens as part of the “If Music Could Talk” shorts program. It screens at 8:30 PM on October 8, 2026 at the Lark Theater and 2:15 PM on October 9, 2026 at the Rafael Film Center.

(“Josephine” screens at 7:00 PM on October 6, 2026 at the Rafael Film Center and 12:00 PM on October 7, 2026 at the Sequoia Theater. The film will eventually be released commercially.

(“Elephants In The Fog” screens at 5:45 PM on October 5, 2026 at the Rafael Film Center and 7:00 PM on October 9, 2026 at the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive.

(For further information about these films, and to order advance tickets, go to www.mvff.com. ).