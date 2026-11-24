Dear Editor:

Re: https://beyondchron.org/a-veterans-day-challenge-control-of-congress-has-shifted-but-doug-collins-is-still-wrecking-the-va/

The real truth about VA: It’s working better under Trump, including electronic health records

The Nov. 9 op-ed Beyond Chron published about the Department of Veterans Affairs piles up so much misinformation it’s hard to know where to begin.

The result we care about isn’t whether we’re making the unions happy, it’s whether we’re serving Veterans. Under President Trump and VA Secretary Collins, we’re doing just that.

Veterans all across the country are seeing the difference, and the numbers tell the story. Among other things, we’re giving Veterans more access to care than ever before, reducing the backlog of Veterans waiting for benefits, and devoting record levels of resources to fixing up VA facilities – a far cry from the irresponsible claims previously published on this site.

The op-ed’s shrill call for stopping VA’s rollout of the federal electronic health record system (EHR) is also completely divorced from reality. The authors took all the bad news about EHR from the Biden Administration and pretended those problems are still plaguing VA today.

They aren’t. Here’s the truth about the EHR rollout:

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Collins, VA has fixed hundreds of problems related to the initial rollout of the EHR system in the six original VA sites, eliminated the bureaucracy that was holding the project back, and deployed the new system to 13 sites this year/in 2026 by engaging directly with facility leaders at each location.

All deployments in 2026 were successful because they took into account the lessons learned from the problems seen during the Biden Administration. As a result, the new EHR is now in use at 19 VA medical centers and 107 clinics around the country. More than 42,000 VA staff are using the Federal EHR to serve over 780,000 Veterans.

EHR is delivering real results to those Veterans, including the seamless, hassle-free transfer of military health records among VA, Department of War and other federal partners. It’s allowing for medical appointments in which VA doctors and nurses are spending more time with patients and less time struggling with technology. EHR also means improved continuity of care when Veterans transfer among facilities or need emergency care at facilities they’ve never visited.

Our progress in 2026 is thanks to thousands of clinicians, support staff, and leaders who worked diligently for over a year to get this right. But we are not done. We are already gearing up for 26 more deployments in 2027.

It’s unclear to me why the authors of your op-ed chose to ignore the real progress we’ve made, but their uninformed call to hit the brakes on a system that has been fixed and is working is a disservice to Veterans everywhere. The work we’ve done shows that VA leadership can achieve President Trump’s commitment to deliver every man and woman who wore a military uniform the best healthcare possible.

Dr. Paul R. Lawrence, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs