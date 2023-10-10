Zach Polett, Organizing Visionary, Dies at 73

by on

Zach Polett (balding person on right) shortly before his death

(Note from Editor Randy Shaw: Zach Polett may be the greatest organizer of his generation whose name the public does not know. I connected to Zach when he was at ACORN. He recruited me to go to Ohio for a massive voter outreach campaign for the 2004 presidential election. We got some of the highest Black voter turnouts in years, all because Zach figured out how to create an organizational vehicle for doing it. After ACORN’s demise he went to another great organization that trains organizers, the Public Interest Network (best known for the State PIRGS). Whether you knew of Zach or not, you will be inspired by this tribute. His is a remarkable legacy that will long be remembered).

The network and the movement have lost a friend and colleague.

Zach Polett has passed away at the age of 73. Here’s a remembrance that we’re sharing with Zach’s family and friends.

Zach’s long-time friend, Dan Cantor, said the best word to describe him was “tenacity.” The term fit Zach to a T.

Zach’s commitment was sparked as America grappled with the war in Vietnam and racial segregation and discrimination here at home. After graduating Harvard, Zach attended medical school at Stanford. Yet before following the usual post-med school path of internship, residency and fellowship, Zach spent a summer in Little Rock, working with ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now). You could say that he never left.

After becoming a full-time community organizer with ACORN in 1975, Zach rose up the ranks. He founded Louisiana ACORN in 1976. He became the director of Arkansas ACORN in 1980. He became national political director in 1992 and also directed Project Vote, a nationwide voter registration effort.

The fruits of Zach’s labors included, among many other accomplishments, the South’s first homecare workers’ collective bargaining agreement, successful ballot initiatives on the minimum wage and campaign finance reform, and 1.1 million low-income and minority citizens registered to vote in the 2004 election cycle alone.

In 2010,, Zach came to work for the Public Interest Network as National Campaigns Director. By that point, Zach had already done more than most of us will accomplish in a lifetime. Yet over the next 13 years, Zach would go on to:

become the first president of our Progressive Future Network, where he worked closely with Peter Murray of Accelerate Change, Mark Ferrulo of Progress Florida, Bill Newton and Susan McGrath at Florida Consumer Action Network, and Sandy Newman of Voices for Progress, became the network’s primary emissary to the broader progressive community, organized some of our Fund Foundation’s grant work, including a $1 million grant to the NAACP’s “Black Voices Change Lives” voter registration and mobilization program, established the Fund’s Calling for Action program and Progressive Future Network’s Calling for Progress program, working with groups from Common Cause to NARAL Pro-choice America, on issues from D.C. statehood to gun violence, spearheaded the electoral work of some of our organizations, including the Environment America Action Fund’s GreenHouse Project and Environment America Voter Action’s contributions to pro-environment candidates, organized United for Massachusetts, the coalition we led to reelect long-time ally and environmental champion Ed Markey to the U.S. Senate, and helped our advocates connect with potential allies and funders, as well as key decision makers, on multiple campaigns, including our recent victory on Right to Repair in Minnesota.

That’s the kind of resumé that, for some people, results in a big head. Not for Zach. No task was too small to embrace with zeal. He might meet with the President on behalf of PIRG one day, and do an all-day site visit with a first-year organizer the next. An old book about ACORN, “Seeds of Change,” captured Zach pretty well:

On first impression, Polett, in glasses and a rumpled suit and with a slight stutter, could be mistaken for a quiet bookkeeper. His unassuming manner disguised a passionate, brilliant political strategist.

In addition to being an organizer’s organizer, Zach was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary, (whom he met while organizing in Louisiana); a proud and loving father to his sons, Mark and David; and a doting grandfather to Kian, Luka, Luna and Vera. Zach and Mary were also long-time dear friends with Linda Croseford.

Though he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer months earlier this year, Zach’s decline this past week was sudden and unexpected. Just a few weeks before his passing, he traveled to Denver for four days of retreat and meetings with PIRG leadership, and then on to D.C. for a day with other staff, who were gathering for the first time in three years. His participation was as keen and focused, and his contributions as plentiful and smart, as always.

We are so grateful to have known Zach — professionally, politically and as a good friend. He was, and will remain, truly an inspiration.