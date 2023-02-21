Wrap-up Reviews From The 25th San Francisco Independent Film Festival

by on

Unwary viewers may envision animated cuteness once they learn Alberto Vazquez’s (“Birdboy: The Forgotten Children”) new animated film “Unicorn Wars” is populated by lots of teddy bears and unicorns. But these animated fantasy characters possess the same degree of cuteness as Stan and Kyle and their kid friends on “South Park.” Here, unicorns gore teddy bears.and even trample them underfoot. In return, the teddy bears use sharp knives to disembowel unicorns or blow them up with hand grenades.

Blame religious fanaticism for the teddy bears’ efforts to exterminate the unicorns. As the viewer learns during a religious service, the teddy bears have long resented the unicorns evicting them from the Enchanted Forest. The teddy bear recruits have been indoctrinated to believe they will bring about a new golden age by reclaiming the Forest for the teddy bears and drinking the blood of the last unicorn. On the other hand, the teddy bear army officers happily encourage this hatred as a means of controlling their underlings.

“Unicorn Wars,” despite occasional bursts of visual beauty occurring within the Enchanted Forest, is thus at its core a horror story. The opening minutes hint at this with the unicorn Maria nearly getting swallowed by an amorphous monstrous blob. It’s not clear what’s worse: the graphic violence of the conflict or the madness of militarism and toxic ambition.

What truly makes the horrors depicted in Vazquez’ film feel incredibly disturbing is having its cuter elements continually juxtaposed with its more unsettling and even violent moments. The affectionate Cuddly-Wuddly brothers both perish horribly as a result of a bad drug trip. The arrows the teddy bears learn to shoot may have cute little hearts for fletches, but when they hit unicorns in the legs or the neck there’s nothing cute about the injuries inflicted.

Vazquez’ film thus creates a world where innocence and even beauty cannot withstand hatred or ambition in the long run. That sense is best captured in a moment where the viewer sees the essential role the unicorns play in bringing life to the Enchanted Forest. That beautiful moment of understanding and revelation soon gets interrupted by the horse-like creature’s death at the hands of the protagonists’ platoon.

Teddy bear brothers Bluey and Tubby, “Unicorn Wars”’ central protagonists, embody the film’s thematic conflicts. Tubby is the gentler and kinder of the two brothers. Yet he’s also more physically out-of-shape than Bluey and continues to put up with Bluey’s abusive treatment of him. Bluey, on the other hand, may be driven by a desire to do better in life than his father. But any purity in that motivation is polluted by his narcissistic and sociopathic character. Being ranked second best in the army is to Bluey the most grievous of insults. The root of Bluey’s resentment towards Tubby will make a viewer’s jaw drop at learning the depths of that teddy bear’s pettiness.

Seeing how Bluey’s face eventually matches the blackness of his soul will give no joy to the viewer. That development is not so much poetic justice as it is the accelerant for a monster’s evolution.

Calling “Unicorn Wars” a film where the monsters eventually win may be true. Yet such an assessment comes at the expense of ignoring the uncomfortable parallels between the teddy bears’ religion and human toxic masculinity. What gets painted as unicorns’ jealousy of teddy bears’ superiority is more likely the unicorns recognizing that the teddy bears had no room for comfortable coexistence with the other forest creatures. But as America’s right wing has demonstrated repeatedly in recent years, claiming false victimhood does wonders for rationalizing despicable violent behavior.

Craig Trow’s short “The Manager Position” offers an entertaining example of the creative alchemy that turns a tragic situation into comic gold.

Philip Talbert lost his job five months ago thanks to the recession. Despite his best efforts, he hasn’t succeeded in finding new employment. More importantly, his stay-at-home wife doesn’t know of her husband’s unemployment. An impulsive decision to occupy the currently empty manager’s desk at an abandoned office opens up unexpected connections for the unemployed man.

It is admittedly absurd seeing people “working” in an office filled with obviously disconnected phones and computers and shuffling what are probably blank pieces of paper. Yet behind that surface absurdity lies a truth about the world of employment. The workplace can be a place to develop different types of community, as made clear by the sights of a conversation in front of a long empty water cooler and a bit of workplace snogging in an empty office. Everybody in the “office” knows they’re unemployed, yet being in a room full of people in precisely the same economic boat doesn’t feel as isolating as before.

Yet the reason why Talbert kept his unemployment a secret from his wife all this time also illustrates the limits of the workplace-based community. That revelation involves a sequence that may initially seem visually confusing to some viewers. Yet once the viewer understands that sequence involves a flashback to the moment Talbert was actually fired, it starts making sense. What seem like words personally designed to hurt the film’s protagonist turn out instead to be phrases empty of any value judgment concerning him.

The film’s unlikely setup works thanks to the performances of its two central actors. The early hopeless frustration of Curtiss Cook Jr.’s Talbert feels so palpable that his “nothing left to lose” office occupation becomes a minor act of empowerment. But it is Jackie Hoffman’s (“Only Murders In The Building”) performance as Helen that helps Talbert go beyond his original “I just needed a better place to eat lunch” motivation to something more. By the time the office party rolls along, the viewer may get sucked into what’s still essentially a mass illusion, even if it is one that helps its participants get up every day.

S.F. Indie Fest Centerpiece Film, Rick Charnoski’s “Warm Blood,” may essentially be launched by teenage runaway Red’s return to Modesto in search of her missing father. But Red’s search soon becomes less important than the film’s journey through the collective psyche of a rural California town’s inhabitants.

Hope has been blighted or otherwise leached away from the people who live here. The July 18, 1986 entry from Red’s diary (of which snippets from it are heard throughout Charnoski’s film) describes the experience of living in Modesto as a boring place where everything sucks. That sentiment is shown to be more than teenage petulance. Charnoski captures Modesto life as a division between work and not-work. The latter includes activities that people engage in that they don’t necessarily enjoy but does help pass the time, such as taking drugs or driving to nowhere in particular.

Routine spraying of DDT or malathion may be intended to just kill harmful insects. Yet even the humans who live in Modesto are literally poisoned. One of TV reporter John Veit’s frequent pieces mentions that the agricultural bounty made possible by the spraying is dangerous for humans thanks to the presence of lead and insecticide residue on the locally produced fruits and vegetables. It also doesn’t help that pesticides and other agricultural chemicals have poisoned the water that the inhabitants would otherwise use for drinking or recreational activities.

A sensible person in this environment would up stakes and figuratively get out of Dodge. But fatalism and/or hopelessness seems to have poisoned the hearts of the people who live in Modesto. News of 15 corpses found along the banks of the Tuolumne and Stanislaus Rivers do not evoke that much public horror or concern. Then again, it could be argued that the economic circumstances of Modesto’s inhabitants are such that the ability to leave would be considered a luxury. Speculating on establishing factories on the Moon as a way to leave Modesto sounds more like a pipe dream that would fit in with the many such dreams uttered in “The Iceman Cometh.” Also keep in mind that the film’s 1988 setting, aka the midst of the Reagan and Bush I presidencies, means it’s not Morning In America for anybody not able to enjoy the luxuries of a Gordon Gekko.

Despite her stated goal of looking for her father, neither urgency nor need propel Red’s return to Modesto. Her Los Angeles theft of the car that’ll take her back to her hometown feels more like an act of nihilism at finding life in the City of Angels isn’t any better or different than her hometown existence. She may like her father more than her mother. Yet that allyship feels weak considering her father’s willingness to treat his daughter like a lab rat to get her affordable therapy or her father’s role in ruining Red’s friendship with Piper.

There’s a continual sense throughout “Warm Blood” that the teenage runaway’s “return home” feels like an effort to complete the figurative poisoning that seems a Modesto inhabitant’s birthright. She engages in self-harm yet can’t explain why she feels the need to do so. The appearance of dark scabs on Red’s arms don’t cause her to be concerned. Nor does she seem concerned by the possibility that wading through polluted river water would have unpleasant consequences.

Red’s self-destructive behavior seems normal in this land that seems to spark quiet madness. A line of men wearing gas masks makes both mundane sense and something quietly disconcerting. The titles that flash on the screen during Red’s trip to Modesto suggest radio channels sliding from rationality to strangeness given such phrases as “Penis shrink inside.” What does it say about life in Modesto that mental breakdowns feel just as reasonable a life option as sanity?

Charnoski’s film will annoy those who prefer their films to be more straightforward and direct. But it could also be argued that in the Modesto of “Warm Blood,” the old certainties have become irrelevant and quiet chaos has arisen to supplant them.

Davis Dveris and Max Schmitz’s drama “Let’s Meet Halfway” might also be called “Same Time Next Month.” The differences, though, are that the central couple in Dveris’ and Schmitz’s film are lesbians and that the period covered by this film is far shorter than twenty-five years.

Charlie and Avery are so in love with each other that they exchange vows on a windswept rural Northern California hillside. That’s the best they can do as the year is 1995, long before the concept of marriage equality was popularized. More importantly, both women live in different cities and cannot move from their respective homes thanks to personal obligations. What they can do is arrange a monthly weekend get-together in a very small rural town halfway between their distant homes. But can the two lesbians’ relationship survive in the long run?

The film’s title obviously refers to the arrangement both women have made to keep their relationship thriving. But while traveling the physical distances needed to meet one another becomes a matter of course for them, traveling the emotional distances needed to reach the compromising that keeps a relationship thriving proves a far more difficult challenge. For example, traveling to the other partner’s town for a longer stay is a non-starter. Charlie is the primary caretaker for her sickly father Henry. Yet Avery’s visiting Charlie for an extended period isn’t possible because Henry isn’t aware of their real relationship and Charlie has a job back home that she likes very much.

Avery and Charlie’s relationship bears some resemblance to a non-homicidal version of the Root and Shaw pairing from “Person Of Interest.” Charlie is the Shaw-like grump while Avery is the Root-like fanciful type. However, unlike Team Shoot, the relationship between Charlie and Avery is slowly revealed to be far weaker than they realize. One telling get-together is marked by Charlie’s staying closed off emotionally for much of the weekend for reasons unknown and Avery’s joyous night-time phone conversation with an unknown someone.

Understanding why the two lesbians’ relationship faces difficulties means understanding the two women beyond their mutual reluctance to change their current life situations. Avery turns out to be the more adventurous of the duo. She’s the one who leads a visit into such strange but fun places as a closed but well-appointed dinner theater. The sight of an old man dancing alone unselfconsciously leads her to playfully join in his fantasy, saying she can hear the music he’s dancing to.

Charlie, on the other hand, is more reserved in displaying her feelings. That’s an admitted necessity given the stresses of caring for her ailing father. Yet it also means she needs to try harder to express her more positive feelings instead of coming across as pushing Avery away. A moment where Avery asks Charlie to read her a poem from the book she’s reading deserves more than the off-putting response of a very short poem delivered in a “go away, you’re bothering me” tone of voice.

Neither woman is completely blameless for the problems in their relationship. For example, instead of doing what she does, Avery would have been justified in being angry and confrontational with Charlie for her persistently non-responsive and withdrawn behavior at an aforementioned get-together. Charlie, for her part, tunes out Avery when she talks about her work life and doesn’t let an increasingly rare romantic moment get in the way of airing a months-old grudge. If the duo’s problems were put to an AITA airing, odds are Charlie would on balance wind up with the YTA badge at worse or sharing ESH honors with Avery at best.

Dveris and Schmitz recognize that on balance their film is telling a familiar story. But they liven up their tale with some unconventional visual choices. The opening sequence of the pair saying their vows to each other may seem the worst kind of visually static image. Yet it succeeds at giving the viewer a sense of the lead characters’ backstories without feeling like an infodump. Later, who Avery makes a late night phone call to or what they talk about is never revealed. But the expressions on her face during that conversation unleashes the life and joy that she has emotionally suppressed around Charlie at that get-together.

“Let’s Meet Halfway” may be a small film peppered with small joys and sorrows. What it doesn’t accomplish is performing the difficult alchemy of transforming its personal dramas into larger observations about the human condition.

(“Unicorn Wars” premieres at the Roxie Theater (3117-16th Street) on March 10, 2023.

“Let’s Meet Halfway” won the S.F. Independent Film Festival Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature.)