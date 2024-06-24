Wrap-Up Reviews From The 2024 Frameline Film Festival/”The Sixth”

by on

Philipp Fussenegger & Judy Landkammer’s entertainingly fun Teddy Award-winning documentary “Teaches Of Peaches” shows using a senior walker doesn’t stop famed avant rocker Peaches from singing about diddling her skittle. Using the 20th anniversary concerts celebrating Peaches’ breakthrough album “The Teaches Of Peaches” as its spine, the film cheerfully tours the life and career of this highly sex-positive rockstar. Expect footage from both Peaches’ children’s teacher days and her Berlin Underground performances plus sights of such costumes as her vagina hat.

***

Jonathan Andre Culliton’s comedy short “Spookable” monkeywrenches the horror genre, that most conservative of genres of the fantastic. Thanks to some choice dialogue and winking acknowledgment of horror tropes, the film’s entertaining trangressiveness winds up creating a more inclusive normality in the horror genre.

Sean and Tahmina are going on a ritual post-dump recovery trip. Tahmina understands Sean wants company on these trips. But her friend has a talent for devising vacations that end disastrously. She still winces at the thought of an unfortunate encounter with red ants on a prior trip.

This vacation seems destined to make even the red ant vacation look like a picnic. The duo are staying at an isolated and really run down forest cabin. The rental agent doesn’t radiate friendliness vibes with his all black gear and his hook for a hand. There’s a wolf howling in the middle of the night. And did we mention Tahmina is Black, and she’s well aware of what happens in horror stories involving Black people in the woods?

Sean’s optimism soon becomes no different than a death wish with a smiley face. That feeling comes through most clearly in the cave exploration sequence. A reasonable person would have seen the disturbing mucus-like substance covering the cave interior as a sign to Get Out Now. Sean, on the other hand, sees nothing wrong with the cave decor including the chair that’s unaccountably present there.

Incidentally, both Sean and Tahmina are transgender. That fact winds up playing havoc with some of the horror genre’s assumptions about sexual roles. How does one square the “final girl” concept with a transwoman? What happens to the “man into monster” concept when the male is a transman? “Spookable” lands on the side of biology playing no influence in genre roles.

There is admittedly a “did I miss that” moment when it’s not clear how Sean wound up in the cave again. Yet that slight flaw is outweighed by this amusing exploding of genre prejudices.

***

How did an up and coming R&B singer who was a friend of Little Richard and an opening act for Etta James and Marvin Gaye end her days as a recluse? Michael Mabbott & Lucah Rosenberg-Lee answer that question in their heartfelt documentary “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story.” It’s a toe-tapping, heart-wrenching, and ultimately empowering account of a woman who would not trade her personal integrity for quaffs from the poisoned chalice of fame.

Film subject Jackie Shane was what mid-20th century social mores would classify as a sissy. Despite being born in Nashville as a Black boy named Jack Shane, he displayed enough feminine mannerisms to eventually make referring to the Shane child as a girl named Jackie a natural result. Fortunately for Jackie, the maternal figures in her life were supportive of her and saw the child’s different mannerisms as nothing to be ashamed of.

The film makes clear Shane displayed her musical talent at a very young age. At age 8 or 9, her voice was powerful enough to have her talents better displayed with her church’s adult choir. Her impromptu drumming on a chair was skillful enough to help her eventually land the house band drummer gig at the New Era Club on Nashville’s Jackson Street. The film’s description of the Jackson Street scene may spark viewer desires for someone to do at least a short documentary exploring that Southern milieu further.

The perks of working on Jackson Street included a friendship with fellow queer performer Little Richard, who even entrusted her with washing and curling his two hairpieces. But those perks were outweighed by the reality that Jackson Street was still part of the Jim Crow South, where horrific white violence against Black citizens went unpunished. Legendary Southern soul musician Joe Tex both recognized Shane’s talent and encouraged her to leave both Nashville and the South. She took the soul singer’s advice.

The time spent by Shane with the Jerry Jackson Carnival would prove formative in a couple of ways beyond providing an escape from Nashville. She learned a few life lessons from the other carnival performers as well as the skills and abilities it took to be a successful showperson. A 1959 stop in the Canadian town of Cornwall would inspire Shane to leave the carnival a week later for Montreal.

That Canadian city would be the first place (though not the last in her life) where Shane would have her momentary success counterbalanced by people pressuring her to compromise or even sell out. It would be in this town that the up-and-coming R&B singer would meet significant collaborator Frank Motley, a musician who could play two trumpets simultaneously. Convinced of Shane’s talent, Motley made her his band’s frontwoman. Her performances were so good that the legendary Etta James felt she should have been Shane’s opening act instead of the other way around.

Shane recounts a bowel-clenching anecdote about being kidnapped by two gangsters and taken to a rural location, where she’s given the “we can make you a star, but we own you” speech. That anecdote, and others heard throughout the film, comes from recorded interviews the singer did with the filmmakers in the last year of her life. The film’s narration, on the other hand, comes from Shane’s apparently unpublished autobiography “Let God Be My Judge.”

It would be in Toronto that the singer would truly come into her own. The Saphire Tavern au Go-Go, which became Shane’s venue of choice, notoriously happened to be frequented by pimps, hookers, and gangsters. Then again, civilians also came to Saphire just to see Shane perform. One impressive civilian visit involved three Greyhound buses filled with passengers from Detroit and Buffalo.

“Any Other Way,” the song that gives this film its title, became a Toronto anthem. It celebrated queers who didn’t fit into accepted social binaries of various sorts but did so through generous double entendres. Even so, Toronto’s biggest Top 40 station CHUM refused to even give airplay to Shane’s classic until public pressure forced them to do so.

It’s ironic that the singer used he/him pronouns in her self-written publicity materials. When “The Ed Sullivan Show” was negotiating to have Shane appear on the program and thereby take her career to the next level, she refused to make an appearance because of their demand that she perform on TV without any feminine signifiers. The decision makers on “American Bandstand” wanted to go the route of “hear ‘Any Other Way’ on screen, but keep the Black performers and even dancers out of sight.” Shane’s principled refusal meant she could kiss the potential for fame in America goodbye.

Was the up-and-coming singer’s refusal an act of destructive career suicide? The answer might be found by pondering the following question. Aside from legality, what distinguishes “The Ed Sullivan Show” from the gangsters who kidnapped Shane in Montreal? Both of them ultimately wanted Shane under their thumb before she could be allowed to sing a note. If Shane said “yes” now, what happens when “they” made more onerous demands? When and where would the singer have the opportunity to freely say “no?” Ultimately, however many moments of fame she might have would not be worth the price of self-betrayal. Footage of Shane’s performing “Walking The Dog” on the short-lived “Night Train” series becomes precious as both the only footage of the singer actually performing and as a hint of what the world lost thanks to racial and sexual orientation bigotry.

When the singer quietly disappears in 1971, where she ends up will probably not be something viewers will see coming. While the specifics will not be revealed or discussed here, it can be said that Shane’s life turns into a repeated cycle of initial joy followed by eventual heartbreak. The things and connections that gave her life meaning are slowly taken away from her over the years until she eventually dies a recluse.

There are some information gaps in the film’s third act. Whatever happened to Dan Matlock? Will Shane’s autobiography ever see publication? How did the singer’s potential change of fortune occur?

Was the “Any Other Way” singer’s life ultimately a tragedy given how many songs and performances she never got a chance to give? The filmmakers suggest not. There may have been more hardships than joys in Shane’s life. But ultimately, what matters is what she managed to leave behind. So here’s a sample of Shane’s incredible talent.

***

It is not hyperbole to call “The Sixth” the most important documentary of 2024. It’s a stirring rebuke to the American right wing’s deceptive efforts to paint the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 as heroes, patriots, or even (absurdly) tourists.

Directors Andrea Nix Fine & Sean Fine have no need of polemics to convey the impact of the events that happened that traumatic day. Instead, they allow six people who were caught up in the events of what happened at the U.S. Capitol to tell their gripping and compelling stories. The interview subjects are: the newly installed chief of Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, two police officers caught up in the battle to defend the Capitol, a legislative aide who winds up being trapped in a barricaded Congressional office, a news photographer recording via still photograph and video stream the mob’s efforts to breach the Capitol, and Rep. Jamie Raskin.

The Fines provide constantly updated maps to help the viewer follow the events of that day from the subjects’ perspectives. Otherwise, center stage is given to the interviewees’ stories. Footage from various sources such as security and body cameras help supplement the subjects’ words in such a way that most viewers (except denialists) will understand this day was a literal battle for the future of American democracy.

Even viewers who might have just seen the headlines about the day will be wrenched out of mental complacency by the particular details brought up by the film’s subjects and the footage used. Bear spray is 10x worse than pepper spray, and the rioters are frequently seen deliberately spraying it into the police officers’ faces. Several rioters wander through the Capitol corridor and call for then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the jeering tone of voice usually heard by a movie killer who’s relishing stalking his victim. The shooting of Ashli Babbitt turns out to be a deadly case of FAFO on Babbitt’s part. The quiet shaking of the Congressional aide as she tells her story suggests she’s living with PTSD as a result of the January 6 events. A polite white woman brings chills by declaring her willingness to die for the sake of the Orange Skull with a proud fanaticism befitting a suicide bomber.

Despite their conspicuous use of American flags as either clothing or banners, the film’s footage repeatedly shows the mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol doesn’t deserve to be called patriots. The patriots honorific was instead earned many times over by the police officers who fought to keep the insurrectionists from completely overrunning the building. The properly charitable description of the Capitol attackers would be a mass of thousands of useful idiots with small groups of determined terrorists hiding in their ranks. The understandably uncharitable description of this mob would classify them as a mix of violent cultists and nihilistic vandals.

One of the possible upsides of this sorry day is its serving as an own goal on the right-wing political fairy tale of American exceptionalism. No reasonable person can claim Americans are naturally exceptional people when they show the world how publicly and easily they too can succumb to the allure of hysterical mass violence.

Why January 6, 2021 happened is the job the House’s January 6 Committee performed. The Fines’ job, which they memorably accomplished with this haunting film, is to show what happened that day while denying the apologists for the violence the cloaks of amnesia and rationalization. For the sake of America’s future, ignore the IMDB review-bombers and find in this film the strength to acknowledge the truth regarding that notorious day…and then do what you can to prevent future insurrectionists from sabotaging the American democratic experiment.

(“Teaches Of Peaches” next screens at 6:30 PM on July 24, 2024 at the Roxie Theater as part of the 44th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival.

(“Spookable” screens as part of the “Fun In Shorts” program, which screens at 6:00 PM on June 29, 2024 at the Roxie Theater (3117-16th Street, SF) and online from June 24-30, 2024 in the Frameline Online Screening Room.

(“The Sixth” is now available for rental at least on Amazon Video and YouTube.)