Wrap-up Reviews From SFFILM 65

Oakland-based filmmaker Reid Davenport’s personal essay film “I Didn’t See You There” uses the filmmaker’s visual absence for a cri de coeur regarding ableist-imposed invisibility. Winner of both Sundance’s Directing Award for US Documentary and an SFFILM GGA McBaine Bay Area Documentary Feature Award, the film forces the viewer to regard the world from the filmmaker’s four-foot high viewpoint.

Davenport accomplishes this creative aim by shooting the film solely from his perspective. The viewer never sees the filmmaker’s full face, just his head of hair from the rear or a portion of his face reflected in a mirror. Otherwise, the most frequent on screen sight of Davenport comes from his shadow. It’s created from the filmmaker’s riding around in his wheelchair for the viewer’s proverbial consciousness-raising mile.

The three main themes of Davenport’s cinematic essay are: his relationship with his family, the history of freak shows in America, and the daily microaggressions that Davenport encounters as he tries to live independently in West Oakland. The filmmaker’s relationship with his family is generally a loving one, yet fulfilling his mother’s desire for him to move back under a common roof is something he has little interest or desire in doing. His family lives in Connecticut and he sees the town they live in as purgatory thanks to its lack of physical freedom for him.

Davenport is simultaneously fascinated and repelled by circus freak shows. One of his film’s frequent images involves his circling a nearby circus tent at various times of the day in a mixture of wariness and toxic fascination. On one hand, the freak shows provided steady employment for those whose physical appearance prevented them from finding otherwise steady work. On the other hand, exploiting that physical difference for others’ amusement always seems to cost a lot more in personal self-esteem than the circus was willing to compensate for.

The microaggressions Davenport catches on camera range from people casually blocking a sidewalk cut (and preventing him from getting out of the way of waiting cars) to the frustrations of being unexpectedly imprisoned in one’s home thanks to a workman who can’t or won’t get his power cable out of the way of the ramp path Davenport uses. A particularly damning moment comes with a shot of bus passengers making little effort at hiding their impatience while the filmmaker positions his chair in the bus’ handicapped slot.

But what truly stays with the viewer after the film’s last frame is realizing that to Davenport, going as fast as one can is his symbol of freedom. Davenport is silent during such sequences, letting the euphoria of temporary freedom (represented by blurred footage) capture his unstated dreams and wishes.

The animation style used by Hannah Saidiner in her documentary short “My Parent Neal” may appear simple and in some ways unfinished. Yet rather than a distraction, it’s an appropriate visual metaphor for this account of a parent-child relationship being remembered and renegotiated.

Neal is the filmmaker’s transman parent. Before the top surgery and the other parts of the physical transition, the person Neal used to be was in a lesbian relationship with Saidiner’s mother.

There’s a visible air of ambivalence about the filmmaker’s relationship with her parent. On one hand, the viewer sees Hannah and Neal eating sushi together and having haircuts. On the other hand, Hannah hasn’t forgotten Neal’s noticeable pre-transition lack of candor. Neal’s unwillingness to share ultimate transition plans drove away the filmmaker’s mother. While that woman was initially supportive of pre-transition Neal looking more butch, going full male turned out to be a deal-breaker for their relationship.

To be fair to the film’s subject, that decision to transition was not made lightly. The transition to a male body was made at age 64. The lack of forthrightness wasn’t a deliberate deception. Neal’s reticence actually reflected their own uncertainty over the wisdom or need of continuing the transition.

If there’s no magic happy ending or dramatic reconciliation at the end of Saidiner’s film, at least there’s no sense of friction between child and parent. Neal has accepted there’s still a long road ahead to complete the process of achieving personal freedom begun with the transition. But having sex with a lesbian one more time before dying would be appreciated.

Quantum physicists understand that light can display the behavior of both a wave and a particle depending on the circumstances. That insight offers the best way to describe the takeaway from Sarah Jones’ documentary/narrative hybrid “Sell/Buy/Date.” What Jones learns about prostitution and sex work over her film’s running time offers at least one or two surprises for the casual viewer.

Regular Broadway theatregoers will know the title of the film and Jones’ association as being the name of her successful solo performance piece about prostitution. As this writer has not seen the play in question, the film’s fidelity to the original theater piece cannot be verified. But based on the film’s setup and its subsequent events, it feels more like a deconstruction and reconstruction of the ideas of Jones’ performance piece.

For one thing, the personas that Jones adopts in the original become distinct characters in the film (all played by Jones). These characters are: 85 year old Jewish bubbe Lorraine; white college sophomore Bella, whose major is sex work studies; Dominican/Puerto Rican girls/women’s rights advocate Nereida; and entrepreneurial Uber driver Rashid.

For another thing, the film follows the emotional push and pull that hits Jones after it’s announced “Sell/Buy/Date” is being considered for adaptation to the silver screen. Jones has a personal interest in the performance piece as it’s tied to her unresolved feelings regarding her several years dead sister Naomi. Despite carrying Naomi’s personal journal around with her everywhere over the past few years, the actress has not been able to bring herself to crack open the journal’s pages.

The bigger problem with the project is that sex workers see Jones as yet another outsider trying to tell their stories…with little guarantee she’ll accurately capture the emotional complexity of their situations. Viewers who think the sex workers are being over-sensitive get treated to a damning montage of some well-known popular media that painfully get sex work wrong. Among the guilty parties are “Ted,” what looks like an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Frankenhooker,” and “Pretty Woman.”

The contradiction that faces Jones is her wanting to open up a better conversation about sex work yet lacking the expertise or experience to credibly start that conversation. The director may not be a SWERF (Sex Worker Excluding Radical Feminist), but her on screen persona does not know where to start.

Jones’ solution to this dilemma is to give real-life sex workers the opportunity to share their varied experiences on screen. Human rights activist Tish “The Dish” Roberts describes her sex work as exchanges done to pay the bills. But those exchanges had no room for personal choice. Attorney and pole dancing instructor Amy Bond found sex work and the porn industry to be an antidote to the negative images of women drilled into her by the Mormon religion she grew up with. Sex work activist Esperanza Fonseca points out that most women in the sex trade live in extreme poverty.

Legalizing prostitution might seem to be the magic bullet to take the exploitation out of sex work. But even here, the answer is not so simple. There’s a huge difference between full and partial legalization of sex work. Full legalization would let johns avoid criminal consequences by attending the equivalent of traffic school. Partial legalization could be directed at protecting only the sex workers themselves from criminal prosecution, Whatever form legalization takes, though, does nothing about either the PTSD that come with doing sex work or the drug and alcohol abuse that can temporarily stave off that emotional pain.

Compared to the power of the insights from these real life sex workers, the narrative tracking Jones’ slowly evolving attitudes regarding the film project feels weak by comparison. The viewer realizes long before the semi-fictional Jones does that her manager is an exploitative sleaze ball. Also, it won’t be that huge a surprise to say that Jones will read from her dead sister’s journal before the end credits arrive.

But these cavils don’t subtract from the film’s liberating pop culture understanding of sex work away from the personal empowerment or personal exploitation binary. Why and when sex work displays properties of either or both liberation and exploitation, the viewer is left to discover for themselves.

