Wrap-up Reviews From SF DocFest 2024

The much-missed (by enemies of local political and corporate malfeasance) San Francisco Bay Guardian didn’t spend all its time afflicting the comfortable. One of its lighter aspects was Dani Leone’s fun “Cheap Eats” column. The cheap local restaurants Leone ate at provided a welcome excuse to talk about her life. A couple of cute revelations were her admitting that she played in a band and raised chickens.

For the longest time, the Cheap Eats columnist’s candor made her a decidedly one-of-a-kind figure. Now SF DocFest brings Bjorn Rallare’s humorous documentary feature “Party Queens,” which shows Leone is no longer alone in the musician/chicken farmer club. It also shows again why SF DocFest is a local cinematic treasure for presenting the type of offbeat entertaining documentary that other film festivals would feel might be too weird for them.

The musician/chicken farmer in question and Rallare’s central subject is Hampus Klang (and yes, that’s really his name). He’s a guitarist for the Swedish heavy metal band Bullet. Rallare’s film relates how this musician added poultry breeding to his resume. By the end of the film, viewers will learn the world of chickens includes such breeds as Silkies and Tolbunts.

“Party Queens” is partly the story of how Klang met the various members of what became Bullet. The connections that would link the film’s central subject with his future bandmates would include a jacket patch labeled Masturbation MC, a mandatory church choir, and the ability to drive a bus. A shared interest in heavy metal music also helped build bonds.

The link between Hampus’ music and chickens dates back to Bullet’s early days. Lack of a proper rehearsal space at the time meant playing in the garden, where the band’s audience consisted solely of chickens. Klang’s screech guitar solo was received well by those birds. Then again, these are creatures who didn’t have a meltdown when Bullet was rehearsing a song about slaughtering chickens.

Two personal details would lead the film’s central subject to get into the chicken-raising business. One is that he grew up in Sweden’s countryside and apparently still lives there. The other is his penchant for collecting things that catch his fancy and can be catalogued. For example, his car collection includes a Citroen 2CV and a 1947 Volvo PV while among his many guitars his favorite is the V-shaped one which smelled of weed and cat pee when he acquired it.

A visit to a poultry club exhibit at the Tyrolen farmer’s market proved the gateway drug to Hampus’ start in chicken farming. What began as a joke purchase became something more when he learned there were more varieties of chicken than just the ones with red or white feathers. Then he started purchasing different varieties that caught his eye. The result bore similarities to the B. Kliban cartoon about the man whose house was overrun with felines because he so liked the presence of a cat that he decided to get more.

The demands of Bullet’s touring schedule and Klang’s girlfriend Charlotte putting her foot down would lead the heavy metal rocker to give up his entire chicken collection. But several years later, he decided to take up chicken farming again on a smaller scale.

When he’s not playing heavy metal for fans, Klang is trying to breed a new type of chicken he calls Party Queens. The birds, best described as the chicken version of a poodle, have the distinguishing feature of a crown of feathers on the bird’s head and a completely feather-free neck. Charlotte may be supportive of Hampus’ efforts, but it doesn’t mean she cares for these birds. Having an unexpected house guest share space with a bunch of smelly chickens possibly accounts for Charlotte’s coolness.

Klang’s efforts to breed Party Queens for competition does not result in the heavy metal vs. chicken farming conflict that an average viewer might expect. He and his bandmates have been around long enough to realize they’ll never get rich playing their music. But as long as they do what they can to keep their costs low, there’s no reason they can’t survive living the way they do now. That attitude works for Hampus as an interviewee calls him a connoisseur of the art of living. He may not be a household name, but he does what he likes and enjoys it.

***

The late Reverend Jerry Falwell (may he continue to burn in Hell) popularized the phrase “Adam and Steve.” It was shorthand for the homophobic Christian belief in the alleged unnaturalness of two men marrying. But that insult can mean something larger if it’s used in the phrase “an Adam and Steve moment.” Specifically, it can refer to someone who reacts in a negative and hurtful manner to another person’s behavior that challenges their assumptions about the world. The irony of using that phrase in Alexander Freeman’s documentary feature “My Own Normal” comes from seeing who has that Adam and Steve moment.

The director and principal subject of “My Own Normal” has been trying to live the best life he can despite his circumstances with the support of his parents Linda and John. When Alexander developed severe cerebral palsy at age two, his parents did what they could to ensure he could enjoy as many things in life as possible as his able-bodied peers. But all the physical and speech therapy sessions in the world couldn’t fulfill Alexander’s desire to be in a relationship with a woman and have a family. That is, until he falls in love with a woman named Orina and gets her pregnant. Then Linda and John go from loving and supporting their son to questioning the wisdom of his dream, leading to familial friction.

The lack of support from Alexander’s parents doesn’t become a major part of Freeman’s film. The director makes clear their absence of enthusiasm was hurtful, but he’s not out to use this film to deliver payback. Instead, Linda and John are given space to explain on camera why they weren’t as supportive as they could have been to their son at that moment. The viewer gets a sense of Freeman’s parents’ default protectiveness interfering with their allowing their son space to make mistakes and grow as a person.

But the story of how Alexander met and fell in love with Orina turns out to be one of the film’s cute sequences. Their first meeting took place at a screening of one of his films. And the little subterfuge he used to keep in contact with Orina will bring an admiring smile.

What Linda and John saw as a relationship that happened too fast, Alexander shows to be a cherished miracle when it occurs. A prior breakup left him so doubting his romantic self-worth that he found comfort in talking to his apartment’s walls. The director’s oral communication status quo is enduring a constant struggle to get his words out and be understood. Orina turns out to be one of the rare people who has the patience to accept Freeman’s situation and work with it.

Orina’s support, which definitely isn’t doormat behavior, proves crucial to Alexander given his awareness of the huge personal hurdles he must deal with. He prefers to earn his own money instead of being tethered to the pittance paid by the government. Yet it’s unclear if his directing experience can translate into regular paying work. He wants society to see beyond the stereotypes of associating only sad and angry behavior with disabled people and see instead their capacities for happiness. Most crucially, his anxieties about being a good father to his child Maya get magnified by his fears of even minor mistakes being used to illustrate his supposed parental unfitness. Orina’s combination of reality check wisdom and “we’ll work it out” philosophy does wonders for making such stress-filled moments bearable.

Though it may not be spouting political rhetoric over every minute of its runtime, “My Own Normal” is in its way a political film. It uses its very human story to challenge society’s stereotypes regarding the disabled. If it also persuades a viewer that people such as the director’s girlfriend should be paid for their care work instead of treating their efforts as freebies, so much the better.

***

Closing Night Film “23 Mile” from director Mitch McCabe is not the film to watch to believe in the idea that the people captured in the movie are all residents of one country, let alone one state. There is division on both mass and individual levels, and an apparently unshakeable unwillingness on the part of certain people to admit they’ve mentally poisoned themselves drinking too much of the certainty Kool-Aid.

The structure of McCabe’s film is that of a video diary with plenty of political notes. The outbreak of COVID forced the director to return to their home state of Michigan. Because the time covered by McCabe’s film is the annus horribilis year of 2020, several topical subjects repeatedly crop up in the diary entries. They include Black Lives Matter, fascist intimidation through armed militia presence, and the Orange Skull’s cultists’ refusal to accept any presidential election result that does not result in their Beloved Leader’s victory. Progress in developing a COVID vaccine feels almost like an afterthought in this film.

McCabe is sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement in that the film does not demean the protesters’ anger or specific complaints. Having your brother fatally shot a block away from a rally site or the police remaining unpunished for the unjustified slaying of yet another Black man are not the signs of an acceptable status quo. Far too many Democratic politicians prefer to publicly affirm their continued fealty to the country’s Earth pigs, which increases the distrust in Black communities towards supporting the police.

If “23 Mile” refreshingly lets the viewer see the legitimate reasons for the Black Lives Matter protests, it accomplishes a more important job by letting the viewer hear unmediated the rationales and delusions of the militia members who repeatedly pop up over the course of the film. These lethally-armed vigilantes may rationalize their deliberately intimidating presence by dropping in agreeable catchphrases such as “First Amendment” or “fighting a tyrannical government.” But reading between their patriotic buzzwords is their great comfort with the odious philosophy of “might makes right.” For example, a 3% militia man may claim he’s there to protect anybody willing to exercise their First Amendment rights. It feels spectacularly unlikely, though, that his eagerness extends to protecting those who use the First Amendment to publicly express opinions the militia man disagrees with.

The kidnapping plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the deliberate harassment of Biden campaign workers may be on some level expressions of anger at seeing the disappearance of the environment of prosperity these people grew up with. However, instead of being constructive channelings of anger, these acts come across as the political version of a husband venting his ire at unjust day-to-day circumstances by beating up his wife on spurious provocations.

Yet McCabe refuses to reduce even the militia members or other right-wingers seen here to villainous caricatures. One may respect the willingness of these militia members and others to stand up and defend America in a time of trouble. When it’s not clear whether their actions come out of altruism or ignorant egotism, that’s when problems arise. A former Obama voter may cite “broken promises” to justify shifting his support to the Orange Skull. But did this same voter account for just how many of those broken promises resulted from a deliberate GQP refusal to put the country above their party?

It’s fascinating seeing how Election Day 2020 plays out in different parts of Michigan. In heavily Black Detroit, there’s a celebratory mood to the day, epitomized by the cover band playing “Rock With You” on the street. Yet in heavily white Macomb County there are Orange Skull supporters falsely claiming the Bible, not Enlightenment philosophies, provided the principles for the U.S. Constitution.

It would have been nice if Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 election meant that election and the awful year it was a part of could be consigned to the memory hole. Unfortunately, the Orange Skull’s pathological determination to avoid being branded a loser (and a bad one at that) makes clear that the only value he and his cultists and GQP lickspittles have for American democratic elections now and in the near future is in affirming or increasing their political power.

(“23 Mile” screens at 6:15 PM on June 6, 2024 at the Roxie Theater (3117 – 16th Street, SF).

(All the films reviewed in this article are also available online through June 9, 2024. For further information about these films and to order advance tickets, go here.)