With APEC only 2 weeks away, the news hasn’t gotten any better in the hosting City, San Francisco.

On one of the busiest thoroughfares in the City, Van Ness Avenue, Burger King and Tesla recently had their windows smashed again.

Those windows may not be replaced in time for APEC as they are still on backorder according to them.

Distinctive Behlen Country metal garden planters line both sides of Van Ness, just a few blocks away from City Hall, with written messages criticizing Mayor London Breed.

The writings on the traffic signal box on Van Ness and Eddy with arrows pointing at the concrete-filled metal garden planters read:

“Is this what $1 billion + of our City’s homeless budget is going to? So, does each unhoused person get their own trough to live in???”

These are the things that the City is concerned that OPEC attendees will see and write home about during their stay in San Francisco.

So, desperate for good press, the City has spent a lot of money from privately raised funds to polish the City’s tarnished image ahead of APEC.

“That would be like putting lipstick on a pig.”

How will the City explain to APEC attendees the “For Lease” signs, the boarded-up smashed windows, the empty storefronts, the shiny Behlen Country garden planters all over the City, the homeless encampments, the zombies roaming around the streets, the open-air drug markets, and use?

Most of my friends from Asia who will be coming to San Francisco for APEC are dying to see San Francisco’s bustling “Night Open-Air Drug Markets” they have been watching on social media and the news.

Why?

They have wonderful night markets and floating markets in Asia but they don’t have one-of-a-kind “Night Open-Air Drug Markets” like in San Francisco.

Vendors of open-air drug markets could be sentenced to death in some Asian countries like Singapore.

But in San Francisco, vendors of death are provided with sanctuary by the City.

They told me that’s more fascinating for them to see than Golden Gate Bridge, Chinatown, Fisherman Wharf, etc.

It’s too late to window-dress the City out of its tarnished image.

That ship has sailed.

APEC attendees will look at San Francisco in awe like this Tesla car salesman looked at that man on the sidewalk:

“My feeling is, there is only one story in San Francisco right now: The decay of the city and its streets,” says former longtime KPIX journalist Hank Plante. Regarding the hordes of reporters heading to town for APEC, “That is the story they will be doing. Guaranteed. They would be remiss not to.”

The City should hold a forum with APEC attendees and International media instead of window dressing:

“What would you do to solve these problems?”

The City could learn a lot from them.

That’s a big investment for the future of our City.

And APEC attendees and International media will be more sympathetic than critical of our failed City like the Tesla car salesman in the photo above who came out of the showroom and asked the man on the sidewalk if he needed any assistance instead of ridiculing/judging him.