Will Voters Back Pro-Housing Candidates, Ballot Measures?

(From top left) SF's Yes on D, Hugo Soto-Martinez, Katy Young Yaroslavsky, Alex Fisch

Assessing Key LA-Area and San Francisco Races



Does the California legislature’s passing major housing bills signal success for pro-housing candidates and ballot measures in November? Now that ballots are arriving here’s our take on key Los Angeles-area and San Francisco races.

Los Angeles-Area

Since writing about the LA area’s pro-housing candidates (See, “These Candidates Can Solve the LA Region’s Housing/Homelessness Crisis,” August 22), major endorsements have gone their way. For example, Santa Monica for Renters Rights (SMRR) endorsed two of the three pro-housing candidates. Knock LA, a leading progressive voter guide, endorsed all three (Caroline Torosis, Natalya Zernitskaya, and Jesse Zwick). The Santa Monica Democratic Club also endorsed all three.

Santa Monica took a wrong turn in its council election in 2020. These three candidates will return the city to its progressive path.

Keeping Culver City’s strong pro-housing majority requires electing two strong pro-housing candidates, Alex Fisch and Freddy Puza. The two have swept the Democratic and progressive endorsements. Incumbent Fisch, who regularly promotes pro-housing views on Twitter, was recently targeted by a single donor who contributed $175,000 to a PAC opposing him. That’s a sign of his effectiveness. Fisch has been an outspoken ally of his colleagues in passing the tenant protection and housing production measures Culver City has long needed.

The current Council majority has Culver City heading in the right direction. A city faced with enormous economic pressures is pushing to maintain its racial and economic diversity. But Culver City’s progress could be reversed in this election. That’s why the grassroots campaigns for Fisch and Puza are going all out to ensure victory.

In West Hollywood, Chelsea Lee Byers has secured all of the major endorsements in her council race and appears headed for victory (Disclosure: I did a campaign video with her highlighting her pro-housing positions). In addition to boosting housing in West Hollywood Byers would bring an important pro-housing voice from the LA-area to state housing policy debates.

These voices are badly needed in Sacramento.

LA City Council and Mayor

Los Angeles has been ground zero for the nation’s homelessness crisis since the 1980’s. A major reason is the city’s failure to build anywhere near enough housing. I describe in Generation Priced Out the political forces that caused this; November’s election offers an historic opportunity to change the city’s longtime anti-housing dynamic.

In the mayor’s race Karen Bass still holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso despite polls narrowing. While housing production has not been a major issue, Bass’s long history supporting tenants contrasts with Caruso’s landlord support.

In a debate last week Caruso asked why Bass didn’t get more federal money for affordable housing while she was in Congress. The shopping center developer seems unaware that during Bass’ tenure (which began in 2011), Democrats never controlled the budget process.

Bass could be joined by the most pro-housing city council in Los Angeles’ modern history. Erin Darling, Hugo Soto-Martinez, and Katy Young Yaroslavsky all appear headed for victory. They would join Nithya Raman and Eunisses Hernandez in vastly expanding pro-housing voices on the LA council.

The current council voted overwhelmingly to criminalize homelessness. Yes, in “progressive” Los Angeles. Electing these pro-housing council members will give Bass the support she needs to meaningfully address the city’s housing and homelessness crisis.

One more thing: Yesterday’s LA Times revelations about racist comments by Council President Martinez and other councilmembers also included the group’s attempt to stop Councilmember Raman from solidifying her renter district. Martinez said that empowering tenants “is not a good thing for any of us.”

That’s more reason why electing the above pro-housing, pro-tenant candidates to the council is so vital.

Rick Chavez Zbur has gotten virtually every major endorsement in his race to replace the termed-out Richard Bloom in the Assembly. He is strongly pro-housing.

Labor-Tenant-YIMBY Unity

What’s notable about these LA-area council races is the labor-tenant-YIMBY unity. The labor-YIMBY alliance propelled the passage of the key CA housing bills, and unions are connecting housing policy to its local council endorsements.

UNITE HERE Local 11 is playing a particularly productive role in backing candidates that are both pro-union and pro-housing development. Abundant Housing Los Angeles’ endorsements reflect its support for pro-labor candidates; the group’s endorsement of Local 11’s Hugo Soto-Martinez lays the groundwork for the broader coalitions that brought housing success in Sacramento.

Unfortunately, labor has sided with the Hertzberg family (Bob for county supervisor and son Daniel for State Senate) despite these less progressive white men running against more progressive pro-housing women. Los Angeles’ rules of dynastic succession enabled the younger Hertzberg to inherit his father’s offical labor and political support.

Lindsey Horvath’s Board of Supervisor’s campaign is backed by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, the LA Times, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club and all of the current Board members. Carole Menjivar is a progressive Latino activist who has long worked for social justice in the majority-Latino State Senate district. She has also been endorsed by the LA Times. Menjivar recently held an event with legendary labor activist State Senator Maria Elena Durazo; this should help Menjivar win labor votes.

Horvath and Menjivar are the clear choices for pro-housing voters in November.

LA’s ULA Ballot Measure

LA desperately needs more affordable housing funding. Proposition ULA raises millions for affordable housing by increasing the real estate transfer tax on luxury homes. San Francisco passed a similar measure in 2020. In light of the city’s worsening homelessness and affordability crisis, I see voters passing this measure (raising taxes on luxury home sales is politically strong as few voters are impacted).

Pasadena’s Yes on H: Rent Control

Pasadena is a bit outside “Los Angeles-area” but it’s worth highlighting Prop H, which would bring long needed rent control to the city. Rising rents have brought local rent protections to many new cities and here’s hoping Pasadena voters approve Prop H.

San Francisco: Props D and E

San Francisco has competing ballot measures to address the city’s destructive housing approval process. I highlighted San Francisco’s dysfunctional approval process in Generation Priced Out. So I’m glad that voters can finally end a process that worsens housing affordability.

Unfortunately, in San Francisco the passage of true housing approval reform is no sure thing. After YIMBYs gathered signatures to put Prop D on the ballot, Connie Chan assembled six Supervisors to qualify a competing version (Prop E).

I know there are Prop E backers who sincerely believe that their measure will do more to address the city’s housing crisis. I don’t see it that way.

I see many of the same supervisors who find one excuse after another to stop market rate projects creating Prop E to stop Prop D from passing. I see Prop E as a poison pill designed to stop Prop D’s offering real housing approval reform.

Ideally, San Francisco would adopt Seattle’s model and stop nearly all discretionary housing approvals. Projects that comply with local zoning would go forward as of right. But that even the more limited Prop D has provoked major political opposition highlights the challenging politics of passing any approval reform in San Francisco.

This opposition also highlights the extreme sense of denial that many supervisors and activists still have about the need for the city to build more housing. There are supervisors who call for high inclusionary housing percentages but once adopted they still oppose the projects—the affordable units notwithstanding.

Will either Prop D or Prop E win? Or will the negative attacks waged by opponents cause voters to reject both?

I’ll hold off my deeper electoral analysis of D and E until my election prediction story on November 7. But as of now I do not see victory for either as assured.

District 6: Dorsey v. Mahogany

Prop D and E could play a significant role in how pro-housing voters in D6 assess the Dorsey-Mahogany race. While Mahogany has pushed a Build, Build, Build agenda, she abstained at the SF Democratic Party’s endorsement meeting on Prop E. Dorsey follows the Scott Wiener position of supporting Prop D and opposing Prop E.

Voters who believe that Prop D will produce more housing would expect candidates to oppose a rival ballot measure that could defeat it. Many of Mahogany’s political allies support Prop E but her stance on the measure could hurt her support among D6 voters who see increased housing production as a top city priority.

California’s affordability and homelessness crisis has finally boosted political support for long overdue solutions. The future is now in voters hands!