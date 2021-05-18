Will U.S. Permanently Slash Child Poverty?

by on

Historic Opportunity to Reduce Poverty in America

American politicians talk a lot about “family values.” But our high child poverty rate says otherwise.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan changes this. It sends families $3,000 per child for ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 annually for children under 6 for the 2021 tax year. It is projected to cut poverty by a third and child poverty by nearly half!

This is a huge and historic step forward. But a one-time lift from poverty is not enough.

Biden recognizes this. He supports extending these higher child credits through 2025. But legislators and a national coalition of community groups want to go further. They are pushing to make the higher child care tax credit permanent—after all, why return families to poverty?

Or, as the national campaign led by Community Change puts it, “Families Need Relief Beyond the Pandemic.”

Ending the Demonization of Low-Income Families

Our “pro-family” nation has spent decades undermining the housing, health and education of low-income kids. From Ronald Reagan’s racist attack on “welfare queens” to Bill Clinton’s pledge to “end welfare as we know it”—which ended the federal welfare guarantee entirely—politicians demonize low-income families.

That millions believed Reagan’s false claim that women were driving up in Cadillacs to pay for groceries with food stamps facilitated policies that helped destroy the social safety net. Clinton’s success at getting Democrats to end cash welfare and ultimately increase family homelessness did the same.

For nearly four decades families living in poverty have been told that it is their own fault. This allowed politicians to ignore the slashing of spending on housing, education, and health care for the poor—-after all, if individual fault is driving these problems there’s no reason to “throw money” at them.

President Barack Obama challenged these racist and classist assumptions but could not pass the measures necessary to politically overcome them. It was left to Joe Biden to go further than any president since Lyndon Johnson to launch an all-out war on child poverty.

Here’s how you can help make this essential poverty-busting tool permanent. It only takes a minute.

Organizations can send a support letter to Congressmembers. Here is a template.

Individuals can sign on this petition to support the campaign.

Two decades ago, Community Change, the Children’s Defense Fund and other groups fought to increase the refund amount from the child tax credit for individuals regardless of whether they worked. The final legislation delivered $8 billion to low-income families per year.

But it was a partial victory. The child credit was not made fully refundable, which gives families refunds even if the amount is more than what they owe in taxes.

According to Deepak Bhargava , former chair of Community Change, the idea that people should get a tax credit that exceeds their tax liability was considered “fringe.” But as he notes in a recent USA Today editorial supporting the expanded tax credit, “the fringe is now mainstream.”

The pandemic has changed the rules and public perception of what’s fair. Unemployment assistance has gone beyond standard time lengths and funds allocated for children under the Rescue Plan are not based on tax liability. You cannot end child poverty without making the tax credit fully refundable as there are 10 million low-income people who are eligible but don’t file taxes .

An Historic Opportunity

I know progressives have been busy since Biden took office working for national change. When I was asked to get the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (which I head) involved in this campaign my first reaction was “I’m already swamped!”

But I quickly realized that slashing child poverty is too important a goal to stay on the sidelines. I think a lot of activists will agree. We are so close to winning a huge step forward for social and economic justice this year that taking a few minutes to endorse the campaign or make phone calls to swing legislators is a great use of time (as I say in The Activist’s Handbook, activists must always be ready to seize opportunities).

The political winds are positive because sending money to kids is not off-limits to Republicans. The Republican Party has historically favored direct cash payments while Democrats preferred funding programs; the GOP doesn’t like making tax credits fully refundable but this is one issue where some GOP Senators may back a Democratic-led measure.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi backs a permanent measure. Supported by our campaign, we believe she will get a House majority to approve it (her district residents might send her an email thanking her for her leadership on this).

The battle will be in the Senate. And to win we need everyone to do what they can to help, particularly activists in states whose senators are still on the fence..

Child poverty undermines economic and racial justice. Let’s help end this scourge by expanding the child care and earned income tax credit permanently in 2021.