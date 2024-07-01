How Supreme Court Homeless Ruling Impacts San Francisco

by on

Longterm encampments on Ellis Street, outside Little Saigon

Court Ruling’s Broader Impacts



Last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Johnson v. Grants Pass could be a game-changer for San Francisco. The court’s overturning the 9th Circuit’s enshrinement of a right to camp offers a huge opportunity for restoring health, safety and accessibility on city sidewalks.

Homeless advocates opposed to this ruling and I both want to end homelessness. But we have a very different view on the broader impacts of this ruling. Grants Pass did not reduce homelessness. But the 9th Circuit rulings caused extreme harm to low-income people living in the Tenderloin and other low-income neighborhoods.

Allowing camping on sidewalks jeopardized the health and safety of the formerly homeless and other low-income tenants. This should never have been part of the “solution” to homelessness.

Why SF Allowed Camping



Camping on sidewalks became widespread in San Francisco in 2019. Tents were allowed to dramatically increase in a handful of neighborhoods during COVID; this was a political choice, not a legal mandate.

From January to September 2023 the city was enjoined from removing campers due to a misguided and legally suspect federal injunction in a lawsuit brought against it by the Coalition on Homelessness. But after the injunction was modified last fall the city regained the legal right to remove tents from those refusing shelter or housing (the so-called “voluntary” homeless).

Yet sidewalk-blocking tents remained.

Why?

The Healthy Streets Operation Center (HSOC) has done a great job. But if campers refuse to leave or repeatedly return, police enforcement is needed. There are city and state laws barring camping on public sidewalks. Residents and businesses have the right to have these laws enforced. The SFPD has not provided effective enforcement for two reasons.

First, Chief Scott has not allocated enough officers to permanently clear tents. He has never treated tent removal as a priority.

Second, SFPD officers reasonably feared they could still be sued for violating campers’ constitutional rights. For example, they could be accused of displacing people who then claimed they were not “really” offered shelter. Or sued for displacing campers for whom shelter was allegedly not offered at a time and/or place that worked for them

The SFPD’s hesitation is why consistent enforcement may be delayed until City Attorney David Chiu secures a modification or dissolution of the federal injunction. I assume Chiu will get papers filed this week. If the magistrate refuses to make changes an expedited appeal to the Ninth Circuit must follow.

Ultimately, the lines are clear. Nobody has a constitutional right to pitch a tent on a sidewalk in the Tenderloin, SOMA or anywhere else in San Francisco. And considering the vast majority of campers refuse shelter or housing, there is nothing currently stopping the city from permanently removing tents.

Is Chief Scott Committed?

Will Chief Scott finally allocate sufficient officers to end public camping? Or will the SFPD continue to play whack- a-mole, as displaced campers know that they can quickly return because the police won’t come by again for days if not longer.

Given Mayor Breed in a tough fight for re-election, Scott may feel compelled to solve the camping crisis. Consider two potential mailers:

Mayor Breed’s shows Willow Alley permanently cleared of tents. The mailer from Mark Farrel and/or Daniel Lurie shows Willow Alley still full of tents despite the Supreme Court ruling.

Mayor Breed announced after the court ruling that the city would escalate removal of encampments. She hoped to clear “all” the tents from the streets. But recall that the Mayor’s bold December 2021 Declaration of a Tenderloin Emergency was completely ignored by Chief Scott. He added no officers to the neighborhood.

We will know soon whether the mayor’s plans to remove tents gets implemented.

Will the Ruling Reduce Homelessness?

Homeless advocates overwhelmingly opposed the Supreme Court ruling. They argue that since the ruling adds no affordable housing or mental health services, it does nothing to reduce homelessness. They also argue that people should not be arrested for being unable to afford housing.

I understand these arguments. But homelessness worsened since the 9th Circuit’s 2019 ruling in Martin v. Boise enshrined a right to camp.

As I wrote after the April oral argument, the 9th Circuit’s premise that cities wouldn’t invest in shelters and housing for the unhoused without a court mandate runs counter to the facts. While the town of Grants Pass had no shelters, the 9th Circuit applied its remedy to cities like San Francisco which spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually on the unhoused.

San Francisco does not systematically arrest people for being unhoused. Yet in trying to protect unhoused people from arrest the 9th Circuit ruling encouraged drug tourism, widespread ADA violations, and public health and safety risks in low-income neighborhoods.

This point cannot be highlighted often enough: Boise and Grants Pass harmed people and neighborhoods negatively impacted by public camping. All while not reducing homelessness.

What about the formerly homeless living in neighborhoods where tents block sidewalks and become a conduit for drug sales and use? Don’t these people count?

Do low-income tenants not matter? Shouldn’t their lives count as much if not more than someone who just arrived in the city and refuses shelter or housing and prefers to camp?

Think of the rent-controlled tenants on Leavenworth Street at O’Farrell who almost lost their homes due to a fire started by a camper next to their building. Tents were allowed to return soon after the fire!

Public camping wrecks small businesses. It destroys the fabric of low-income and working-class neighborhoods. Meanwhile, gentrified communities are off-limits (tents that appear are quickly and permanently removed).

Court Debate Sideshow



The United States should not be debating whether the unhoused should be in shelters or tents. The National Housing Act of 1949 declared as a national goal the creation of “a decent home and a suitable living environment for every American family.” This goal has not been met. San Francisco and cities across America needs new strategies and a lot more federal funds to meaningfully reduce homelessness

This Supreme Court debate over the right to camp is a sideshow. We need to refocus attention on the nation’s extreme housing shortage. New housing and millions of rent subsidies are needed to keep people who want housing off the street.