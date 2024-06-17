Will Supervisors Block Latest Attack on Little Saigon?

by on

Tenderloin Businesses Fighting to Survive

“During COVID the city arranged with the COVA Hotel—which borders Little Saigon—to go from housing tourists to temporarily housing the unhoused. The COVA remains the only hotel still used for the homeless. It’s not a coincidence that the biggest Tenderloin encampments are near the COVA as those housed don’t stay inside all day; this city-funded shift in the COVA’s use has badly hurt Little Saigon.”—Beyond Chron, November 13, 2023

“Many asked why instead of revitalizing the area City Hall was making public safety worse by funding a homeless shelter at the formerly tourist COVA Hotel. This fills the area with dealers and users.”—Beyond Chron, March 11, 2024

We recently learned that HSH wants to continue this destructive use. For another seven to nine months! Basically telling nearby businesses: we don’t care if you close. We had a year to find another site but didn’t bother doing so because we felt we could get the supervisors to extend our Tenderloin operation.

Does City Hall want every business in and around Little Saigon to die? Is the goal to convert the area into a giant Navigation Center instead of the historic Southeast Asian district it has long been?

If that’s not the goal then the Supervisors face a very easy choice. Tell HSH to find a non-Tenderloin location to replace the COVA. Tell HSH that businesses in and around Little Saigon have suffered too much for too long to bear the burden for another seven to nine months.

I regularly hear from tourist hotel operators eager to lease to the city. HSH would have no trouble finding a replacement site for the COVA.

I could find them alternative sites in a week. Deals could easily get done by August.

HSH obviously hasn’t tried. It figures: why bother finding shelter in another neighborhood when it’s politically so much easier just to add homeless services in the Tenderloin.

We are talking highrise levels of hypocrisy and dishonesty here.

The Board of Supervisors must reject this request.

No Community Process

I know firsthand what a stickler for community process the city has when it comes to homeless projects. I learned that a 150-unit permanent housing project could be derailed because a press release was issued before a scheduled community meeting was held.

But it’s another world altogether when it comes to the Tenderloin. San Francisco treats the Tenderloin like a second-class neighborhood whose people do not deserve the same rights as more affluent San Franciscans.

That’s how the city ignores any community notice before converting historic grocery stores to behavioral health clinics (822 Geary), a beloved restaurant into a homeless drop in center (645 Larkin), and a longstanding tourist hotel into a homeless shelter (the COVA).

There never was a community process around the original plan to convert the COVA tourist hotel into a homeless shelter. And there’s been no community process around the still little known request to extend the COVA’s destructive impacts for another seven to nine months. This despite the many residents living in the area whose lives have been worsened due to the COVA’s drug impacts.

The Tenderloin Needs Action, Not Words

In my forty plus years in the Tenderloin I’ve heard politicians talk about how much they love the neighborhood. They love the children, the immigrant families and those working to make a better life. But these same politicians then take actions to worsen the quality of life for Tenderloin residents and businesses.

HSH had a year to find an alternative to the COVA in another neighborhood. All the SOMA SIP hotels were closed and the city has survived. If the Board had the political courage and integrity to treat the Tenderloin like all other neighborhoods, the COVA lease would not get extended.

But mayors and supervisors have long found excuses to use the Tenderloin as a drug containment zone. And that may happen again with the COVA, despite destructive impacts that few if any supervisors would tolerate in their own districts.

The Killing of Little Saigon

Ten or twenty years from now when many of us are gone I foresee a plaque at Eddy and Larkin. The plaque will describe how an area dominated by health and homeless services once served as the entrance to Little Saigon. Future mayors and supervisors will attend events commemorating the lost Little Saigon. They will bemoan how their predecessors allowed this historic Southeast Asian neighborhood to be destroyed, just as today’s politicians lament urban renewal’s impact on the Fillmore.

Does any supervisor have the courage to say enough is enough? To stand up and say that a city-funded COVA shelter should no longer be allowed to destroy nearby businesses? Will any supervisor demand that City Hall stop concentrating services in a neighborhood whose residents and businesses are clearly suffering from the impact of this volume?

Supervisors need to stop talking about how much they support the Tenderloin and take actions to reflect this support. Little Saigon is drowning. Instead of standing on a boat praising how well Little Saigon businesses are treading water, supervisors must throw a life raft to save them.

This should not be a difficult choice. The COVA’s destructive impact would not be allowed to continue in any other neighborhood. I can’t imagine Supervisor Engardio allowing a use promoting drug use and sales in the Sunset, or Supervisor Mandelman in Noe Valley, or Supervisor Peskin in North Beach, or Supervisor Chan in the Richmond or Supervisor Stefani on Chestnut Street, or Supervisor Melgar in West Portal or Supervisor Walton in Potrero Hill, or Supervisors Dorsey and Safai anywhere in their district.

Why has the Tenderloin become a drug containment zone? Because City Hall made it such. Extending the COVA’s lease would be another example of the Tenderloin’s betrayal by the city’s political leadership.

For Little Saigon it might be the final nail in the coffin.