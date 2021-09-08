Will Supervisors Back Tenderloin Housing Appeal?

by on

632 Bed Project Does Not Serve Neighborhood

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors decides on September 28 whether to approve an ill-conceived housing development that the Tenderloin community universally opposes. The Board should reject the 316-unit, 632 bed project (with only 3 full community kitchens!) in its current form.

Problems with the approved project abound.

First, the unit mix makes no sense for a kid-filled neighborhood with an acute family housing shortage. Only 5 of the 316 units are over 800 square feet. 290 units are under 600 square feet. At least one of the commission’s 4-2 majority supported more family-size units and urged Forge to add them; but when they failed to do so she then wrongly rewarded Forge’s intransigence by approving a project overwhelmingly opposed by the community.

Second, this 316 unit “family” project only has three full community kitchens. Three full kitchens for a building slated for over 600 people! How did the Planning Commission not have a problem with this?

Third, despite claiming to serve “low-income families,” the project is only 13.5 % affordable; Forge Development Co. was allowed to grandfather in a long repealed inclusionary housing percentage onto a completely different project (the current requirement is 25%). A project approved by Planning in June 2021 avoided the higher inclusionary requirements imposed by the Board in 2018. Despite providing only about half of the affordable units required under current law, Forge still refused to create the larger family units the community sought.

Finally, Forge is the first developer in the Tenderloin’s modern history that has refused to seriously negotiate with the community. Although its project puts a permanent supportive housing program run by DISH at the Pacific Bay Inn in structural jeopardy, Forge has ignored these concerns. It’s a full speed ahead strategy that worked at the Planning Commission—-it’s up to the Board of Supervisors to apply the brakes.

A Win-Win Proposal

The Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which I head, has never opposed a Tenderloin housing development. We strongly backed the 176-unit family housing plan approved by the Planning Commission at the end of 2018 on the same site. We continue to support a large housing development on the site, but not the ill-conceived 316-unit—3 community kitchen plan that Planning approved in June

Because we support housing on the site we retained an architect to revise the approved project. His revised unit mix still results in the largest private housing development in the history of the Tenderloin neighborhood. Our compromise challenges Forge’s knee-jerk response that expanding unit sizes and adding kitchens was not “feasible”; to the contrary, it is very feasible to replace 102 small units with 36 family units ranging in size from 950-1280 square feet. It also proved feasible to increase the number of full community kitchens from 3 to 21.

Think about having your family share a kitchen with over 100 other units and with hundreds of other people. That’s what the approved plan does. Does that seem like the type of housing likely to attract families with kids? We don’t think so.

The approved plan’s three full kitchens serve a project planning 600 beds. That’s a 200-1 kitchen ratio! Our 10-1 ratio makes the units far more attractive to families.

The Tenderloin’s Past and Future

The Tenderloin was constructed from 1907-1930. It may have been the nation’s first apartment and hotel district. It included no single family homes, duplexes, fourplexes or flats. No other San Francisco neighborhood is so dominated by SRO units/group housing and by studio and one-bedroom apartments.

When thousands of Southeast Asian refugee families arrived in the Tenderloin in the 1970’s and 80’s, they lived in apartments too small for families. I stopped entire buildings of tenants from being evicted for overcrowding; the city then agreed the families could stay in their too small units so long as they moved when their wait for public housing was over.

In the meantime Tenderloin nonprofits like TNDC and Glide built family housing. TNDC is building such housing at 555 Larkin as we speak. But nonprofits cannot fill the Tenderloin’s family housing shortage alone.

That’s why my organization and others in the Tenderloin have encouraged private builders to construct family-size units. It’s why we strongly backed the original project approved at 450 O’Farrell at the end of 2018 and have opposed from the start the radically different design. A design that only added any units above 600 square feet due to planning commission pressure.

Neither San Francisco nor the Tenderloin needs the project approved by Planning. Its construction prevents a more beneficial project from being built at the site.

Are there other neighborhoods that universally oppose a project and the Planning Commission approves it anyway? Without even requiring changes community opponents sought?

I can’t think of a single project that got approved despite universal neighborhood opposition. The notorious “Monster in the Mission” fit existing zoning but did not even get a vote at the Planning Commission due to strong neighborhood concern.

Maybe we should have billed 450 O’Farrell as the “Monster in the Tenderloin.” After all, when Tim Redmond and I both publicly condemn a housing proposal—as we both have done for 450 O’Farrell— it must really be bad.

The Planning Commission treated the Tenderloin like a second-class neighborhood. The Board of Supervisors must correct this wrong.