Will New Tenderloin Police Boundaries Clear Sidewalks?

In 2015 300 people came out to oppose Tenderloin Station redistricting

SFPD Reverses Historic Wrong

October 1 marked a positive turning point for San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Tenderloin Police Station has returned to its original goal of protecting the Tenderloin. A decade of a wrongheaded redistricting that vastly expanded Tenderloin Station to cover Market Street, the Westfield Centre, Sixth Street and then-troubled UN Plaza has finally come to an end.

In 2015, residents and workers came out en masse to urge former Chief Suhr not to expand Tenderloin Station. Virtually every speaker pleaded with Suhr to drop his plans. The expansion was widely seen as worsening public safety in the Tenderloin.

But the Chief and Police Commission didn’t care. They ignored the community’s concerns.

Our December 15, 2014 story, “SFPD Redistricting Plan Fails the Tenderloin.” explained why the community was so angry.

Thanks to Mayor Ed Lee’s leadership, Suhr’s expansion did not have immediate negative impacts. The Tenderloin was on a steep upswing in 2015. But after Covid arrived in 2020 the boundary shift that reduced officer visibility in the Tenderloin exceeded residents worse fears.

It caused sidewalk drug activities to skyrocket. Open air drug markets came to define the neighborhood.

Boundaries can only be changed every ten years. Thanks to the Lurie Administration’s new police team and unanimous support from the Police Commission in a 7-0 November 2025 vote, Tenderloin Station will again primarily serve the Tenderloin. The new boundaries also include lower Polk and lower Nob Hill. Both areas will be better served by Tenderloin Station than being on the border of Northern and Central Stations respectively.

The big question now is: will the new Tenderloin boundaries reduce open air drug activities? Or will the police continue to allow illegal activities in the Tenderloin, lower Polk and lower Nob Hill that would never be allowed in more affluent neighborhoods?

The Original Tenderloin Station

Mayor Art Agnos created Tenderloin Station, whose opening was a top neighborhood priority. The Tenderloin had long been split between Central and Northern Stations, It was not within walking distance of either.

It also made no sense that a neighborhood most in need of police would not have its own station.

The Tenderloin Police Station did not get a permanent home until October 2000. Actions to improve the Tenderloin always take much longer than projected (returning Eddy and Ellis to two-way streets took over ten years!). In contrast, actions that hurt the neighborhood—like the conversion of Tenderloin tourist hotels into shelters and the opening of the Linkage Center in UN Plaza—happen overnight.

Reasons for Optimism

I have always felt that returning Tenderloin Station to its primary role in serving the Tenderloin would make a noticeable difference. I remain optimistic that the new boundaries will increase officer visibility in the Tenderloin. Whether it translates into fewer sidewalk drug users and campers depends on overcoming three challenges:

First, the Tenderloin, along with the rest of the city, has too few police officers.

Second, young drug users continue coming to San Francisco, and specifically to the Tenderloin. Mayor Lurie repeatedly announces that sidewalk drug use will not be tolerated but the city is still seen as a place to get easy and affordable access to illegal drugs.

Third, the California Supreme Court ruling on bail means that virtually everyone arrested for illegal drugs in the Tenderloin soon returns to the sidewalks. The jail population is way down for this reason.

So there’s no guarantee that the new boundaries will clear all Tenderloin sidewalks of drug users and campers.

But I’m very confident about one point: sidewalks and public safety will improve under the new boundaries.