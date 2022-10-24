Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?

by on

Opening Drug Sites is the New Urban Renewal



Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News

Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on SOMA’s 1100 block of Howard. All since the opening of a drug sobering center.

This is Mayor Breed’s second major drug center initiative that has damaged surrounding businesses and endangered residents. The Linkage Center in UN Plaza spawned open drug markets from its inception. It undermined already challenging efforts to economically revive Mid-Market (would you open a business across from an open drug market?).

San Francisco spent roughly $30 million on an ill-conceived program that made open drug markets worse. Now the city is about to repeat this costly mistake by quickly jumping into opening as many as five Wellness Hubs.

The hubs would open prior to any systemic assessment of why the Linkage Center 1) failed to serve the numbers to justify its funding and 2) created open drug markets nearby. This lack of analysis makes no sense.

Some are concerned over the loss of “services” with the Linkage Center’s closure. But the Center’s only unique “service” was the ability of users to shoot up drugs without fear of arrest. That’s why dealers lined up outside the Center—it gave an open market to users who could buy drugs on their way in to the Center and inject while there.

Many share the view of recovery advocate Thomas Wolf. He sees the planned Wellness Hubs as “code for supervised consumption sites. It’s like stepping on a jelly donut. It will just spread the problem deeper into our communities.” DPH’s track record and lack of program evaluation should alarm those living or working near the mayor’s proposed Wellness Hubs.



The city can at least deal with the nearby open drug market problem by employing security a block in every direction from future Wellness Hubs or similar facilities under different names. The city must take responsibility for protecting surrounding neighborhoods.

Successful Models

There is a right way to deliver services.

For example, residents near the Ansonia Hotel (711 Post) were concerned that the city was converting the hotel to a shelter. Operated by Urban Alchemy, the project has gone great. There has been none of the frightening reports we hear coming out of SOMA.

A youth shelter also raised concerns of nearby residents and businesses when it was opened at Post and Hyde. Again, we’ve heard no community concerns since opening.

What distinguishes these successful programs from those creating a public nuisance? The successful sites show a respect for their neighbors. They do not view nearby drug use and sales as acceptable. Nor are these sites run by Department of Health-funded groups whose lack of external monitoring opens the door to nearby drug sales.

Mayor Breed says all the right things about stopping drug markets. But when asked about the Linkage Center at a recent media event she never acknowledged how it spawned a constant drug market outside its doors.

The planned Wellness Hubs pose a risk to all neighborhoods. But particularly to the Tenderloin.

Tenderloin “Equity”

The Mayor fails to recognize that adding more drug services to a Tenderloin neighborhood still suffering from open drug markets will make the problem worse. Her plan threates residents living in supportive housing in the Tenderloin trying to stay clean. It threatens businesses who can’t attract customers unwilling to wade through drug dealers.

The mayor really needs to start talking to Tenderloin business owners. They are losing hope that the city cares whether they survive.

The Linkage Center also diverts four police officers from walking beats around the ongoing drug markets in the Tenderloin and SOMA. Adding a Wellness Hub to the Tenderloin without additional police/security could convert a currently safe block into another drug market (unless the Hub opens on the 300 block of Hyde, whose 40+ dealers pretty much fills up the space)..

The Mayor calls for accountability. But she has not applied accountability to DPH and the Harm Reduction industry. She never holds them accountable for problems outside their facilities.

The New Urban Renewal



What’s the rush to open Wellness Hubs before their predecessor’s failure is analyzed?

Recall Mayor Breed’s fall 2021 urgency to acquire a safe injection site? It had to be in the Tenderloin of course, despite the risk of expanding already open drug markets to nearby blocks. The city used Prop C funds to buy 822 Geary, which had been a retail site since 1941.

Eliminating the Tenderloin’s largest vacant retail site, which could otherwise boost the area’s revitalization, didn’t matter to the mayor. It had to be converted to a safe injection site asap!

Matt Haney, Scott Weiner and others told me that they understood my concerns about 822 Geary but that we were in an overdose crisis and had to act Now! But nearly a year has passed. The city has done no work on the property. Long occupied as retail, it now sits vacant and abandoned, regularly targeted with graffiti.

Watch the city justify adding another Tenderloin site for a Wellness Hub on the basis that 822 Geary is not ready—the Geary site won’t “count” when City Hall talks about the “equitable” allocation of Wellness Hubs.

It’s like when Mayor Willie Brown converted the Tenderloin’s largest office building (the former Fire Dept. headquarters on Golden Gate) into a family shelter. He took a rare available office building off the market from a neighborhood whose zoning bans new offices. Mayors talk a good game about spreading services and reducing drug activities in the Tenderloin but their actions usually say otherwise.

So when you hear people say the Tenderloin should have its “fair share” of Wellness Centers, ask when the scoring began. The Tenderloin had a law office convert to a methadone center at 433 Turk. A former Tenderloin Police Captain blamed the facility for the skyrocketing open air drug activity that long tormented nearby Turk and Hyde. Will 433 Turk count when we are talking about neighborhood fair share and “equity” in allocating Wellness Hubs?

Tenderloin folks aren’t fooled by this “equity” talk. We know how City Hall twists the rules.

At a minimum the mayor should meet with groups in all neighborhoods prior to the city acquiring potential Wellness sites. Shouldn’t neighborhoods understand the protections they will get? Shouldn’t a strategy be in place to prevent the Hubs from promoting open drug markets?

Mayor Breed really needs to explain to Tenderloin businesses and residents why opening another drug dealer feeder operation in their neighborhood won’t put their safety at risk. This dialogue has been missing.

As for “equity”—-no Wellness Center will end up anywhere near an affluent neighborhood. It won’t be on Cortland Ave in “progressive” Bernal Heights or anywhere in the “progressive” Haight Ashbury.

Dealers converge in the Tenderloin because City Hall wants them there. City Hall uses the Tenderloin as a drug containment zone.

Years ago a large group of dealers and users suddenly arrived at the “Phoenix Wall” on Larkin and Eddy. It had never been a site for drug activity. One of my staff questioned the new arrivals. They learned that they had been displaced from Stanyan Street at the entrance to Golden Gate Park. The police that displaced them told them to go to the Civic Center/Tenderloin area.

It’s rare to hear this direct evidence of police telling dealers and users where the city will allow drug activities. The dealers and users can see it on their own.

The city’s concentration of drug activities in the Tenderloin and SOMA then justifies siting even more nearby drug facilities. After all, “that’s where the population is.”

The false notion that the Linkage Center was designed for, or particularly helped, Tenderloin residents explains why it was renamed the “Tenderloin Center.” I never heard Tenderloin residents ask City Hall for a drug use center in UN Plaza. To the contrary, residents now feel less safe going to UN Plaza due to the drug overflow from the Center.

There is no evidence it particularly serves Tenderloin residents. But the renaming gives City Hall the ability to argue that the “Tenderloin Center” needs to be replaced by another facility in the Tenderloin.

It’s the new urban renewal. San Francisco doesn’t need bulldozers to keep social problems away from affluent neighborhoods; it instead converts its working-class, multi-racial neighborhoods into drug containment zones. Drug activities are confined to neighborhoods lacking the economic and political clout to protect themselves.

The Tenderloin was one of the city’s most economically successful neighborhoods until City Hall began undermining it (as I describe in my book, The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco). Now City Hall is continuing its tried and true tricks by planning a destructive Wellness Hub for the neighborhood.

Such is business as usual in today’s San Francisco.