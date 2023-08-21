Will Court Allow Camping in San Francisco and West Coast?

by on

Encampment blocks sidewalk on Ellis Street

Ninth Circuit Judge Has Close Ties to ACLU, An Attorney in the Case



On August 23 the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal hears San Francisco’s appeal of the injunction allowing a right to camp in the city even when shelter or housing is offered and rejected. The ruling will decide whether the unhoused can reject housing and shelter and instead pitch a tent on the sidewalks of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, and other West Coast cities.

I’ve consistently questioned the legal basis for Magistrate Ryu’s injunction (See “Why San Francisco Must Appeal Misguided Court Ruling,” January 3). I was hopeful that the Ninth Circuit would reverse on appeal. But, as discussed below, I’m concerned after learning that one of the three judges who will hear the appeal was featured in a testimonial on the ACLU Arizona website until last weekend.

ACLU-Northern California is an attorney for plaintiff Coalition on Homelessness. If the Ninth Circuit rules for the ACLU’s clients, the organization will get substantial attorneys fees from San Francisco taxpayers.

That is grounds for serious concern.

Prior to Magistrate Ryu’s order, Ninth Circuit precedent (Martin v. Boise) prevented cities from arresting campers who have no shelter or housing options. Magistrate Ryu went much further. She ruled that campers can reject housing or shelter and can instead take over sidewalks. She also found that San Francisco must allow camping until it shows availability of shelter or housing for every person said to be homeless. The magistrate imposed such an order even though the city attorney showed that roughly half of those contacted by city outreach workers reject both options.

Magistrate Ryu’s rulings are unprecedented. They have roiled San Francisco.The injunction has caused massive health code and ADA violations and caused countless fires, as campers trying to keep warm or cook food ignite nearby objects.

A Troubling 3-Judge Panel

I never believed the Ninth Circuit would follow Magistrate Ryu and impose an unfettered right to camp on major West Coast cities. But the three judge panel hearing the case includes one jurist, Judge Roopali Desai, who has promoted the ACLU on the group’s website. Judge Desai’s photo and testimonial for the ACLU Arizona continued through last Friday. When I tried to add the link over the weekend for this story access to the page was blocked.

I anticipated that might happen. I felt the ACLU might get concerned if doubts were raised over Judge Desai’s impartiality and would restrict access to her page. So I took a screen shot on Thursday.

With her photo and statement that she has been a member since 2013, Judge Desai wrote: “I support the ACLU because the ACLU is committed to standing up for the rights and civil liberties of all Americans and isn’t afraid to do so even when it may be unpopular or difficult.” You can see the page before the ACLU took it down over the weekend. The wayback machine found her testimonial as it existed on July 1, 2023. She joined the Ninth Circuit in October 2022.

Why would the ACLU-Arizona suddenly restrict access to Judge Desai’s testimonial page less than a week before the Ninth Circuit argument involving the ACLU in San Francisco? Maybe it was just coincidence. Or perhaps someone beside myself thought Judge Desai’s testimonial created an appearance of impropriety for the San Francisco injunction case.

This is a case where hundreds of thousands of dollars in ACLU attorneys fees are at stake. If Judge Desai affirms Ryu’s ruling, ACLU-Northern California, which represents the plaintiffs, gets its full fees. If Ryu’s decision is reversed, the ACLU doesn’t get a dime.

The Code of Conduct for federal judges states in part, “A judge should respect and comply with the law and should act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.” It goes on to state, “An appearance of impropriety occurs when reasonable minds, with knowledge of all the relevant circumstances disclosed by a reasonable inquiry, would conclude that the judge’s honesty, integrity, impartiality, temperament, or fitness to serve as a judge is impaired.”

Magistrate Ryu’s court ruling directly impacts residents, small businesses and workers across the city. Hundreds of injunction opponents have already signed up to attend a pre-hearing rally at the courthouse.

Does it create an “appearance of impropriety” for a judge closely aligned with plaintiff’s attorneys to hear their case? The tag line on the website does not limit her endorsement to the Arizona ACLU. She promotes the ACLU itself.

At a time when Supreme Court judges accept donations from wealthy interests with cases before the court, maybe the Code of Conduct has no meaning. Maybe the idea that judges should not decide cases where reasonable minds could doubt their impartiality is just words on a page.

This is not a case of Judge Desai simply being an ACLU member (though someone thought this important enough to include on her Wikipedia page). Or of removing the testimonial she made as an attorney after becoming a Ninth Circuit judge. Rather, Judge Desai allowed the ACLU to use her name and testimonial even after joining the Ninth Circuit.

Judge Desai has a stellar reputation. I’m sure she will do the right thing.

Rally on Wednesday

Opposition to the injunction has grown steadily. Small business owners, community leaders and residents are holding a rally on Wednesday, August 23rd at 9am in front of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals (95 7th St., at Mission). The rally precedes the 10am oral arguments.

I argue in The Activist’s Handbook that framing the solution to homelessness around a “right to camp” undermines support for progressive strategies. San Francisco’s response to Magistrate Ryu’s injunction further confirms this.

Most people support providing shelter and housing to the unhoused. But most do not understand why tents should be able to occupy and even block sidewalks because campers reject housing and shelter. I understand this confusion. Homelessness has always been about people unable to afford and/or stay in housing. It’s never been about the right to pitch a tent in residential neighborhoods because that’s what the person personally prefers.

Attorneys for the Coalition on Homelessness disputed the city’s contention that it was complying with the Ninth Circuit ruling in Boise. Magistrate Ryu made it clear that she trusted the plaintiff’s counsel over the city attorney. She rejected the city’s evidence that it offered shelter to campers. With the credibility of counsel a key issue under review, there should not be the appearance that a judge was more predisposed to believe one party over the other at the outset.

The other two on the panel are Judge Bumatay and Judge Koh.

Join the rally Wednesday. It’s a good way to show support for the City Attorney’s efforts.