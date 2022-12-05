Why Has SF’s Left Turned Against the Tenderloin?

by on

Photo by David Elliott Lewis

Left Offers No Support for TL’s Immigrant Families

For most of the past forty plus years the Tenderloin neighborhood drew strong support from the city’s political left. Today the situation has changed. The two left members of the Board of Supervisors—Dean Preston and Hillary Ronen—either ignore the Tenderloin’s drug dealer crisis or oppose efforts to address it out of concern this will worsen drug activities in other neighborhoods.

Why have left electeds and their supporters abandoned equity for the multi-racial, working-class, non-gentrified Tenderloin neighborhood? Why are “progressives” not denouncing the transformation of a working-class neighborhood into a drug containment zone? And demanding the Tenderloin get the same level of public safety protection as affluent communities?

Incredibly, many leftists challenge the very idea that there is drug dealing in the Tenderloin. They claim it’s a false, racist campaign targeting innocent Hondurans rather than those working for a drug cartel. These leftists are effectively accusing working-class immigrant families of lying about seeing drug dealers in their neighborhood.

As I wrote in an earlier piece, attacking the credibility of immigrant families trying to make a better life for their children is not “progressive.” The left’s disdain for the plight of Tenderloin families and the neighborhood itself is a very disappointing story.

Battle Against Gentrification

The left was long the Tenderloin’s strongest San Francisco political ally.

As I describe in The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco, when the Tenderloin began battling gentrification in 1980 the Tenderloin was not even considered a neighborhood. Progressives who won district elections in 1975 drew lines that split the Tenderloin into two districts down Leavenworth Street.

But through the 1980’s Tenderloin campaigns for a strong Residential Hotel Anti-Conversion law, stricter rent controls, ending the city’s “hotline hotel” program and pushing for permanent housing for the homeless were all embraced by the left. Board moderates typically opposed these measures.

While moderate Mayor Dianne Feinstein signed the North of Market rezoning in 1985—a rare progressive action by her —the Tenderloin’s broader focus on preserving and maintaining the neighborhood as a permanent home for low-income and working-class resident represented an “anti-gentrification” agenda backed by the city’s left.

The first sign of a Tenderloin rift with the left occurred in 2010 when the Tenderloin overwhelmingly backed Jane Kim in the D6 supervisors race. The SF Bay Guardian and the city’s left opposed Kim, whose candidacy they tried to kill.

The Tenderloin/ left split was then seen when Mayor Lee’s Mid-Market/Tenderloin tax credit came before the Board in 2011. Progressives David Campos and John Avalos were two of the three votes opposed. Both saw a tax credit for the Tenderloin as “gentrifying” the neighborhood (progressive Ross Mirkarimi opposed the measure on unrelated grounds). I tried to convince Campos that the Tenderloin was starved for investment and desperately needed the tax credit but he and Avalos saw it otherwise.

The tax credit debate highlighted the left’s opposition to new investment into the Tenderloin. Neighborhoods like the Tenderloin were supposed to accept a lack of retail, restaurants and entertainment venues as the price of avoiding gentrification (even while the neighborhoods these “progressives” represented had such positive features).

The left supports affordable housing in the Tenderloin. But it opposes the neighborhood becoming so safe and healthy that it will become desirable for people of all income levels. The left still sees the Tenderloin’s biggest risk as gentrification, not a lack of public safety. It retains this anti-gentrification lens despite roughly 40% of Tenderloin housing being off the speculative market and its housing stock lacking the ownership opportunities sought by “the gentry.”

Open Drug Markets

The left does not challenge Tenderloin drug dealing. It favors dealers over neighborhood families because it sees open drug markets as stopping gentrification. That’s why I have never heard Supervisor Dean Preston, who now represents the Tenderloin, offer any real concern over the neighborhood’s open drug markets.

Preston opposed the mayor’s December 2021 Emergency Order because he felt providing additional police to the Tenderloin would shift dealers to other neighborhoods. He’s expressed far more outrage over the SFPD using what he calls “killer robots” than he ever has about dealers in the Tenderloin dispensing killer Fentanyl.

Preston often repeats the common left falsehood that the city has repeatedly tried aggressive police crackdowns in the Tenderloin which have failed. Here’s the truth:

There have been only two crackdowns on Tenderloin dealers in the past forty years. Both were tremendous successes. The 2009 crackdown was stopped under pressure from other city officials and the 2014 crackdown permanently removed 50-100 dealers from the unit block of Turk. But that latter crackdown was imposed by Mayor Lee; the SFPD to this day refuses to replicate Lee’s mandate of two officers 24-7 on any drug market block in the Tenderloin (I know this as I’ve asked the Chief himself to do so to no avail).

Preston could be criticizing police for not providing the staffing to the Tenderloin that the small businesses and residents deserve. But his ongoing critique of the SFPD does not extend to their failure to close Tenderloin drug markets.

Preston is a champion of affordable housing. But he fails to recognize that many living in affordable housing in the Tenderloin are prisoners in their homes. The Tenderloin has the highest percentage of nonprofit housing of any neighborhood. Yet if people don’t feel safe walking to and from their homes after dark, the goal of creating affordable housing is frustrated.

Ronen has repeatedly said she doesn’t want the Mission to become “like the Tenderloin.” Yet she has also repeatedly and falsely attributed rising drug sales in the Mission to a crackdown that never occurred in the Tenderloin. Like Preston, the left analysis accepts using a low-income, working-class neighborhood as a drug dealer containment zone.

Moderates to the Rescue?

In the 1980’s San Francisco’s elected “moderates” backed efforts to gentrify the Tenderloin. But today’s group has been the most supportive of efforts to close open drug markets in the community. The “moderates” are not afraid to call for aggressive prosecution of drug dealers. They don’t buy the left line that arresting dealers is part of a failed and racist “war on drugs” or the “criminalization of poverty.”

As disappointing as the left’s abandonment of Tenderloin residents need for public safety is, it’s Mayor Breed who decides how the police allocate resources. And she has still not authorized any stepped up enforcement in the Tenderloin.

The bottom line about ongoing drug markets in the Tenderloin is clear: the city has never added the resources necessary to stop the crisis. Meanwhile, City Hall acted boldly to protect Union Square, but not the Tenderloin.

You’d think that is a message the left would embrace.