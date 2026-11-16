The Power of Ongoing Outreach

A big story behind the blue election tsunami was the sharp rise in youth voting. According to a leading source, youth turnout was 27% across the nation. It was 30% in battleground states. It was the best midterm youth turnout since 2018.

Voters under 30 favored Democrats by a whopping 35%. In contrast, voters over 45 were almost equally divided. That’s why many believe “the youth vote was key to Democratic Wins in the Midterms.”

This sharp turnout increase among an historically under-performing demographic has been building for years. While youth turnout was driven by factors shared by the overall electorate, it also reflected a sophisticated organizing strategy led by over 50 youth-oriented groups.

These groups reached out to young voters’ months before the election. This investment in year-round youth outreach and organizing paid dividends on election turnout.

Blue Future played a key coordination and training role in building the capacity of 53 youth-oriented activist groups. Nick Guthman and Morgan Stahr co-founded Blue Future in 2018. The group has worked tirelessly to build a foundation for year-round youth organizing designed to increase youth voting turnout.

8 Years of Work Pays Off

Here’s how Blue Future described in October what its financial support for the over fifty youth activist groups is designed to accomplish:

“Young people are bringing their skills, networks, cultural fluency, and leadership to the 2026 midterms. They are building infrastructure, training the next cohort of organizers, and deploying their lived expertise in communities traditional campaigns have overlooked. The field shares a consistent and multi-faceted tactical approach while drawing on the distinct assets each constituency brings — Hmong networks in Wisconsin, working-class leadership in rural North Carolina, college-town relational networks, multigenerational Jewish communities in Florida, climate expertise, and the trusted voices students already rely on for guidance.”

The group is bringing the type of sophisticated analysis that groups like the New Georgia Project have used to trigger sustained turnout gains

In addition to funneling funds to youth activist groups, Blue Future has an Organize for Democracy program that trains students in organizing, phone banking and leadership development. Students selected for the program across the nation spend five hours a week working on campaigns.

Check out the Organizing Testimonials on the group’s website. These students made 1.2 million calls to voters in 2026!

Why Year-Round Outreach on Local Issues Matter

Blue Future’s strategy confirms what I argue in a recent story I wrote for Social Policy: investing in ongoing organizing is the best strategy for winning elections (See “Can We Reverse the Decline in Community Organizing?”).

Here’s how Ohio Student Action describes the connection:

“Across the state, our chapters work hard to make the change they want to see in their communities a reality – whether that’s campus reform, local ballot initiatives, or the state budget, OSA is there. Our mission is simple: create an Ohio where students and young people thrive, and fight for a government that saves a seat for us at the table.”

Young people who get involved in community-based political fights are more likely to see the value in voting. And encourage their family and friends to do so.

More Work to Do

The estimated national voter turnout was 53%. So a youth turnout of 30% in battleground states shows the need for muchgreater investment in this group.

In 1971, the constitutional amendment reducing the eligible voting age from 21 to 18 was signed into law by Richard Nixon. Three-fourths of the states ratified the constitutional amendment in record time.

Why the urgency to expand rather than reduce voting rights? The anti-war movement highlighted that people under 21 drafted for the Vietnam War lacked the right to vote. Rather than end the war, the United States lowered the voting age.

Instead of relying on foundations or philanthropists, Blue Future has spent years building a small donor list. This is critical for rebuilding the nation’s community organizing infrastructure as well as youth voter turnout.

Why did recent U.S. Senate campaigns deluge us with online requests for as little as $3? Small donors add up—if you have a good list.

To that end, Blue Future has a nonprofit organization that can receive tax deductible donations for its training and education work. You can donate at https://www.plief.org/.

Those under 35 are so directly impacted by government policies that there’s no reason voter turnout should not be higher. Let’s help make that happen for 2028.