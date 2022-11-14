Why All the Tech Layoffs?

by on

Is Impact Overstated?

Despite the heated media attention that Twitter has drawn for hastily announcing plans to lay off half of its workforce — effectively 3,700 people — under the questionable aegis of Elon Musk, the tech company is not alone.

On November 3 alone, financial company Stripe and rideshare company Lyft declared that they would respectively slash 14% and 13% of their respective staff, amounting to 1,000 workers for Stripe and 700 workers for Lyft.

As of November 3rd, 16,772 employees had been ousted from 138 Bay Area companies like Chime, OpenDoor, Twilio, Oracle, Salesforce, and DocuSign, not to mention the monthlong hiring freezes announced by tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and Google’s holding company Alphabet. More mass-layoff news came on November 9, with Mark Zuckerberg’s decision — in a letter addressed to Meta staff — to lay off over 11,000 employees, roughly 13% of the team. This was also the largest announcement to date, in terms of raw numbers.

Publications like the Chronicle, which notes that the job cuts at Twitter alone “are some of the biggest in the Bay Area since the early stages of the pandemic in 2020,” rightly emphasize the anomaly presented by these numbers. Indeed, September was the first month that the SF area lost tech jobs since the pandemic began. San Francisco Chief Economist Ted Egan has recently denied ever witnessing so many layoffs announced in one day.

However: if this wave of corporate gutting this year represents “the beginning of a different economic climate,” as Stripe CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a letter addressed to employees, two points are insufficiently recognized; for one, the degree to which this economic climate is an artificially created one.

After a year of record profits in 2021 — when Apple’s profits nearly doubled and Microsoft was up nearly 50% in the same three-month period — the tech industry is a casualty of the Federal Reserve’s attempt to bring inflation down to a long-term target of 2% by raising the federal funds rate (lending interest).

This rate was nearly zero in the first quarter of 2022; the Fed raised it to its current 3.75%-4% in about six months. Call it a recession or a restructuring, but the policy’s effect on an industry so crucial to California’s economy as tech is akin to firing a bazooka at a birdcage.

Secondly, it bears emphasizing that, despite the dramatic effect of federal policy on recent tech unemployment in San Francisco, the city unemployment rate has actually fallen, and relatively steadily, from a peak of 3.5% last January to its present 2.1%.

As these rates rose, companies which rely heavily on advertising — e.g. Google, Twitter, and Snap — began to scale down budgets. In mid-2022, Meta reported an unprecedented two-year drop in ad revenues. Patreon, which projected doubled headcounts this year, jettisoned 17% of its workforce in mid-September. Twilio, which did double its headcount over the last two years, slashed 11% around the same time.

While Mayor London Breed has urged quite earnestly — on Musk’s own platform — that City Hall has over 4,500 vacancies (a rate of 9.1%) for the victims of his belt-tightening, the newly unemployed workers wouldn’t be remiss to pass her up. An analysis conducted by the Chronicle itself found that it takes the city about 255 days to hire a permanent employee.

Regardless, the point remains: this wave of tech layoffs isn’t so dramatic as to reflect upon unemployment rates. Nor does it reflect upon taxes received by the city, since tech revenues — while not as large as last year — have nevertheless been high, and in-office attendance has been higher than last year. Even if the rate of tech job postings has stalled, thousands of openings remain.

Although earnings growth is still expected for tech stocks in 2023, expectations for a general decline are nevertheless realistic. In the US, third-quarter venture capital investments are down 62% in the third quarter compared to the beginning of the year. In San Francisco alone, VC investments are down 54%.

Given that the tech industry is what Wells Fargo senior economist Charles Dougherty deemed “the wind beneath the wings of the Bay Area economy,” it’s cause for some consternation that this third-quarter 2022 report represents the first time that another city — namely LA ($7.2B), and nearly NYC ($5.7B) — earns more startup funding than SF ($5.8B), although the Bay Area as a whole still pulls a far lead ($11.9B).

Regardless, the tech pullback does not reflect the beginning of a recession (which is not to say that it may not come), but rather the end of a COVID-era tech bloat artificially sustained by low interest rates. CEOs like Patrick and John Collison of Stripe and Jack Dorsey of Twitter have explicitly taken the blame for company shrinkages, attributing them to “[growing] the company size too quickly”; i.e. overhiring during the work-from-home boom.

A recession may well be at hand, as is believed by 90% of the 400 CEOs surveyed by consulting firm KPMG last month. However, this wave of tech layoffs is merely proof of the Fed’s frantic attempt to forestall it.

Selen Ozturk is a writer based in San Francisco. Her recent bylines include Whitewall, Senses of Cinema, and the Piedmont Post.