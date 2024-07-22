What Jobs Best Prepare Politicians?

by on

Tech vs. Public Service



In San Francisco, is it true that, “too many of our elected leaders have never had a real job”? And in the jobs they held they “never learn how to talk to regular people”? Adam Nathan tweeted these points and similar ones last week and got over 164, 000 views and nearly 700 “likes.”

Nathan claimed “if you do some research, you will find that nearly half (of San Francisco supervisors) have limited or no experience working outside of the political arena and moved up the nepotism chain to where they are now.”

Many share Nathan’s view that politicians with public or community service backgrounds have failed. And that the city is best governed by those with tech or entrepreneurial experience. Only they truly understand the needs of “regular people.”

As we approach major endorsement decisions I accepted Nathan’s challenge to “do some research” on the background of supervisors. I found his widely shared and retweeted conclusion about their lacking “real jobs” was completely wrong.

Who Had A “Real Job.”

Let’s start with Board President Aaron Peskin. He’s often described as a “career politician.” Peskin has had a longer private sector career working with Native America tribes to protect vital water sources. Peskin buys water rights, and for years spent several days a month in Nevada working for the tribes.

I see that as a “real job.” Prior to being elected in 2000 Peskin was a North Beach neighborhood activist. The type of person district elections was designed to elect.

Peskin did become a “career politician.” You know who else fits that bill? Willie Brown. Nobody ran San Francisco better than career politician Brown. And no President has done a better job for the country in my lifetime than career politician Joe Biden. Kamala Harris could also be described as a “career politician,” having run for San Francisco DA, Attorney General, U.S. Senator and Vice-President.

In D1, Connie Chan worked for the city’s Parks Department, the San Francisco Zoo, and City College. She was also an aide to supervisors and DA Kamala Harris. Are these not “real jobs” because they are in the public sector?

Catherine Stefani (D2) was a District Attorney. That’s clearly a “real job.”

Joel Engardio (D4) is a former journalist. His pre-supervisor jobs were neither in tech nor entrepreneurial. Yet I never see tweets from moderates questioning Engardio’s capacity to make good decisions. He’s enormously popular in his district.

Dean Preston (D5) used to work as an attorney at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which I head. Anyone claiming defending tenants from no-fault evictions is not a “real job” doesn’t know what they are talking about. Preston left THC to found and become the Executive Director of the statewide tenants group, Tenants Together. Both jobs required him to understand the needs of “regular people.”

Matt Dorsey (D6) did an outstanding job for years as the media person for City Attorney Dennis Herrera. He then went on the perform that role at the SFPD. Moderates feel Dorsey makes sound decisions despite his lack of private sector experience.

Myrna Melgar was a tenant organizer and went on to serve as a nonprofit Executive Director and in government jobs. She too brings ample real world experience despite not working in tech or as an entrepreneur.

Rafael Mandelman was a private sector land use attorney prior to his election. Clearly a “real job.”

Hillary Ronen was an immigrant rights attorney prior to joining the staff of Supervisor David Campos. Also a “real job.”

Shamann Walton was Executive Director at Young Community Developers (YCD), which provides job and career opportunities for Bayview-Hunters Point residents. He grew up in public housing so is clearly familiar with the “real world.”

Ahsha Safai worked for Mayors Brown and Newsom on neighborhood and citywide issues. As a labor organizer he represented janitors, sanitation workers, delivery drivers, and grocery store employees. These jobs put him in daily contact with “regular people.”

Nathan’s tweet puts quotes around the term “real jobs” when referencing those who worked as union or community organizers. According to Nathan and many others, in such jobs “You never learn how to talk to regular people.”

Unlike, apparently, what occurs in tech.

Supervisor and Mayoral Candidates

Those unhappy with the public sector and nonprofit backgrounds of current supervisors are nevertheless supporting candidates with similar job histories. Consider those who will get the top San Francisco Democratic Party endorsement on July 24.

Marjan Philhour worked for congress members, a governor and Mayor Breed. Danny Sauter is Executive Director of the nonprofit Neighborhood Centers Together. His website promotes his time as a community organizer, which some moderates wrongly associate with lacking the ability to “talk to regular people.”

Bilal Mahmood promotes himself as a “former policy analyst in the Obama Administration;” he has overcome moderates’ suspicion of this background by later forming a tech company. TogetherSF Action gave Mahmood its sole D5 endorsement, praising his “outside-the-box thinking you’d expect from an entrepreneur.”

Michael Lai in D11 comes from tech so satisfies those seeking this background for supervisor.

Turning to the mayor’s race, London Breed worked for Mayor Brown before becoming an executive director of a nonprofit. Daniel Lurie also headed a nonprofit. He has such confidence in voters valuing this job that his official ballot designation is “non-profit executive.” Mark Farrell has the most private sector experience in the field but highlights his record as a supervisor and interim mayor.

San Francisco voters have favored candidates with careers in public service because the primary purpose of elected officials is serving the public. Those pursuing careers advancing personal profit are seen as less likely to understand public needs.

Politicians of all backgrounds succeed and fail for many reasons. Donald Trump got elected president on the platform that as a businessperson he better understood “regular people.”

Think about that when voting this November.