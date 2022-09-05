Who is Addressing Chronic School Absenteeism?

by on

A Sense of Urgency Needed

As this new school year has begun, we have a chance to address and hopefully reduce the unfortunate increase in chronic school absenteeism. The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has acknowledged the concern for years, especially for certain sub-populations. Let’s look into who is addressing the topic, in a way that will tie into student outcomes.

Recently, school district staff presented at a school board meeting about all their work— gathering data, having pilots, making further plans, and having 6 year goals. In public comment, an SFUSD alumnus and member of Coleman Advocates, noting the higher rates of African-American student chronic absenteeism and student suspension, said, “So I’m asking for you today to do more than what you’ve been doing.”

He continued, “I need you to act with urgency and desperateness. I need you to not be able to sleep, to not be able to eat knowing that black students aren’t able to succeed in SFUSD, understanding that you didn’t create this problem. And it was here before you were on the board. It was here before I graduated and went to school in SFUSD. But it’s on you to fix this problem. And we need you to do something now.”

That school board meeting was March 8, 2016. That man now has a child. That man is now a Commissioner on the Board of Education. His name is Kevine Boggess.

Truancy and chronic absenteeism are topics that many would rather not talk about, especially in this rhetorical environment. The effects on students and families are clear- less learning happens. A complex combination of many known and unknown factors come to bear on individual families. Study after study has been done and SFUSD has been doing one of their own. Yet studies, data, planning and pilots do not significantly affect outcomes.

SFUSD does have policies in place to address absenteeism. How they are implemented depends on the schools, the staffing, the families. Results are clearly uneven.

Consider this: at a special meeting on a Sunday in July, SFUSD revealed that nearly 30% of our students are chronically absent. SFUSD broke it down by demographics, revealing a shocking 63% of Black kids are chronically absent.

Obviously, the world changed for all of us in early 2020 with the onset of a global pandemic. But the simple facts remain: absenteeism/truancy didn’t start in 2020 and kids need to be in school if we want them to learn.

How are others doing it? Themes and lessons from other districts can help encourage a sense that stemming or addressing the pandemic-exacerbated downtrend is possible.

We’re not alone in struggling here. The Los Angeles Times reported in March that “[n]early half of Los Angeles Unified students — more than 200,000 children — have been chronically absent this school year, meaning they have missed at least 9% of the academic year.” And just last month, “[a]bout 11% of students enrolled in the Los Angeles Unified School District were no-shows on the first day of school.” Los Angeles Unified’s new Superintendent Albert Carvalho, “as well as other district employees and school board members,” have been visiting the homes of chronically absent students trying to get to the bottom of this trend.

Closer to home, San Francisco based non-profit Learning Together has focused on this very topic. They have recommendations for students before kindergarten, in middle school, in high school.

In May of this year, State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond recognized six California school districts that have made major progress about chronic student absenteeism: Buena Park School District of Orange County, Capistrano Unified School District of Orange County, Irvine Unified School District of Orange County, Ocean View School District of Orange County, Sunnyvale School District of Santa Clara County, Yuba City Unified School District of Sutter County. All have implemented multi tiered systems of support:

Early Intervention,

Professional Development and Added Staff,

Family Engagement and School Connectedness.

Will this school year be the year that SFUSD strives to be amongst the top 6 School Districts to reduce chronic student absenteeism next year?