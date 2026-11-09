California and Los Angeles Voters Backed Real Change

Why Jane Kim and Nithya Raman Won

California and Los Angeles voters were on the same page last week. They wanted real change.

Former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim was elected California Insurance Commissioner. Kim overcame millions of dollars in independent expenditures for Ben Allen, her opponent. She also overcame some of the nastiest newspaper attacks of this election cycle.

In October I laid out the case for a Kim victory (See “Can Jane Kim Win Race for Insurance Commissioner?“). I wrote,

“I think California voters are fed up with the insurance industry. And they want to elect someone they see as committed to radically changing it. They see Jane Kim as that candidate. Not Ben Allen.”

Longtime East Bay journalist Robert Gammon noted how this played out: “Crazy dynamics in the CA Insurance Commissioner race between two Dems. Lefty progressive Jane Kim is beating traditional liberal Ben Allen in nearly all of the ruby red Central Valley. The more moderate Allen is doing well along the liberal coast.”

Liberal voters were likely swayed by Allen’s California Democratic Party endorsement. But that might have hurt him with Republicans. Kim had labor’s strong backing. She was also clearly the woman the insurance industry feared most.

Voter anger at the insurance industry crossed political lines. And most voters wanted a fighter.

My earlier story cited some of the attacks on Kim’s proposals. Some believe Kim will drive insurance companies out of the state.

But one thing I learned about Jane Kim from her representing the Tenderloin as supervisor: she is very pragmatic. Like Bernie Sanders who has mentored her, Kim is less about ideology and more about getting things done.

Raman Will Set New Course for LA

Many will look at that heading and say, “Isn’t that what we thought would happen with Karen Bass? And Eric Garcetti? And Antonio Villaraigosa? Why should we expect anything different from Nithya Raman?”

The big difference is how Raman got elected. Every council member who endorsed backed Bass. So did congress members, U.S. senators and state legislators. City Controller Kenneth Mejia, who ran as an outsider in 2022 and was re-elected in June, was the only city official to back Raman. He was joined by County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. The other four county supervisors backed Bass.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass was a longtime progressive. But she failed to bring real change.

Unlike prior LA mayors Raman won’t feel hemmed him by powerful political backers. She barely had any. Raman can finally push Los Angeles to build the massive number of new housing units it desperately needs. She has a proven track record on housing and tenants rights and campaigned on that record.

As I describe in Generation Priced Out, Los Angeles has the most politically powerful homeowners of any major city. They have prevented Los Angeles mayors from building apartments in or even near single-family home neighborhoods across the city.

Mayor Bass conceded to their demands because she thought it would help get her re-elected.

She was wrong.

I suspect the progressive council members who backed Bass did so because they felt she would win. I can’t see them opposing Mayor Raman on key issues.

From the day she announced her candidacy I felt Raman could win (See “Can Nithya Raman Upset Karen Bass in LA Mayor’s Race?,” February 17, 2026). On October 8 I laid out why Raman should prevail (See.”Nithya Raman Builds Momentum in LA Mayor’s Race“).

But as election day neared, polls showed voters shifting to Bass. Impacted by my own experience rooting for outsider Tom Bradley in his failed 1969 runoff, I felt on the eve of Election Day that Los Angeles voters would again favor the status quo.

I’ve never been happier to get a prediction wrong.