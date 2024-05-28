What Can SFUSD Do?

by on

SFUSD Is Out Of Runway

Based on SFUSD’s most recent Ad Hoc Committee on Fiscal and Operational Health meeting, SFUSD is facing three distinct fiscal challenges, with two of them set to collide next month into a full-blown disaster.

The first of these fiscal challenges is a structural cost imbalance caused by having too many small, under-enrolled schools along with too many employees per student. This structural cost imbalance causes both wasteful spending and poor outcomes. SFUSD is addressing this challenge through its Resource Alignment Initiative, which will lead to a December proposal to the Board of Education to close some schools and eliminate some headcount. The goal is to rationalize SFUSD’s cost structure and improve student outcomes at the remaining schools.

Closing schools is always difficult and painful, even though it is necessary under the current conditions. If this were the only fiscal challenge facing SFUSD it would be a doozy all by itself.

Unfortunately, it is not the only fiscal challenge facing SFUSD.

The second fiscal challenge facing SFUSD is that it is spending beyond its budget, and needs to cut its spending right now. Specifically, SFUSD has been told by its state-appointed Fiscal Advisor that it must present a credible plan by June 30 to cut $120 million from its operating budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

In other words, SFUSD has only one month to find $120 million of budget cuts.

How much is $120 million for SFUSD? There are several ways to look at it. One perspective is that since SFUSD needs to submit a total budget of $1.3 billion, then if the prior budget was $120 million more, cutting $120 million is “only” an 8.5% reduction. However, $337 million of those expenses are employee benefits, much of which is owed to retirees and cannot be cut. So maybe the $120 million that must be cut is more like 12.5% of the total discretionary spend. Another way to look at it is to focus on the part of the budget that is “Unrestricted General Fund,” which is $780 million. In that case the $120 million reduction is a 15% cut.

Here’s the way I look at it: How much is $120 million for SFUSD? It’s a lot. SFUSD mainly employs teachers and other people. So cutting $120 million means letting go of a lot of teachers and other employees. That’s going to be painful, no matter how you look at it.

So finding $120 million of cuts in one month is a big challenge. But it gets even worse.

The third fiscal challenge facing SFUSD is that its internal financial and operational systems are completely inadequate. Or as the state’s recently published Fiscal Health Risk Analysis of SFUSD put it, “The district’s financial system is a significant barrier that prevents the district from conducting business in an accurate, effective and efficient manner.” In an obscure budget committee meeting two weeks ago, we learned more specifically how this third challenge of an inadequate financial system is going to compound SFUSD’s second challenge, the need to find $120 million in cuts by June 30.

What we learned is that SFUSD lacks two foundational pieces of documentation:

Position Control – a database of information on every single employee of who works at SFUSD, what they do, and for how much salary and benefits;

Seniority List – another database of information on every single certificated employee with complete and accurate data about their hire dates, seniority, and credentials

What are the consequences of not having accurate Position Control and Seniority Lists?

One consequence is obvious: without this information you can’t know how much money you are going to save, and what services at what locations you are going to lose. You need Position Control and Seniority Lists to make cuts intentionally, rather than haphazardly.

But there is an even more serious consequence of not having this information: union contracts and work rules together with state credentialing regulations mean that any cuts you think you are making may not be the cuts you actually get, both from a practical and a legal perspective.

Here’s a simple example to illustrate. Suppose you try to cut a supervisor who works in the central office. That person may have both an administrative credential and a teaching credential, along with years of service in both. That means they have a certain seniority and the right to return to work in a teaching position rather than an administrative position. So this person may have the right to “bump” a less senior teacher in, say, a middle school. Then the middle school teacher may be able to bump some less senior elementary school teacher for their position. When the dust settles, you end up with a totally different result than you anticipated.

Now multiply this by hundreds of people with a wide range of different credentials. There will inevitably be lawsuits brought against SFUSD for claims of mistakes due to the lack of accurate and accessible position and seniority data. This will be costly for SFUSD, and the district will be in danger of losing these legal challenges because there will inevitably be many mistakes.

So SFUSD would like to delay until they can develop proper Position Control and Seniority Lists. But they have no time: the earliest they could possibly develop these systems is September or October, but they are required to put forward $120 million of cuts by June 30.

What can SFUSD do? They may be able to get some wiggle room by offering buyouts to entice some voluntary attrition, and hopefully the community will understand the magnitude of SFUSD’s predicament and offer some grace. But the plain fact is SFUSD has no choice but to put forward an inadequate plan and hope for the best.

Patrick Wolff is vice chair of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for the SFUSD bond program. He is also a father of two kids formerly in SFUSD.