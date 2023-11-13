“Walls” Built Around San Francisco Fairmont Hotel

by on

Union Square Christmas Tree. Nov.11

My friends from the APEC member- countries have flown into San Francisco.

I greeted them at their hotels in Union Square and Nob Hill upon their arrival.

Union Square looks like a fairyland and is sparkling clean.

What a relief that in the end there is a Christmas Tree in Union Square after all!

As I visited my friends who are staying in Nob Hill, I noticed that “walls” were being built around the Fairmont Hotel where President Joe Biden will be staying during the APEC summit.

My Democrat and Republican friends who live in the Brocklebank Apartments which is next to the Fairmont Hotel and where my late SF Chronicle columnist, Herb Caen lived are not happy about the “walls.”

They are upset not only because of the eyesore and the inconvenience the “walls” cause them but the hypocrisy of it.

They said to me of the “walls,” These are the same people who say that border fencing doesn’t work. Now, they are erecting fencing to keep law-abiding San Francisco residents out of this so-called “APEC security zone.”