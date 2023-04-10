Walking Down Memory Lane: Larch Is The New Willow

by on

2 senior citizens in their 80's with a cane (on the left) and a walker (on the right) had to walk in middle of Larch as both sides of the sidewalks were blocked by tents

Tents Move In, Residents Move Out

Walking around the City is not only a good exercise and healthy but it’s also a wonderful way to meet and connect with our community.

If you are running for an office, walking is an excellent way to meet and greet people you aim to get supports and votes from.

For police officers, foot patrol facilitates a relation-building and trust between officers and the community they serve.

And, that’s the reason I love walking every nook and cranny of our beloved City and getting to know and sense what’s happening in my community.

I used to walk down Larch frequently 4 years ago, a narrow Ornamental Plum tree-lined alley between Van Ness and Franklin, a few blocks away from City Hall before it has been seized by drug dealers, drug addicts, and mentally ill folks.

The owners of the apartment buildings on Larch sued the city right after after UC Hastings sued the City to clear homeless encampments and drug dealers around their buildings.

During my nice walks down Larch in the good ole days when Larch was still clean, safe, and vibrant, I met long time residents of Larch, Siggi and Bob and have become good friends.

They have lived there for more than 30 years and have the “front row seats” of Larch.

They used to water the trees and the jade plants and clean the sidewalks on Larch almost everyday. To them, Larch was like the extension of their living rooms. They loved socializing with their neighbors on Larch.

Recently, I called them to find out if they still go out to Larch. They said no and invited me over for wine and catching up.

With sadness, Siggi told me, “The homeless killed one of the plum trees down by the street light by Van Ness. It was removed by the DPW & was not replaced. The rest of the trees did not look healthy but I believe only survived because of the increased rain we had this year.

I no longer water the jade plants on Larch. The homeless pretty much destroyed them by putting their tents on top of them & using that area for a toilet. They constantly dig up & break the branches on those jade plants, too. Looking for drugs I assume.

I always felt safe walking on Larch. Even at 2:00 a.m., I would pick up trash on Larch & walk my dog, never felt frightened.

Today, I hardly go out even during the day because I do not feel safe at all.”

From his apartment, Bob witnesses drug dealers stash drugs in the back wall of an office building and a PG&E box on the sidewalk on Larch after their “Big Boss” drops by in a fancy black SUV with brick -size drugs to distribute.

Loose bricks on a wall on Larch where drug dealers hide drugs. Courtesy of Bob

On April 5, around 1:30 a.m., there was a fight between drug dealers on Larch which ended up with one drug dealer set another drug dealer’s tent on fire. I have reviewed the video footages of the fight and the fire. These are the photos of the fire (courtesy of Bob).

According to Siggi and Bob, the drug dealing on Larch, Eddy, and Turk between Van Ness and Franklin has gotten much worse shortly after Mayor London Breed ordered “shock-and-awe” AKA the declaration of State of Emergency in the Tenderloin. Drug dealers from the Tenderloin have crossed the “border” from East to West of Van Ness.

Larch alley has become the new Willow, the disgraced alley between Polk and Van Ness, that has graced covers of media outlets.

This was what I witnessed during my recent walk down Larch alley:

Open-air drug market on Larch. Drug dealers were BBQing and selling drugs in their tents

People were consuming drugs on Franklin and Larch

Sitting and petting her dog in her living room overlooking Larch alley, Siggy, down in the dumps, said to me, “Watching our city spinning so out of control is like watching Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockworks Orange”. I thought we had been “saved by the bell” with the redistricting and the DA recall and didn’t have to put up with the tents-distributing supervisor and the tote bags-giving away DA anymore. People are afraid of their lives. God, please send us an angel!”

Bob responded by saying, “Angels come in many forms like for instance, the Feds or the National Guard.”

As I was leaving Larch, I saw a SFFD truck blowing through Franklin and skidding at the corner Eddy and Franklin.

A homeless man had overdosed in front of USA Market on Eddy and Franklin while there about 20 drug dealers dealing drug right across the street from Oasis Inn, a city’s homeless supportive housing, on Franklin and Eddy.

Mayor London Breed, I still believe in You and our City! Please send us an “Angel” right now!