Voices from the Picket Lines

The Strike at Kaiser Continues

The strike of 2000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care providers, which began on August 15, is now in its eighth week.

Why? Here’s Jane Kostka, a steward with the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW). She’s part of the bargaining team; NUHW members choose their team; bargaining sessions are open.

“We’re out here on the picket line today because of professional ethics denied. The strike is not about money. In fact, over the weekend on Saturday Kaiser made us a conditional offer to raise our pay if we would accept pretty much leaving the working conditions and the patient care at status quo. And that is not acceptable to us. We are striking because it’s one last resort to get Kaiser to understand that we need to see our patients at a frequency that helps the patients actually get better. And we need to have enough time in the day to take care of the patients we already have. We need Kaiser to hire more therapists and to give them a workload that is sustainable so that those therapists stay on the job and do not leave because they are burned out

“We have many, many patients who have suffered trauma or abuse. What they need is someone on their side They need someone who is accessible, someone who they can talk with regularly to help them deal with the fear and with the feeling that their life could just close in on them. When we’re working eight, nine, ten weeks between appointments, they don’t have that backup and they wind up getting more depressed, more anxious, calling us, emailing and we don’t have enough time in our daily schedule. I and many of my fellow therapists work late every day just to call back those of our patients who are the most distressed because we just can’t leave them hanging there with no answer between one day and the next.”

This is from Kostka’s speech at the NUHW’s rally in Sacramento. NUHW members have been picketing Kaiser medical centers and clinics throughout Northern California. They’ve held rallies in Santa Rosa and Sacramento, as well as a Labor Day rally at Kaiser’s flagship medical center in Oakland.

It’s a cliché to say there is a mental healthcare crisis in this country; everyone from the President down has joined the chorus – depression, anxiety, addiction, suicide, something has to be done.

The difference here is that these strikers are doing something about it, and to their credit virtually every mental health care advocate in California has come out in support of the strike, as has the San Francisco Central Labor Council and an array of unions. The Massachusetts Nurses Association sent $25,000.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors, meeting Tuesday, September 27, held a hearing on the strike. Kaiser stayed away, leaving NUHW members Kaiser parents, family members and others to turn the hearing into the next best thing to a strike support rally.

“I am, literally sitting here trying to contain my rage after everything I’ve just heard,” said Supervisor Catherine Stephani. It is way past time that mental health care must be treated the same as physical health care.”

Supervisor Hilary Ronen, who called the hearing, scolded the absent Kaiser. “If you had showed up, you would have heard that your employees spend a significant amount of time apologizing to their patients for you. (Chronicle 9/27)

Supervisors were also dismayed to learn the Kaiser continues to defy regulations of all kinds, including, the State Senates law SB221, sponsored by NUHW, which requires HMOs like Kaiser to provide follow-up mental health care appointments within 10 business days if recommended by a therapist. Its purpose was to put some teeth into existing legislation.

Speaking on the picket line, Sabrina Chaumette, a steward at Kaiser’s flagship Oakland medical center, spoke in support of the patients:

“If this were a war, which I feel it is, this is what is considered collateral damage, they can afford to lose the ones with mental illness.”

“During the pandemic we have had losses on a number of different fronts. People suffered all at once. Consider this like the great depression, people suffered illness, death, job loss, learning that millions of people had died from COVID or long Covid. They suffered isolation, loss of community, loss of purpose, loss of meaningful work, loss of housing. Substance abuse use went up, as people tried to survive and cope. Rates of suicide went up; rates of depression went up, anxiety went up, especially social anxiety. Imagine being home for three years and somebody tells you gotta get out of the house. So social anxiety went up and so did suicide.”

Readers here will know that Kaiser Permanente is a behemoth amongst this country’s corporate, “not for profit” health care providers, with 39 hospitals and 700 medical facilities, and 9.4 million “members” who pay for Kaiser’s services. It’s net worth in 2021 was $43.3 billion Its CEO Greg Adams received $17.3 million in total compensation in 2020. He and the top 100 executives have the benefit of eight separate retirement plans.

The NUHW represents 2000 Northern California mental health technicians, clinicians (psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and chemical dependency counselors). They have been bargaining with Kaiser since July.

So, in the face of all this, Kaiser is defiant; it denies its obligations to its patients, to its workers, to the public and the law. It attends bargaining sessions (most of the time) but rarely offers anything for discussion. It will talk money, but it insists that SB 221 (which it is out of compliance) and anything related to staffing and work load is off limits. Management rights. It says it will talk about money but nothing else. To make the position clear, the strikers responded to the offer of a raise. On Saturday, September 18, their opposition was overwhelming. The no vote was 1349 to 222 to continue the strike.

I might add here, Kaiser has consistently played hard ball (and worse) with NUHW – clearly apparent in comparison with any of the other half dozen unions that represent Kaiser workers. This is a fight going on now for the best part of ten years.

First, certainly, NUHW is a union that is present on the “shop [hospital] floor,” that fights for its members, that doesn’t do concessions.

Second, NUHW’s Kaiser’s workers have steadfastly refused to give up their watchdog role – their responsibility to their patients and to the community; they consistently rejected Kaiser’s insistence on “gag rules” imposed in contracts and elsewhere. Why? The union and its members have from the beginning joined other mental health campaigners in advocating for patients and in exposing Kaiser’s negligence, while calling for parity with medical health care and supporting the rights of mental health care patients.

Still, all that said, here in California, as elsewhere, there’s the bottom line. And while Kaiser is a pacesetter, it’s far from alone. In denying its members mental health care services that they’ve paid for, it’s just a leader of the pack. See for example, a New York Times feature, “Profits over Patients,” a report focused on the Washington State giant, Providence Health Care, about how on the medical side, patients are denied entitlements, billed in defiance of existing regulations, then, when these bills are not paid, sends them into collection, well knowing what this means to working class people and their credit scores. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/24/business/nonprofit-hospitals-poor-patients.html?searchResultPosition=1

Kaiser’ workforce is represented by half a dozen unions, service workers, nurses, engineers, northern, southern, separate negotiations for each. There’s no doubt Kaiser likes it this way. So, in the long run here may lie the key. Here’s the voice of an Emergency Department nurse from Kaiser’s Santa Rosa medical center. He and the nurses in his department took their lunch break on the Santa Rosa picket line.

“I’ve worked here in the Emergency Department for five years. I’d just like to say that I think this strike is a righteous strike and what you guys are doing is fantastic and I can’t wait to join you guys out here soon. We continuously see patients come in with the same triage note. ‘I had an appointment made for me in three weeks and I’m in crisis right now and I need to see a therapist’ and instead of getting that opportunity people are making attempts on their lives and then coming to the emergency room and then sit in a box. It’s not therapeutic and it’s disgusting and Kaiser needs to do better and so I really appreciate the sacrifice you’re making here today and again can’t wait to join you out here when we get on strike as well when we can combine and put the hurt on them.”

And that’s the point, isn’t it? “Combine.” Or, solidarity. If, indeed, we are experiencing a new awakening of labor, if this is to be a “striketober,” then let’s hope that Kaiser’s other workers are awakened from their slumber, there’s much to be gained, not so much to lose. “I’d rather leave Kaiser altogether than go back to work with a contract that forces us to break the law,” said Ilana Marcucci-Morris, a therapist for Kaiser in Oakland. “It’s time for Kaiser to get serious about mental health care so we can get back to work serving our community and providing patients with the care they need.”

In the meantime, NUHW doesn’t plan on losing. I spoke Sophia Mendoza, NUHW’s Secretary Treasurer, on the picket line in Santa Rose. She put the stike into the big picture, the COVID catastrophe, a broken healthcare system, big pharma, the insurance racket, the hospital chains, the bottom line, profits, first., “It’s all got to go.” NUHW, it goes without saying, supports a single payer system, it has from the beginning.

“We’ve been fighting Kaiser for ten years. We know what to expect. We’re part of a movement whose time has come, they’d better figure this out. If they won’t collaborate with us, everything will just get worse. Clinicians are already leaving. That’s the future. No one’s going to want to work at Kaiser.”

How you can help

A note from the union: We know Kaiser’s playbook: Cancel thousands of appointments, make patients suffer, blame the therapists, and reject every proposal therapists make to improve care.

Here’s how you can make Kaiser finally prioritize mental health care:

Follow and share our fight on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Join therapists on the picket line: Don’t let Kaiser get away with canceling appointments. Kaiser is required by law to provide the same level of care during a strike no matter how much it costs them. Donate to the strike fund. https://nuhw.org/kaiserstrikefund/

Solidarity wins!

Cal Winslow’s latest book is, Radical Seattle, the General Strike of 1919.

He can be reached at cwinslow@mcn.org