Video Highlights Tenderloin Housing Clinic’s 40th Anniversary

by on September 29, 2020

The Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which I head and publishes Beyond Chron, opened its doors on February 1, 1980. This is our 40th anniversary and my 38th as THC’s first fulltime employee.

I wrote three stories in February about our history: “Tenderloin Housing Clinic: 40 Years Fighting for Tenants,” “How THC Restored SROs to Permanent Housing” and “THC’s Long Battle Against the Ellis Act.” We also decided to have a video made that distills our 40 years into thirty minutes.

I think you will enjoy it (it’s a lot more fun than reading articles). It’s available at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU2wqCnHSE4&t=5s

 

Avatar

Randy Shaw

Randy Shaw is the Editor of Beyond Chron and the Director of San Francisco’s Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which publishes Beyond Chron. Shaw's latest book is Generation Priced Out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America. He is the author of four prior books on activism, including The Activist's Handbook: Winning Social Change in the 21st Century, and Beyond the Fields: Cesar Chavez, the UFW and the Struggle for Justice in the 21st Century. He is also the author of The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco

More Posts

Filed under: San Francisco News

