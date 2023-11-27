Van Set On Fire Near Cathedral Hill’s Troubled Alley

by on

SFFD responded to a vehicle fire on Franklin and Larch Streets. Nov.25

The day after Thanksgiving, the San Francisco Fire Department extinguished a van on fire around 8:00 a.m. on Franklin Street and Larch Alley in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood.

According to a responding firefighter, someone set the van on fire.

Fortunately, there was nobody inside the van at that time.

Firefighters used equipment to open the van after the fire was extinguished.

There have been several fires this year in Larch Alley between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street which I wrote about:

It’s like having a black cloud hanging over the alley.

Property owners in troubled Larch Alley installed garden planters which is currently at the center of a controversy.

2 months ago, there was also a van fire in front of the City College of San Francisco building at 750 Eddy and Polk.

Now with the colder temperatures, we can expect more street fires.

“Smell Something, Say Something!”