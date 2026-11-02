UPDATE: The Valley Street Earthquake Cottage Saga

It turns out that Benjamin Steiner’s “accident” that trashed the Valley Street Earthquake Cottage was not his first abuse of an historical property. Following the publication of The Valley Street Earthquake Cottage Saga in Beyond Chron, the Department of Building Inspection (DBI) issued a Notice of Violation (NOV) for “WORK WITHOUT PERMIT” at 1211 Guerrero Street. That was the property where Steiner claimed to have done over $800,000 worth of remodeling, despite the fact that there was no building permit for anything like that amount of work.

The Guerrero Street property is listed on the Planning Department’s Property Information Map (PIM) website as an “Historic Resource,” part of the Horner’s Addition East Historic District. Highlights of the district include the 14 buildings (including 1211 Guerrero) that fan out from the southeast corner of Guerrero and 24th Streets.

I ask again, would you buy a used car from this man, much less entrust him with the preservation of an important San Francisco historic property?

-Marc Norton, Save the Shack