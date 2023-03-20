Update: San FranDisco Skating Rink & The Views From La Cuisine

by on

I walked pass by San FranDisko this afternoon and noticed the the tents that were there a few weeks ago are now gone. This is what it looks like there now. So, I asked the security guards what and when that happened. The security guards told me that they themselves wondered what prompted the city to clear the encampment next to the skating rink and installed barriers a few days ago. But, according to them, the drug dealers still hang out there and it gets worse late evenings as usual.

There was nobody skating when I was there and it was a beautiful and warm afternoon:

I asked them if the skating rink has been extended (it’s supposed to end at the end of March). They told me that they just heard that it has been extended through April.

Then, I went to La Cuisine, the French café I found last week.

Oh la la, the scene has gotten worse since I was there last week: