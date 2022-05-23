Upcoming Art Show by James Scoville, Who Moved from Homelessness to Supportive Housing

by on

Housing Provides Foundation for Arts

James Scoville has been an artist for as long as he can remember. He recalls being 6 or 7 years old when he and his younger brother would spend time playing with the pigments their mother used in her work as a photography studio colorist. James now humbly declares he “dabbles in doodle” and is preparing for a studio showing of his Doodle Collection to be held Thursday, May 26th at the Little Raven Gallery (link: http://littleravengallery.com/) located next door to the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC)-managed Raman Hotel where he lives.

James has spent much of his life in or around the Bay Area. He grew up in Corte Madera, studied photography and art at Santa Rosa Junior College, and opened his own photography studio in Bodega Bay from 1989 to 1991. James’ photography skills became a source of income, allowing him to take on work as a real estate photographer of coastal properties and twice as a wedding photographer (“Not fun,” he says “The mother-in-laws…”).

In 2009, James found himself homeless in San Francisco. For 3 years, he was in and out of shelters and spent many nights sleeping at Fort Mason while waiting to get approved for disability. Grateful to his parents for some initial financial support, he says of being homeless: “It was a struggle. I had to fight to get out of that situation.” Art was a big part of James’ fight. He joined the Hospitality House’s Community Arts Program (CAP) (link: https://www.hospitalityhouse.org/community-arts-program.html) where he was able to practice art and form important relationships such as with prominent artist Txutxo Perez, who would eventually become his mentor. “If it wasn’t for [CAP], I don’t know where I would be. It’s a safe place. They let you be yourself.” The director of the program at the time even helped James sign up for Medicare.

In 2014, James was offered a room at THC’s Raman Hotel, a senior-only building offering 84 units of permanent supportive housing to formerly homeless adults. The Raman Hotel not only provided James his own place to work on his art, but the on-site Case Management and Property Management staff connected James to resources and helped provide a sense of stability. He continued to practice his art with CAP and in 2015 even participated in a play by the American Conservatory Theater about homelessness.

James became a well-known member of the Raman’s community. A few years ago, when Laura Kudritzki, founder of the Little Raven Gallery next door to the Raman Hotel, stopped by the Raman and asked the Desk Clerk if he knew of any artists in the building, he knew just who to mention. James says Laura has been yet another person whose incredible support he is grateful for. Laura arranged for a local pizza shop to display James’ art and facilitated his participation in a Market Street art show.

James is among other formerly unhoused artists whose work flourishes once they obtain permanent affordable housing. THC long housed Sylvester Guard, whose work appears throughout the Tenderloin and Sixth Street. Guard’s work is featured in 5 Blocks, the acclaimed 2019 film on Mid-Market.

“I couldn’t have done it without all this help I get. San Francisco has really helped me,” James says. The public is welcome to attend his reception at the Little Raven Gallery, located at 1015 Howard Street in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood, next Thursday, May 26th from 12-6pm.