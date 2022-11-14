Decoding San Francisco’s 2022 Election

by on

Voters Want Drug Markets Closed

We learned how San Francisco voters feel about issues last week. One obvious message? Voters want open space used for people, not cars. In the wake of No on I and Yes on J winning handily, San Francisco needs to stop allowing small constituencies to block or delay protected bike lanes and street closures.

San Francisco’s November 2022 election was chiefly defined by three candidate races: District Attorney, D4 and D6. In all three contests voters delivered the same message they sent in recalling former District Attorney Chesa Boudin: they want drug markets closed and dealers and violent criminals held accountable.

Some “progressives” refuse to accept the voters’ message. They claim that the same electorate that backed such progressive measures as a vacancy tax and shift to larger turnout elections became “right wing” in casting votes for DA and the two supervisor districts.

What nonsense.

Most San Francisco voters realize there is nothing “progressive” about favoring drug dealers over the working and low-income families these dealers prey upon. To the contrary, allowing dealers and addicts to threaten the safety of working-class neighborhoods is elitist and reactionary—which is why progressive San Francisco rejected that approach.

The Socialism I learned about prioritizes the working-class. Allowing lethal drugs to be sold in working-class neighborhoods like the Tenderloin subordinates working-people to an elitist class agenda.

A true Socialist fights against using low-income and working-class neighborhoods as drug dealer and user containment zones. Only in San Francisco is protecting affluent neighborhoods from drug activities considered “progressive.”

The DA’s Race

When all voters are counted Brooke Jenkins will win by nearly the same 55% margin that recalled her predecessor. Voters want a District Attorney who will aggressively prosecute drug dealers, push to close down open drug markets, and respond fully to those committing violence in the city.

Jenkins will win handily despite being subject to daily attacks in the SF Chronicle and other local media. Most reporters writing about Jenkins rarely if ever see firsthand the drug activities in the Tenderloin or SOMA; they are driven by an ideology that sees a District Attorney committed to protecting low-income communities of color as “criminalizing” poverty.

I wrote in October how Jenkins’ demand for accountability reframed the public debate. San Francisco voters confirmed that not just in her race but in the two surprising supervisor contests.

Matt Dorsey in D6

When I predicted Matt Dorsey would defeat Honey Mahogany, my position was an outlier. In fact, I didn’t hear anybody else predict a Dorsey victory. Everyone including myself thought it would be a close race.

Why did Dorsey win so handily (he’s getting roughly 55% as of latest count)? Dorsey went all in on being the candidate committed to closing drug markets and expanding a recovery strategy.

Recovery. It’s the real path to reducing San Francisco’s drug problem, overdoses and other negative impacts. Yet the city’s Health Department instead prioritizes ensuring people can most comfortably remain addicts for life.

Dorsey challenged this in the main measure he introduced as supervisor: A “Right to Recovery” and call for “Drug Enforcement Priority Zones.” Dorsey knows the value of the recovery strategy because he has benefited from it personally. When the SF Chronicle falsely accused Dorsey’s plan as targeting the arrest of drug users, Dorsey fought back instead of caving in. He let D6 voters know that if elected he would do everything possible to get dealers out of the district.

Many saw Dorsey and Mahogany as having similar views. The big difference between them was Dorsey’s connection with police (he worked for the SFPD) and his open support for arresting drug dealers. D6 voters, tired of wading through drug markets, then elected him.

Joel Engardio in D4

Elected incumbent supervisors in San Francisco virtually never lose re-election. That’s why I predicted Gordon Mar would defeat Engardio despite the latter being more ideologically in sync with D4 voters. I didn’t see Engardio’s linking Mar to the latter’s support for Chesa Boudin as being enough to unseat him.

Engardio is up by 461 votes in a race that looks favorable for him but is still too close to call. That the race was this close shows the power of the public safety agenda across San Francisco.

Engardio has a long history of prioritizing crime stopping. He also shares Jenkins’ view that drug dealers must be prosecuted. Mar has a different view of the drug crisis. On Election Day Mar joined the Board majority for a 6-5 vote on a non-binding resolution urging the mayor to extend the destructive UN Plaza Linkage Center beyond its planned December 4 closing. date. Engardio would have been a strong no vote.

Some claim Mar was a victim of a right-wing, billionaire driven conservative redistricting of D4. But this ignores how D4 strongly backed both the school board and DA recalls while their supervisor opposed both. The chief reason Mar may lose is that his public safety agenda was not aligned with D4 voters.

D4 is a long way from D6. But voters in both districts wanted a supervisor who saw public safety and closing drug markets as a priority. If Engardio holds on to win it will be a political earthquake reshaping San Francisco politics in the 2024 supervisor and mayor elections.

Props D and E

Props D and E were the competing measures to expedite San Francisco’s glacial housing approval process. I long thought both would lose to due opposition from the other but ultimately predicted Prop D would win despite the obstacle Prop E placed before it. Prop D now looks certain to lose.

Typically when an initiative loses you see activists expressing sadness on social media. But did anyone see backers of Prop E mourning its defeat?

I didn’t.

I did see Scott Wiener and other Prop D backers mourning their measure’s defeat. That’s because Prop D supporters truly care about building more housing.

Progressives backing Prop E only cared that it helped defeat Prop D. But as I explain in Generation Priced Out, there’s nothing progressive about subjecting housing plans to unnecessary process delays. All it does it make housing more expensive.

Prop D lost big on the city’s long anti-housing Westside. But it would have won easily had supervisors not encouraged opposition from Eastside voters.

Scott Wiener now has all the evidence he needs for a new state law overriding local housing approval processes. Cities kept saying they could fix their problems without state intervention; Prop D’s defeat should close down that argument for good.