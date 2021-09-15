“Unapologetic”–Review

by on

Viewers who need a quick illustration of the cultural divide between Black America and White America can turn to the protest that’s captured in the opening minutes of Ashley O’Shay’s award-winning documentary “Unapologetic.” The events of the brunch protest at the Summer House restaurant are less important than considering the motivations and reactions of the two principal groups.

The young Black protesters were trying to increase ordinary white Chicagoans’ awareness of an emergency facing the Black community. Police officers in Chicago (and elsewhere in America) had been acting as if their badges were the equivalent of James Bond’s license to kill. And far too many Black men and women had paid with their lives for such uncontrolled behavior. The protesters’ use of the people’s microphone made clear a sense of unity on this issue.

The predominantly white restaurant patrons and restaurant employees, on the other hand, were generally expecting to have pleasant if uninterrupted meals. That’s understandable. Yet outside factors can prevent a meal from being uneventful. How a person rises (or not) to the occasion says something about that person’s character. Sadly, these assorted white people displayed an unspoken determination to keep these Black protesters’ concerns at an emotional distance. O’Shay’s camera honestly if unflatteringly captured white faces suffused with indifference, boredom, or even barely controlled irritation. The lack of receptiveness regarding the protesters’ concerns was best summed up by a restaurant employee saying “We can watch it on the TV.”

At least Maria in Fritz Lang’s classic “Metropolis” touched the heart of an elite city dweller when she and her group of children trespassed on a pleasure garden enclave. The young protesters at the restaurant may not have touched any hearts but their presence makes clear others’ complacent acceptance of injustice impacting Black men and women is definitely not on the activists’ political menu. This attitude will eventually be understandable to the viewer as well when they regard with numbing horror just how many names there are of Black people shot and killed by the cops.

Ambrell “Bella” Bahhs (hereafter “Bella”), the speaker at the Summer House protest, turns out to be one of O’Shay’s film subjects. She’s a 22-year-old Chicago West Side native who uses her considerable spoken word poetry skills for political activism. Her performance of one such poem has a passage that gives O’Shay’s film its title:

“…when you expect folks

who you’ve held back for centuries

To say ‘sorry’

I’m afraid you’ll find us rather

Unapologetic.”

The film’s other subject is Janae Bonsu. This 24 year old woman moved from South Carolina to Chicago to pursue a Ph.D. in social work. But her involvement in the Chicago office of the progressive young Black activist organization Black Youth Project 100 (BYP100) eventually leads to her becoming the organization’s national policy chair.

Both film subjects share the demographic similarity of being Black queer female activists in their early 20s. Both women also want to bring the perspective afforded by their common demographic to the Movement for Black Lives. While Laquan McDonald’s death via dubious police shooting has made news headlines, less public attention has been given to the equally hinky police-involved demises of such women as Sandra Bland and Rekia Boyd. This vacuum of public spokespeople for the Black women killed as a result of police violence makes the calls to “Say Her Name” such a vital part of the movement.

The heinous facts of Boyd’s death and the official aftermath provides several of “Unapologetic”’s running themes. On March 21, 2012, the unarmed Boyd was fatally shot in the back of the head by off-duty Chicago police detective Dante Servin. Objectively speaking, absent highly improbable circumstances, fatally shooting someone in this manner cannot plausibly be considered self-defense (aka the go-to police excuse for fatally shooting a Black person). Yet Servin still wound up eluding public accountability for his lethal actions. District Attorney Anita Alvarez undercharged Servin with involuntary manslaughter…which led to the case being thrown out of court. Mayor Rahm Emanuel never wavered from his “I’ve got your back” attitude regarding his city’s police department. Black community anger with Alvarez’ and Emanuel’s actions would eventually shake up Chicago city politics.

Outrage over Boyd’s death may be something activists such as Janae and Bella can claim as common ground with the Black Lives Matter movement. But as the film’s subjects make clear, the open sexism and homophobia in BLM is both personally off-putting and weakens the movement as a whole. In other words, if Black queer females aren’t free, nobody else is free. The springing up of such groups as Black & Pink Chicago, Assata’s Daughters, and S.O.U.L. serve as testament to the film subjects’ sentiment.

Do the existence of these groups weaken the overall cause of fighting for public accountability of the police to the communities it most impacts? Certainly the fears of dividing energies and resources and thereby sapping a movement’s strength aren’t completely unfounded fears. Yet people such as Janae and Bella show that these fears more often provide a convenient excuse for preemptively avoiding making the best use of the skills and talents of people such as them. Besides, while members of the LGBT community have generally not been openly killed by America’s police, they have historically been the victims of police oppression as well.

“Unapologetic”’s main subjects bring interesting personal histories to the table. Janae may have been confused about racial politics early on in life. But her attendance at predominantly white schools in her younger days instilled in her a desire to establish more Black spaces. And her father’s insistence that she receive a well-rounded upbringing led to her being exposed to other cultures.

Bella, by contrast, was raised by her grandmother as both her parents were incarcerated in federal prison. Now her grandmother is dead while her brother Charlie is serving a 50-year sentence in the Western Illinois Correctional Center. The raptivist has great awareness of the truth that when a loved one serves a prison sentence, the rest of the family serves it as well.

Learning Janae’s and Bella’s backgrounds does not serve as “Unapologetic”’s prelude to taking a deep dive into political insider baseball. While the resignation of Chicago police chief Garry Mc Carthy is an important moment in the film, the eventual ousting of Alvarez and Emanuel turns out to be far less important than expected to the film’s resolution. What matters more is seeing how Janae and Bella find their own ways to help advance the cause of Black liberation in Chicago while still achieving their personal goals.

O’Shay’s thematic emphasis rebukes the old paradigm of nobly making personal sacrifices for the sake of achieving political goals. For Janae, keeping her place in the Ph.D. program matters as much as her work with BYP100. (This writer apologizes for remaining confused regarding Janae’s Ph.D. thesis despite her on screen attempts to describe it to others.) Bella realizes her spoken word activism isn’t enough to help her deal with the emotional scars of living with her brother’s imprisonment. The solutions both women eventually find involve taking noticeable steps outside their comfort zones.

“Unapologetic” makes no bones about its two central activists declining to work within the existing political system to assure Chicago’s police are held publicly accountable. When only 3% of public complaints about the police lead to actual disciplinary action, it’s clearly not a system that works in the public interest. That’s why both Janae and Bella support abolition and divestment from policing.

Janae and Bella’s advocacy of police abolition is not the only idea that will disconcert so-called liberal viewers. A lively rap song Bella performs about the 2016 presidential race expresses her disdain for the Orange Skull, Hillary, and Bernie. Nor are street gangs inherent social plagues to Bella. The organizing and leadership skills Bella acquired came out of her membership in a street gang.

Lori Lightfoot’s eventual election as Chicago’s new mayor doesn’t necessarily mean the established political system still works. Nor does it mean relations between the city’s Black communities and its cops have improved. Lightfoot may be a Black queer woman like Janae and Bella. But her tenure hasn’t been marked by radical breaks with Emanuel’s favoritism towards the cops. In other words, Lightfoot may be skinfolk but she isn’t necessarily kinfolk.

“Unapologetic” suggests the sociopolitical changes the world needs will be helped by having more Janaes and Bellas around. And that event will come to pass when more Black women step out of their current social pigeonhole as “mules of the world.”

(“Unapologetic” is currently available for streaming via Roxie Virtual Cinema. The film will also be broadcast on PBS’ “POV” on December 27, 2021.)