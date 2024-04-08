Twenty Years of Beyond Chron

by on

I can’t believe it was 20 years ago that my friend, Alamo Square neighbor and fledging tenant rights attorney Dean Preston, put me in touch with Randy Shaw to help him put together a website for his new online daily. Beyond Chron was Randy’s brainchild, an alternative to the SF Chronicle. Suffice it to say, we hit it off right away and when Randy learned about my musical background, he invited me to be the Arts & Entertainment editor. Those were fun filled early days, covering topics the Chronicle rarely ever wrote about. Alongside Randy and Dean, there was Paul “Hogie” Hogarth, as they took on housing rights, politics and more; Lisa Schiff covering school issues; Buzzin’ Lee Hartgrave’s theater reviews; Bob Planthold’s takes on disability issues and many others.

For my part I was extremely fortunate to be able to see and review a ton of memorable musical performances. One bit of advice I got was from my friend Tom Cole, host of WPFW’s Sunday jazz show. “G Strings”. “Write about the stuff you like, you’ll write with the passion you have for it.” Well, that worked for me. To see Joe Zawinul, Freddie Hubbard, Taj Mahal, Return to Forever, John McLaughlin, Larry Corryell, Trilok Gurtu, Henry Kaiser and so many, many others. And write about it?!

I witnessed the birth of the new SF Jazz Center; Yoshi’s rise and fall on Fillmore Street; The SF Symphony’s amazing Sound Box series and more. Another personal treat for me was to pick the brains of venerable Bay Area critics like the Bay Guardian’s Steve Jones, the Chronicle’s Joel Selvin and Innerviews creator Anil Prasad. Ironically, my review of the late guitarist Bruce Anderson, led me to signing with Rent Romus and Edgetone Records.

I’ve still got fond memories of all the film, HBO, and Sundance Kabuki premieres I attended, not to mention getting to watch and review all the new PBS series months in advance. Happy to say that Peter Wong has ably taken the reins from both Buzzin’ and myself with great reviews and insights not found anywhere else.

Perhaps one of my fondest memories was interviewing the legendary Leroy Looper. Like myself, Leroy was a DC native, having grown up only a few blocks from my grandparents. Leroy and his wife Kathy were housing activists, ultimately became the owners of the famed Cadillac Hotel, one of the city’s best run SROs and a model. In addition to their housing advocacy, the Loopers founded the monthly “Concerts at the Cadillac” series, which for nearly two decades has provided the community with some of the best musical performances in the city, free of charge.

The generously donated piano by Patricia and Lee Walkup, is a meticulously restored 1884 Steinway piano, much to the delight of any pianist who has played it. I’ve been honored to have performed there well over a dozen times, most recently recording my latest album, “FutureJazz, Live at the Cadillac Hotel”. Each concert at the Cadillac is digitally mixed by the multi-talented Max Lopez, before being sent to Lee in Connecticut to re-mix and master, free of charge to the performers.

I’m not sure 20 years ago, folks would have thought Beyond Chron would still be around. Some critics didn’t give it more than a year. We’ve seen other iconic Bay Area institutions, even the Bay Guardian come and go, (and I thought the Guardian would be around forever). Venues like Slims, Yoshi’s San Francisco, The Revolution Cafe, Rassalas and others have sadly, all seen their day in the sun, while the Independent, Boom Boom Room, Fillmore, Yoshi’s Oakland, the revived Sweetwater and now, the Chase Center have taken their place. That said, those were some good times.

When I drift back to those halcyon days, I can still see Randy’s headlines in my email inbox, photos attached, to get ready to post for the next edition. For me that meant cropping, tweaking, then adding the photos, the links, waiting for that article that needed to get to me and Randy before midnight, the last minute corrections and finally, clicking the “publish button” 5 days a week, in sickness and in health, ’til death do us part! As Casey, one of Randy’s staffers used to say, “Good times, good times…”

I’m always surprised when one of my articles reappears in references, like an article I wrote on former World Chess Champion Gary Kasparov and his criticisms of Vladimir Putin, or a poignant review noticed by an unknown relative of a late musician. Well, Beyond Chron has braved a lot over the last twenty years and for my money, it’s still the best “Voice of the Rest.” I’m not going bet against the next twenty years. I’m just grateful to have been able to share in some of that history. Congrats Beyond Chron on your Emerald Anniversary.

E. Doc” Smith is a drummer, producer, electronic percussionist and recording artist with Edgetone Records, who has performed with the likes of Brian Eno, Madonna, Bon Lozago, Howard Levy, Trey Gunn and many others. For 14 years he was the Arts & Entertainment Editor and webmaster for Beyond Chron.