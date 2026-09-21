Truong Tran’s Brilliant and Poetic Memoir

If we are lucky enough, we are shown poetry and given the chance to scribble out lines starting when we are very young. What could the notion of a memoir be? Still, though, there’s the option for artists and poets who enter our lives, especially if we are lucky enough to have them as teachers, to show us the simple power of putting something to a line.

In this day and age memoir is everywhere, and personal essay, too. From the explosion of blogs and websites publishing reflections and revelations, everyone and anyone is writing a newsletter or long captions on photo posts. But poets write poetry, and so the ability to pick up the essay and memoir of a poet is not one easily found in a Substack or behind a paywall.

“Narratives from a place of truth that have been hidden so deep inside the body that they are all but forgotten, except for the persistence of the imagination, the memory that refuses to be written and told as something rendered for consumption, the one statement that needs to be said and yet it hides itself in the obstacle of story after story. […] What is an attempt if not writing that tries and what is trying if not the acknowledgment of failure?”

So starts Truong Tran’s “How To Exi(s)t: A Poet’s Memoir” published by City Lights Books, in “On the essay as failed attempt” in its first section, “On Writing”. From there, the essays, sometimes as carefully efficient with pointed finality or languid and hilarious, spun out as the best part of a shared meal, the broth empty of the good stuff even as the story warms and warms.

Tran walks next to us section by section: “On Writing”, “On Art”, “On Breathing”, “On Teaching”, “On Imagination and Memory”, “On Family”, and “On the Book That Came Before”. His “before” book was the award-winning, “Book of the Other: Small in Comparison” rooted firmly in the “you” and I, with the precision of punctuation, the insistent spell Tran’s carefully woven work has always cast. It is a turn, and a lovely one, to read his poet’s memoir rooted firmly in his process, memory, experience, and his attempt in the disparate lovely, infuriating, funny, thoughtful parts of the world.

We read memoirs with the hope to get some of the bits, pieces, and behind the scenes depictions of someone’s life. We get those in “A Poet’s Memoir”, beyond the “On Writing”, “On Art”, and “On Teaching” sections. The parts of a working poet’s life are plainly and graciously revealed, the nuts and bones of the vocation. We are presented with the wholly unique impacts of students on Tran as a teacher, the invaluable thought processes around creating art, the aggression of Whiteness in the academy, or meals at a writing residency.

“I am writing this book. I am constructing this table. It’s big enough to spread out the pieces.” Tran’s reflections are the tiny spaces holding the carefully worked memories he reveals to us. There is love and rage bound up into his glittering recollections of being young: friendships sliding on the edges of violence, abuse, mothers and sons and brothers and fathers.

The poet’s as raconteur’s essays appear later in the book and keep the heart and pace of the entire book. Where the traditional memoir is limited in some ways by structure, the writer’s life lived, and a voice dictated by the constraints of “creative non-fiction”. So a poet’s memoir can hurdle these and Tran does so with a deft pace.

“On Imagination and Memory” and “On Family” are full of rich details of the poet’s young life and the love and strains of family. We are given vignettes of growing up in San Jose. “On the boy who was my first love”, “On the creek that cuts across Singleton Road”, and “On queerness and the imagination” are blessed with being essay as opposed to poems – they are still lyrical, but the form places us immediately in the world, as opposed to creating a small aperture into it through the constraints of linebreaks or meter. We are made young again and the essays bring in the ambivalence of new experiences and learning, discovery, adventure, and connection. We are moved back out into Tran’s reflections in the present, time-traveling with ease.

In “On the spectacle of my mother saving the family,” he unfolds the gift of his own history. “That was my mother, always doing what needed to be done,” he writes. “That was how she carried our family out of a war, across an ocean, and into this version of our lives.” This review will not spoil the tales within, but will say the deep love – full of complications and frustrations – of his mother, father, and brother are deep in the lines.

The lyricism in the prosody of “On writing as a way of saying I’m sorry” ends with naming it as a poem. Just as swiftly we are moved into the shooting the beautiful breeze tales of Tran’s brother, his young friendships. If only we could all make beautiful the same old stories we pass back and forth with our rowdy compatriots but at least we get to be brought into those rowdy days.

“I am going to excavate every memory in an attempt to tell the stories tucked into the body,” writes Tran in “On history and the imagination. “They have been kept there, waiting for this day and the days to come.” While the book shows of the heft of the excavation, the strength in Tran’s writing and the breadth of the life he has lived, the reader will not struggle.

You can approach “How To Exi(s)t” as a lover of poetry. Or perhaps as someone who sticks with memoir as their style of choice. It is a book that can be moved through from first page to last, or even by picking one of the more intriguing titles from the Table of Contents, based on what we would like Tran’s words “On”: that shit you can’t make up, the first pebble found inside my pocket, the joy of seeing Suu, counting cranes, memory as archive (17 Reasons) – some favorites.

You can’t help but be carried along and want to stride through Tran’s memory. It is not simply existing, but if his existence has built up the poet’s voice that makes these essays shine, then we can hope this is not instructions on an exit. We know that it has taken work, but the book seems to indicate the poet’s power must be intrinsic. But of course it is not.

If this is what can be done with creative nonfiction, what Tran will bring to whatever he may create in the future – a novel, a Netflix show – will be like no other. The memoir may very well be instructions on how to exit. But it is clear in “How to Exi(s)t” that Truong Tran has the power to keep us hooked – let’s hope it’s only an exit offstage for the next act.

The San Francisco book launch for Tran’s book is on Sunday, October 18th at 2pm at City Lights. More info here:

https://citylights.com/events/truong-tran-launch-party-for-how-to-exist-a-poets-memoir/