TREND SETTER IN ABSURDISTAN:   TEXAS ANTI-ABORTION LAW AUTHORIZING LAWSUITS BY BOUNTY-HUNTERS TO PUNISH ABORTION ASSISTERS

The Republican-dominated Supreme Court’s refusal to block the new Texas Law which encourages any religious zealot or busybody to sue any (post-six week) abortion “enabler” in the state; and allows the busybody to win a bounty of $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees – could trigger a national trend.

Imagine if, in the interest of traffic safety, a state authorized any citizen who observes a bicycle rider illegally blowing through a stop sign, to sue the rider and collect $10,000 plus attorneys’ fees. The person who brings the lawsuit could just be a bystander with a video camera and access to facial identification software.

In a normal world, that bystander, having not been injured, would have no legal standing to sue.

The concept of allowing anybody to sue to punish a law-breaker could be stretched to many other subjects. We would have fewer cases of lung disease if smokers obeyed the rules prohibiting them from smoking in certain areas and exposing others to toxic chemicals. Yup. Let’s grant the right to sue to anti-smoking activists with video cameras and facial ID software.

In most cities, dog owners who don’t clean up sidewalks after their dogs have done their business are subject to fines. What if any bystander, again – in the interest of public health and safety – could sue that offending dog-owner for $10,000? We would have much cleaner sidewalks.

If bounty-hunter laws became a trend, I might be in favor of enabling private lawsuits by bystanders against the lawless cyclist, the scofflaw smoker and the footpath-fouling dog owner.

In those states (like California) where laws exist regulating gun storage, a whistle-blower who discovers, and is able to document, a gun-owner who fails to store his gun in a home safe, or who fails to abide by any of the other rules applicable to gun-owners, bystanders could probably profit by suing owners who violate the various laws governing the behavior of gun-owners. That might be a dangerous venture for some bystanders – but it would also be a lucrative one.

Courts nationwide could be flooded with lawsuits (something which Republicans supposedly abhor). The possibilities are limitless. Welcome to Absurdistan.

Bob Rivkin is a retired San Francisco lawyer