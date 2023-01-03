To the Editor

by on

Dear Editor:

We are residents of District 8 and saw your recent post on BeyondChron related to the federal magistrate’s misguided injunction. Yesterday, we started a petition on Change.org and now have over 100 signatures. If you could help us get the word out, we would really appreciate it.

Let’s have a Happier New Year.

D8RTF

———————————-M E S S A G——————————————

Hello neighbors,

On Christmas Eve, a Federal Magistrate approved an injunction against the SFPD, HSOC and the City prohibiting them from enforcing laws that prohibits camping on our sidewalks among other infractions. That may mean that encampments will not be moved or removed and that no action can be taken to clean our streets and sidewalk.

Please read and sign the Change.org petition which lays out what we, the residents/merchants of our city are demanding of this city’s administration to reverse this injunction. Our homes and businesses are threatened by this erroneous decision.

Click To View Petition