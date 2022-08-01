To the Editor…

by on

Subject: Muni stops at UN Plaza

You say: “… Dealers are killing the Farmers Market. Dealers also discourage people taking MUNI or BART to Mid-Market, the Tenderloin or Civic Center because many don’t want to confront the open drug market in UN Plaza.” So I ask: Then how come Muni truncated lines, 31Balboa and 21Hayes, to name two that I know about because I have occasion (or had occasion) to use them, when they returned them after the pandemic suspensions, so as to now require transferring near UN Plaza, exposing patrons to transfer-waits at scary bus stops. As a result, I for one am reluctant to go downtown anymore. It’s no small matter! Muni must return full bus routes down Market Street if we expect it to revive. We must just insist on proper Muni design so as to adequately meet the needs of the public — especially if we want to reduce automobiles on the streets.

Get the cars off the streets; increase the bus services! And P.S.! There are many transfer points that are hard to use because the stop location of the bus you want to transfer to is not on the same corner you disembark at AND there is no indication of where to go to pick up the bus you’re wanting to transfer to. AND “Information” doesn’t know! In my opinion, all transfers should be at the same place as those of the intersecting routes. The present sloppy design is further evidence of the wrong-headed thinking at Muni. They’ve made changes so as to “speed up” the running times of the various routes; this is wrong-headed and insulting to the patrons. The design should take into account the total travel time of patrons, door to door. This means more bus stops, (i.e., return the local stops that were eliminated in order to speed up running times). Just because it looks good on paper doesn’t mean that it’s better in practice.

Thanks for your attention.

Deetje Boler

District 5 resident