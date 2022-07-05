To the Editor…

by on

Subject: Article on 600 Eddy.

I totally agree with the statements in the article. Funny that as you stated Union Square store was robbed and the robbers ran, some got caught and showed all over the news. The following few days, one would have thought a movie was being filmed in Union Square. The huge swat mobile unit, police everywhere. But poor Tenderloin over the past few years blatant, prevalent drug dealing. And yes even where I work meals were being delivered right out of the SUV. Hey I guess the cartel says we need to keep our workers fed to make sure they have energy to work those full days and nights.

I walk to work in the early morning around 7:30 am and they are out there already. You know the best days for me around this issue is when there is a huge event in town or someone famous is coming to town, because then they do this huge sweep. I honestly feel bad for the homeless because the city just hides them somewhere. As for the drug dealers I don’t know where they go maybe they are given a floating holiday. Something has to be done and though many are having this same sentiment, it has become frustrating and difficult to even want to work in the environment that I work. It is sometimes weighing on my mental health and changes my perspective of a city I no longer love. Thank you. Elise

Elise Williams