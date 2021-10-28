Letter to the Editor…

by on

Dear Editor:

Concerning your article on the open drug dealing in the Tenderloin, I use to work for Urban Alchemy, who are contracted to try to keep areas clear of those drug dealers, and keep the businesses accessible. I asked a SFPD sergeant one day why the police allow this, why they just harass the dealers, disrupting sales, but don’t DO anything. He was very blunt. He said that because the SF DA won’t prosecute, he’s not going to have his officers tied up in booking paperwork, when they need to be on the street, when the jail is just going to kick the dealer out in a few hours anyway. I witnessed first-hand how those dealers operate, and it’s very elaborate. One very sad thing they do to protect their product, is they have a different homeless person hold their drugs, and is always close by. that person gets free drugs in return. not sure if this interests you, but I thought I’d share.

Jeffrey Hall