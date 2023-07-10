To Fight SF Crime, Neighbors Push to Beautify Larch

by on

Beautification as Crime-Fighting

There have been ongoing fires, open-air drug dealings, bicycle chop shops, drug overdoses, and vandalism on badass Larch between Van Ness and Franklin.

According to property owners and residents on Larch, “the City is being restrained in a “bondage position” at this moment and unable to do much to help them ease their sufferings.”

The SF Standard explains the struggles on Larch eloquently:

To prevent further decaying of their street, property owners on Larch decided to beautify it with urban gardening.

They installed 26 planters along Larch 2 days after the June 28 fire which made it the fourth big fire on their properties this year.

I just happened to walk pass by Larch when they installed the planters on June 30.

Steel horse feeder tanks arrived on Larch. June 30,2023

Cody with SF Planters in the City installed the planters. And, that wasn’t his first rodeo.

Coincidentally, he told me that he also installed the steel horse feeder tanks on Harrison street featured in CBS:

Cody assured me that the planters on Larch meet the City’s code.

Who knows that when the economy tanks (layoffs, plummeting stocks and real estate values, store closings, etc.), there is a new career that is flourishing in the City: Steel Horse Feeder Tank Brokers.

A recently vandalized window and recently installed horse feeder tanks after series of scary incidents on Larch.

As a gardening enthusiast, I may be able to talk the owners of the properties and the residents on Larch into planting vegetables on those planters which can later be harvested and given away to the community (unhoused and housed) in needs.

I used to volunteer at the community garden on Eddy and Gough before they built the Konrad apartment building, 971 Eddy.

So, community gardening is not my first rodeo.

We (unhoused and housed) can come together as a community on this project.

“Add greenery to your block, meet your neighbors and build community”-Friends of Urban Forrest