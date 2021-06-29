Demand Honesty on Homeowner Zoning Profits

by on

Zoning Reformers are True Neighborhood Champions

Zoning Reformers are True Neighborhood Champions



Culver City’s June 23, 2021 zoning hearing sounded a lot like what we have heard in Cambridge, Seattle and “blue” cities in-between: longtime homeowners mobilizing to preserve exclusionary land use laws that increase their own wealth.

Exclusionary zoning laws have driven single family home prices into the stratosphere. This disproportionately benefits a primarily white boomer generation while pricing out younger generations of the working and middle-class.

Culver City homeowners’ rallying to defend exclusionary zoning is part of a national trend. I wrote Generation Priced Out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America (UC Press 2020) to highlight how “blue” cities maintain land use policies that worsen racial and economic inequality. While progress is being made— New York City’s likely next mayor supports upzoning affluent neighborhoods for affordable housing and zoning breakthroughs are happening in many cities— the homeowner backlash is intensifying.

One reason is that national Democratic Party leaders from President Biden on down are calling for cities to end racially-inspired exclusionary zoning laws. As pressure for reform grows, so does the resistance.

That’s why cities must demand honest public debates about who financially benefits from the zoning status quo. It’s not a choice between profit-driven speculators and longtime residents; rather, it’s a question of whether city land use policies should continue building the wealth of existing owners or instead expand homeownership.opportunities for the non-rich.

Homeownership is how Americans create wealth. But that does not require policies that enrich existing homeowners at the expense of denying homes to others.

The Simple Facts

The facts about exclusionary zoning are not in dispute.

Cities across America long constructed apartment buildings, fourplexes and duplexes in the same neighborhoods as single-family homes. Racial covenants and deed restrictions often barred Blacks from living in these communities.

When federal civil rights laws banned such covenants, neighborhoods excluded Blacks by restricting new housing to single-family homes. Since FHA loans in primarily white neighborhoods were denied to Blacks, preventing new multi-unit buildings through zoning effectively kept Black residents out. Many cities combined single-family zoning with large minimum lot sizes; in Austin this was designed to prevent returning Black soldiers from using the GI bill to build homes in the city.

We know what urban neighborhoods looked like before exclusionary zoning because the buildings constructed prior to the 1960’s still exist. But for racist zoning laws Los Angeles’s Los Feliz neighborhood would have continued building fourplexes and Cambridge would not have barred triple-deckers. San Francisco would have continued building large apartment buildings on the Westside.

Absent racially driven exclusionary zoning, neighborhoods would have the same mix of housing types they did prior to the 1960’s. That’s why zoning reformers are the true champions of historic neighborhood preservation.

Stop Being Polite About Homeowner Wealth

Boomers were able to buy houses in even super-expensive cities like San Francisco when this could never happen for someone earning their same salary adjusted for inflation today. I’ve often said that the best job in San Francisco is being a house in Noe Valley, as you earn $70,000 a year without having to work.

Some Culver City homeowners argued that single-family zoning prevents the displacement of racial minorities, and that banning apartments increases affordability. Neither is true. In blue cities, people seek a progressive justification to cloak their economic self-interest. Or as Culver City activist Disa Lindgren testified, “To hear single family homeowner protections talk you would think welcoming more neighbors to our low-density neighborhoods is the equivalent of Chicken Little’s pronouncement that ‘the sky is falling.'”

Progressives believe government should put the public good ahead of private interests. Zoning that transforms longtime blue-collar cities like Culver City into rich enclaves does not serve the public good.

Homeowners are typically cities’ most powerful political constituency. But homeownership does not guarantee unlimited profits. As median home prices exceed $1 million in Culver City and other cities, land use laws that favor existing homeowners over those seeking homes are inequitable and wrong.

America’s high-cost cities need to expand affordable homeownership and rental opportunities. This cannot happen with exclusionary zoning.