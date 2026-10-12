Three Students, Three Summers of Social Change

|The first PIRG campus chapter took root at the University of Oregon more than 50 years ago. It’s only fitting that University of Oregon students are still growing the movement by directing summer outreach campaigns across the country.For college students, finding the right summer job or internship is a rite of passage: a chance to level up professional and life skills, to build meaningful connections and, most importantly, to make a positive difference in the world.
For years, the Student PIRGs have been providing exactly these kinds of opportunities to passionate, talented and committed students, both during the summer and year-round.