THE VALLEY STREET EARTHQUAKE COTTAGE SAGA

San Francisco, so it is said, is the city that rises from the ashes like the legendary and immortal Phoenix. The oft-told story of our recovery after the 1906 earthquake has become a part of our foundation mythology, second only to tales of the 49ers and the Gold Rush that laid the foundation for the city that was later to crumble and burn.

But sometimes it appears that San Franciscan’s appreciation for history is as mythical as the Phoenix itself. And therein lies the tale of the Valley Street Earthquake Cottage, now owned by a real estate speculator named Benjamin Steiner.

Trying to tell the story of the Valley Street Earthquake Cottage is a little like following Alice through the rabbit hole. Read on if you can stomach an adventure story involving over a decade of wrangling with real estate speculators, the trashing of the cottage, Planning Department fines that aren’t fines, and even allegations of financial fraud and sexual assault.

EARTHQUAKE SHACK CAMPS

The Earthquake Shack camps that sprung up after the 1906 disaster have become a symbol of San Franciscans taking care of San Franciscans. The small homes in these camps were built by San Francisco workers for displaced refugees. San Franciscans did indeed band together in many heroic ways to help each other in this crisis – although it is rarely discussed that a lot of working class folks were displaced not by the earthquake or fire, but by landlords who jacked up the rent on the remaining habitable homes.

Eventually many of the Earthquake Shacks (I and many others prefer to call them cottages rather than shacks) got moved to various lots in and around the City, where former refugees started life anew. Many of these cottages still exist, in one form or another, some recognizable as Earthquake Cottages, some not so.

The remaining Earthquake Cottages, especially the recognizable ones, can and should serve to remind us of a time when homeless people were treated as victims, rather than perpetrators, and of a time when San Franciscans taking care of each other was the order of the day.

THE VALLEY STREET EARTHQUAKE COTTAGE

One of the most recognizable of the remaining Earthquake Cottages is at 369 Valley Street in Noe Valley. At least it was one of the most recognizable of the cottages, until Benjamin Steiner got hold of it.

The Valley Street Earthquake Cottage is actually two cottages joined together to make one home. Here is what it looked like in 2015, when it was well over a hundred-plus years old, but well cared for:

Here is what the cottage looked like shortly after the current owner, Benjamin Steiner, began a remodeling project in November 2025:

Who knows what it would have looked like a little later, if the neighbors next door had not called the Department of Building Inspection (DBI) to complain that this historical resource was being dismantled, resulting in a DBI stop work order.

The story of the trashing of the Valley Street Earthquake Cottage actually begins back in 2015 when a different real estate speculator bought the home and lot. That gentleman proposed to demolish the cottage and build what is often called a monster home in its place. In this case, the historical antecedent was more like the 49ers trashing the state in order to get rich quick, rather than the humanitarian impulses of the creators of San Francisco’s earthquake refugee camps.

Fortunately, at that time, the Planning Department stepped in and told the developer no deal – the Earthquake Cottage had to be preserved as part of any development project. That set off years of wrangling about what to build. Unfortunately, after much sturm and drang, the Planning Department and ultimately the Planning Commission caved in to a development plan that would make the Earthquake Cottage unrecognizable, if it survived at all. Here is what the cottage was supposed to look like after the rebuild:

Even more unfortunately, the safeguards put in place by the Planning Department to protect the cottage during the construction process were even more flawed than the plan itself. The plan was to raise the cottage up, move it forward on the lot, and plop it down on top of a newly-constructed living level. The trashing of the cottage during the rebuild was almost inevitable, especially for a real estate speculator without a lot of experience working on historic resource properties.

ENTER BENJAMIN STEINER

Once the original speculator finally got his permits in order, he turned around and put the property on the market, as many speculators are wont to do. In this case, the owner probably didn’t want to be around when the nearly-inevitable tragedy happened. Enter Benjamin Steiner, who took the bait. Steiner went to work almost immediately. Steiner says he was well aware of his obligation to preserve the cottage, and that the trashing of the cottage which took place soon after he started work in November 2025 was some kind of accident.

Some accident.

The trashing of the cottage was big news for a while. The Planning Department huffed and puffed and claimed it was all Steiner’s fault. The planners acted as if they had done nothing wrong, nor failed to adequately monitor the project – although it was vigilant neighbors, not the planners, who blew the whistle on Steiner.

They Planning Department staff told the press that Steiner was going to be heavily fined, maybe up to half-a-million dollars. And they would put a plan in place that would prevent further “accidents,” and restore and preserve the cottage.

In mid-September 2026, after nearly a year, the Planning Department staff fessed up that they had been mistaken about the fine for Steiner’s “accident.” For certain legal reasons, they could not impose any kind of fine on Steiner. Claiming that they could impose a fine had also been an “accident” on the part of the planners.

Steiner will have to pay some for the planners’ time dealing with his “accident,” but no fine. Steiner has also been forced to hire architects that have more experience with preserving historical resources like the cottage – something he should have done anyway when he bought the property. And the delay has certainly cost him money.

PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING

But it appears that the project is now back on track. Back on track to try to raise the cottage up, move it forward on the lot, plop it down on top of a newly-constructed living level, and leave it nearly unrecognizable as an Earthquake Cottage – if it survives at all. The Planning Department staff has basically circled the wagons, pretending that they never did anything wrong, that the original plan is just fine, and Steiner is the guy who can execute it.

There is one more formality. The Planning Commission has to once again weigh in at what is called a Conditional Use Authorization (CUA) hearing. They are charged with determining whether the new improved old plan is “necessary and desirable.” That is certainly problematical, but the Planning Commission of late has shown little inclination to bother real estate speculators. Steiner needs four out of seven votes.

STEINER SUED FOR FINANCIAL FRAUD AND SEXUAL ASSAULT

Meanwhile, it has recently been revealed that Steiner is being sued in Alameda Superior Court for “financial fraud, money laundering, and wire fraud.” The lawsuit was filed by Netaly Elmalem, who is also charging Steiner with “sexual harassment,” “sexual battery,” “sexual assault” and “unlawful imprisonment.” Ms. Elmalem claims that she is a former employee of Steiner. You can read the dirty details of the lawsuit here.

Of course these charges are allegations, not proven facts, at least not yet. It is impossible to predict the ultimate outcome of this lawsuit, or how it might play into the upcoming Planning Commission hearing.

And the reader can dismiss Ms. Elmalem’s claims as readily as many of our powers-that-be dismissed Brad Chapin’s claims about the alleged sexual assault by the formerly up-and-coming Board of Supervisors candidate Manny Yekutiel.

But would you buy a used car from this man? I mean Steiner, not Yekutiel. More to the point, would the Planning Commission?

AND ANOTHER THING

There is one other curious development in this lawsuit. In a “cross-complaint” filed by Steiner, he claims to have done over $800,000 in work for Elmalem at 1211 Guerrero Street, and claims that he was not compensated in the agreed-upon manner for this work.

Despite Steiner’s claim, the Planning Department’s website does not show any planning documents submitted for this property. The DBI website shows only a permit for $30,000 worth of work issued in June 2021. The authorized agents for this building permit are not listed.

Further adventures of this Alice in Wonderland story are forthcoming.

The reader can delve into more details about the Valley Street Earthquake Cottage at the Save the Shack website. You can read more from Marc Norton at Marc Norton Online and can follow the links to older stories including many written for Beyond Chron.