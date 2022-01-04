The Tenderloin’s Future

by on

Reasons for Optimism

The Tenderloin began 2020 poised for a major breakthrough. My January 7, 2020 story listed why, from the opening of La Cocina Municipal Marketplace and other new restaurants to new housing at 50 Jones and the ongoing revitalization of Mid-Market.

I did raise a cautionary note: “Yet the city still allows tents to block sidewalks 24 hours a day when this would never be allowed in the city’s gentrified neighborhoods… These round the clock tents create a protected area to use and sell drugs, and they leave a disproportionate amount of trash.”

The upcoming pandemic sidetracked the positive developments and made the signs of trouble much worse. The pandemic transformed a Tenderloin on the rise into an open air drug supermarket.

We start 2022 with cautious optimism. Mayor Breed ended 2021 by backing a crackdown and Emergency Order on the drug dealing and overdoses that have been tolerated in the Tenderloin for over two years.

The Emergency Order highlighted how uninformed many are on the Tenderloin’s history. Our District Attorney, Public Defender and some supervisors insisted that the mass arrest of Tenderloin drug dealers had been repeatedly tried and always failed.

That’s completely false. Only once in the Tenderloin’s fabled history has it undergone a “mass arrest” strategy against drug dealers.

It was an incredible success.

It occurred in the fall of 2009, after George Gascon was appointed San Francisco Police Chief. Gascon was outraged by the drug dealing he saw in the neighborhood which was far less than today). He imposed a crackdown that quickly cleared the Tenderloin of drug dealers.

The neighborhood was thrilled.

But Gascon was soon pressured by the Sheriff and Public Defender to stop filling the jails. Stopping Tenderloin drug dealing increased the workload of both offices and they resisted. Unfortunately, Gascon complied. Drug dealers then returned to the Tenderloin. The city never resumed the neighborhood-wide strategy to stop drug dealers that brought such success in 2009.

The true history of Tenderloin “tried and failed” strategies is the decades-long refusal to give the neighborhood the officers necessary to prevent the Tenderloin from serving as a drug dealer containment zone. That refusal to provide the same level of safety to Tenderloin residents as provided to other parts of the city was no accident—it was conscious policy.

Now we are told that drug dealing in the Tenderloin will no longer be tolerated. If this commitment is matched by action, 90% of the safety problems in the Tenderloin will be gone. Once the dealers are removed the Tenderloin’s restaurants, bars, entertainment and cultural facilities will thrive even more. Potential customers will no longer be deterred from coming to the neighborhood, and can feel comfortable walking down the narrow streets of a 31-block national historic district with 409 historic buildings.

The Emergency Order

Mayor Breed’s declaration of a State of Emergency changes the city’s approach to the Tenderloin in 2022 for two reasons.

First, it turned Tenderloin drug dealing into a national story. The national media is now watching, increasing pressure on City Hall to deliver.

Second, Mayor Breed spoke in powerful personal terms about her frustration with the state of Tenderloin health and safety. She is vested in the Tenderloin’s success more than any prior mayor.

I am cautious in my optimism because many had similar high hopes last May when the Mayor announced millions in funding for Urban Alchemy. But her “Mid-Market Vibrancy and Safety” plan fell far short for two reasons.

First, the Urban Alchemy funding was supposed to be accompanied by “increased deployments in the area, including foot patrols, motorcycle and bicycle deployments, and officers on horseback.” None of this ever happened on a noticeable basis.

Second, the funding, which also covered Mid-Market, did not allow Urban Alchemy to expand as widely in the Tenderloin as projected. A supplemental appropriation is being sought to remedy this shortfall. If approved, the group will bring safety to many more Tenderloin blocks in 2022.

Building a Better Tenderloin in 2022

A lot of positives are coming to the Tenderloin.

January will see the opening of new apartment building at 1028 Market (and along Golden Gate) at the former site of Hollywood Billiards and The Hall. This will soon be followed by the opening of a condo project and tourist hotel at 950-974 Market (and along lower Turk).

Will the pandemic slow the filling of housing vacancies and tourist demand for these three projects? Absolutely. But their presence provides activation long needed in the area. The ground floor retail in these projects will eventually be filled and bring new positive street life.

On February 10 a mammoth Whole Foods opens at the new Trinity Plaza at 8th and Market. This is the first major supermarket ever opened within short walking distance of the Tenderloin. It should help attract tenants to nearby housing and bring more pedestrians to Mid-Market. As I explain in my book on the Tenderloin, since the 1930’s Mid-Market and the Tenderloin have shared histories and common fates; what’s good for Mid-Market has always been good for the Tenderloin.

The Aviary at Ellis and Leavenworth will be completed in 2022 with all three restaurants open (Azolina’s, the heralded Malaysian restaurant, will be ready by February). Tenderloin Museum will install a remarkable neon sign at Leavenworth and Eddy that replaces the one that was there in 1947; in a classic story of how San Francisco’s planning code can make things difficult, Supervisor Haney is sponsoring legislation to allow the neon to be installed.

I have a story for next week on the many large Tenderloin murals painted during the pandemic (see photo above). The murals add to the Tenderloin’s reputation as a great place to walk through—so long as people feel safe.

The Tenderloin is not immune to the problems faced by neighborhoods whose restaurants depend on patronage from office and government workers. Little Saigon’s once booming restaurants need these customers to survive. So much has gone into improving the area that I expect businesses to weather 2022 before reassessing their future.

The Tenderloin has the foundation in place for success in 2022 and beyond. But it all depends on City Hall ending open drug dealing in the neighborhood.