Is the Tenderloin Diverting Safety Resources from the Richmond?

Drug Dealers in Tenderloin, not the Richmond

Supe Favors Shifting Funds to More Affluent Neighborhoods

“I’m disappointed to see that for the rest of the City, including the Richmond District that I represent, is once again ignored when we pleaded for resources to tackle safety concerns. To saturate resources in downtown alone is simply just squeezing-the-toothpaste approach, spreading the problems all over the City but never address the problems with real solutions.”—D1 Supervisor Connie Chan, October 25, SF Chronicle

At one level I agree with Supervisor Chan—San Francisco needs to spread more services to the Richmond District. To that end, in order to address ample drug use near Ocean Beach Mayor Breed should open a Wellness Hub in the Ocean Beach section of District 1.

Why should another neighborhood handle Richmond District drug users when there is plenty of space there for a Wellness Hub ? Since Supervisor Chan opposes “saturating” services in downtown/Mid-Market, SOMA and Tenderloin, plans for a Richmond Wellness Hub should move forward.

But Chan is confused if she thinks her district needs to divert safety resources from the Tenderloin. She talks like the city’s safety problems are equally spread across San Francisco. They are not.

I offer Supervisor Chan this challenge: show me a single area of D1 that has the volume of drug dealers working daily on nearly a dozen blocks in D6. Or show me the school kids in the Richmond who, like those in the Tenderloin, require paid escorts so they can safely walk to school.

I don’t expect the supervisor to show me either. Sadly, Supervisor Chan and some of her colleagues maintain a fanciful view of the city’s still inadequate committment to closing drug markets.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen stated in the Chronicle article, “Right now as we speak, conditions on the streets of the Mission District are unacceptable. We want to return the vibrancy, the beauty, the healthy feeling of the streets of the Mission, but we want to do that without criminalizing poverty…and we believe the community ambassador program is the way to do that.”

What about the vibrancy, the beauty and the healthy feeling of the streets of the Tenderloin that residents had prior to the city using COVID in March 2020 to allow open drug markets on multiple blocks? The Tenderloin is still being shortchanged of the resources necessary to restore safety.

Ronen views arresting sellers of deadly drugs as “criminalizing poverty.” I’d love to hear her strategy for solving the Mission’s problems or closing Tenderloin drug markets without arrests.

Chan and Ronen are “progressives” who demand one level of safety in their affluent districts but accept open drug markets that promote violence in low-income neighborhoods like the Tenderloin. It’s an unfortunate downside of district elections. It gives the same power to extract public resources to every supervisor despite some neighborhoods having far greater needs.

Dean Preston, who now represents the Tenderloin, attended a meeting last week of Hayes Valley merchants who are now getting tasers to protect themselves. According to the SF Chronicle story, “Preston pushed back on ‘some of the framing’ in which store owners saw isolated theft incidents as evidence of a citywide crime wave, or a need for more police.”

I have yet to hear Preston offer an effective non-arrest strategy for closing Tenderloin drug markets. His silence speaks volumes.

Backlash to Ambassador Plan

I’ve heard a lot of negative backlash to the mayor’s new $8.5 million plan for 150 more unarmed community ambassadors.

People question how unarmed ambassadors can close the city’s out of control open drug markets. I am among them. It seems like another strategy that ignores past experience. San Francisco has the worst open drug markets in the entire country—more unarmed ambassadors will not close them.

The mayor is clearly under pressure to revive downtown. But Salesforce’s 9000 remote workers are not staying home because they think downtown is unsafe. Ambassadors won’t bring remote workers back. Nor will they incentivize people to shop downtown.

Community ambassadors like Urban Alchemy in Mid-Market keep the area spotless. But foot traffic has not returned to Mid-Market. I’ve seen few customers at the new businesses under the Warfield. Ambassadors can’t bring people to an area lacking businesses worth patronizing.

What’s really hurting places like the Whole Foods at 8th and Market and businesses in parts of the Tenderloin is the massive open drug markets. All occur on blocks which are too unsafe for Urban Alchemy to clear.

While burglaries in the Castro and Hayes Valley get headlines, similar crimes regularly occur in the Tenderloin. The Tenderloin Housing Clinic, which I head, has recently been burglarized multiple times at both 126 Hyde and our law office on Van Ness. If Preston believes there is not a citywide crime wave it may be because the vast majority of property crimes do not make the newspaper.

I wish Mayor Breed had used the $8.5 million to station armed security guards along 8th between Market and Mission, on the 300-400 blocks of Hyde, and the 600 block of Eddy. That would have helped clear out the drug markets once and for all.

But it appears that a mayor despised by the city’s progressives has bought into key features of the “criminalization of poverty” line. So we get $8.5 million more for ambassadors who won’t be accused of “criminalizing poverty” but also won’t revitalize neighborhoods or close drug markets.

We’ve had massive open drug markets in the Tenderloin for nearly three years. City Hall still has not provided the resources necessary to end this humanitarian crisis for Tenderloin families.

More affluent neighborhoods like the Richmond should have to wait their turn.