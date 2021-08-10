The Tenderloin is Recovering

by on

Downstairs at the reopened Black Cat

Reopenings Spur Revival Amidst Challenges

After some of the most difficult 16 months in its history, San Francisco’s Tenderloin is recovering. Restaurants, bars and public venues are opening, the drug dealer containment zone has shrunk, high-profile murals are underway or completed and new resources are coming to the neighborhood.

Here are some of the positive signs.

New Openings

The Black Cat, among the city’s leading jazz supper clubs, reopened last week. KQED did a wonderful story on the reopening, which was packed. The Black Cat was among the businesses praised by Mayor Breed for requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination. I recruited the Black Cat to Eddy and Leavenworth and the organization I head sub-leased them the Eddy and Leavenworth space. I loved the idea of returning quality jazz to the neighborhood that long housed the legendary Blackhawk Jazz Club where Miles Davis and other greats performed. Thanks to the vision of owner Fritz Quattlebaum The Black Cat has proved a perfect successor; it’s return is a huge boost for the Tenderloin.

Sweet Glory recently opened in Little Saigon, instantly becoming the neighborhood’s go-to desert place. Hoodline has photos of its specialties that will get many to rush down to try its crepe cakes (I had never had a slice of crepe cake before and loved it). Sweet Glory is woman-led and like the Black Cat is an LGBTQI+-owned business.

The Halal Cart will soon open next to The Roost (479 Ellis) at the historically restored building known as the Aviary (a block up from the Tenderloin Museum at Leavenworth and Ellis). This renovation project would have been completed and three quality restaurants opened much earlier if not for the pandemic. The Roost is open for takeout and indoor dining but The Halal Cart only moved toward opening last week; it should have indoor dining soon. The owner of the Aviary’s third planned restaurant, Azalina, closed her Mission location several months ago and has been reconsidering the Tenderloin space. (Note: I have since learned that Azalina has been working on its space and hope to open in September. This will bring another top restaurant to the Tenderloin).

Kudos to Aviary owner Laith Salma for transforming a long neglected building into a neighborhood jewel. And for not giving up in the face of the pandemic.

La Cocina’s Municipal Marketplace has drawn raves since opening indoor dining in July. Outdoor dining is planned but its not clear when.

Son and Garden, under the Epik Hotel at Eddy and Polk, has been busy since opening in March (be sure to make a reservation!). Part of the Farmhouse Kitchen family, it has positively transformed a long troubled corner.

Piano Fight was scheduled to reopen for in-person attendance but on July 27 announced it would shelve those plans due to COVID’s resurgence. Virtual events continue.

The Tenderloin Museum reopened in March and has a great slate of upcoming events (including a very special program with Susan Stryker on August 18). The Museum celebrates its 6th Anniversary at the Phoenix Hotel on September 9. If you are not a member of the Museum or a donor, now’s a great time to connect. You can buy a ticket to the anniversary gala here.

The biggest visible sign of the Tenderloin’s recovery will soon be the reopening of Hastings Law School for in-person instruction. Starting next week, students and school employees will fill the area around Golden Gate, McAllister and Hyde with positive foot traffic. This will increase business to La Cocina and nearby restaurants and improve neighborhood safety. With the federal and state buildings still largely unfilled—and nobody has publicly explained why this remains the case—Tenderloin restaurants badly need Hastings’ business.

The Tenderloin has seen a major increase in large murals since the pandemic (including on The Aviary and in Little Saigon, both done by Paint the Void). The neighborhood now rivals the Mission and SOMA for murals, and the Tenderloin have some of the largest. Be sure to check out the new mural underway on Mosser Company’s 455 Eddy building—thanks to the Luggage Store Gallery for making this happen. A prior mural is on the other side of the building. The Tenderloin Museum offers mural tours which I highly recommend.

Two Tenderloin play areas—Turk and Hyde and Macaulay Park— were renovated and reopened during the pandemic. Urban Alchemy and the TLCBD are ensuring the surrounding areas are drug-dealer free. Both parks are getting a lot of use with the upgraded facilities making a huge difference.

Finally, the major housing developments at 1028 Market (formerly the site of The Hall) and 950-974 Market (condos and a hotel) will help rejuvenate the lower Tenderloin blocks of Golden Gate and Turk. The former hopes to open by the end of the year and the latter project by spring. Both should also raise confidence in the future of Mid-Market.

Ongoing Challenges

Much of the Tenderloin is actually safer than pre-pandemic, but the bad parts of the neighborhood have been off the charts out of control. The roughly 100 dealers around the Local 87-owned parking lot at Turk and Hyde give drivers a very negative view of the Tenderloin; the block of Larkin between Turk and Eddy is also dealer-filled.

Since Mayor Breed announced backing of a $5 million plan to reduce Tenderloin and Mid-Market drug dealing (See “Breed Backs Tenderloin/Mid-Market Revival Plan,” May 18, 2021), Urban Alchemy has ramped up staffing and improved neighborhood safety. Part of this is due to private funding of Urban Alchemy by Hastings, La Cocina and other interests; the Tenderloin became a neighborhood requiring any business hoping to succeed to have private security.

But city funding enables Urban Alchemy’s reach to spread. You can pretty much tell where Urban Alchemy is operating in the Tenderloin’s westside as the street is clear of dealers. Urban Alchemy has earned the respect of neighborhood residents, workers and businesses for their efforts.

The problem is that the Tenderloin has not seen an increased police presence. The mayor has talked about increased foot patrols in the Tenderloin but they are very rarely seen. Some blamce officer vacation schedules and a decline in the overall force; but Tenderloin police strategy still relies on undercover buys when it would be far more effective to use uniformed officers to deter dealing and arrests.

I don’t understand how the city allows a corner of a kid-filled residential neighborhood to be controlled by drug dealers. It certainly explains San Francisco’s national leadership in drug overdoses.

The Tenderloin Always Bounces Back

In 1917, City Hall closed down over 200 Tenderloin businesses. It was a “war on vice” that, as I describe in my book— The Tenderloin: Sex, Crime and Resistance in the Heart of San Francisco— was primarily an attack on women’s fight for independence. But the Tenderloin did not stay closed down for long. By 1919 the Tenderloin was booming and its prosperity lasted for over forty more years.

I see history repeating itself for the Tenderloin following these difficult times.